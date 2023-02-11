CHARLOTTESVILLE — Virginia and Duke have been competing against one another in basketball for 112 years. Saturday’s collision of the rivals may be remembered for as long.

Taking full advantage of a last-second video review that mistakenly went their way to close regulation, the No. 8 Cavaliers survived in overtime 69-62 at John Paul Jones Arena to remain tied atop the ACC with Pitt.

Virginia coach Tony Bennett and his Duke counterpart, Jon Scheyer, said they weren’t certain what officials Lee Cassell, Jeffrey Anderson and Tim Clougherty ruled at the end of regulation. And that’s a shame.

At the very least, the officials owed the coaches a quick huddle before OT to fully explain their decision.

Not until 11:21 p.m., about five hours after the game ended, did we learn from the ACC that the officials misapplied a rule.

Here’s what happended: With the score knotted at 58 with 1.2 seconds remaining, Duke’s Tyrese Proctor threw an inbounds pass to 7-footer Kyle Filipowski, who beat Ryan Dunn with a textbook backdoor cut.

Seeing Filipowski soaring toward a dunk, 6-3 Reece Beekman left his man, Jeremy Roach, and elevated to meet Filipowski at the rim. He deflected the shot as the horn sounded, and Clougherty raised his arm to signal a foul.

But after reviewing replays at the scorer’s table, the referees declared time had expired. The official play-by-play credits Beekman with a blocked shot and Filipowski with a missed shot, leaving us to surmise that in the refs’ eyes, Beekman’s contact with Filipowski’s body came after the clock hit zeroes.

That assumption was wrong.

In its late-evening statement, the ACC said the foul was on Dunn, and that according to NCAA rules, "when a foul occurs so near the expiration of time that the official timer cannot stop the game clock before time expires or when the foul occurs after time expires but while the ball is in flight during a try, the period shall end when the free throw(s) and all related activity have been completed.”

Translation: Filipowski, a 75.8% free-throw shooter, should have gone to the line for two shots. Convert one, and Duke wins.

"There's no doubt he's knocking down those free throws in my mind," Scheyer said during his postgame presser.

For Cavaliers faithful, the sequence was justice served after Grayson Allen’s did-he-travel-or-not game-winner at Cameron Indoor Stadium in 2016. But regardless of the human error, there was much for both teams to build upon after what transpired over two-plus hours at John Paul Jones Arena.

“You got to find different ways to win,” Bennett said.

“That hurts to lose that game,” Scheyer said. “Our guys, they battled their [backsides] off.”

True and true.

Five days removed from a 22-point thrashing at Miami, Duke (17-8, 8-6 ACC) punished Virginia on the boards and saw Roach and Proctor combine for 30 points, plus Dariq Whitehead and Jacob Grandison team for 21 off the bench.

The Cavaliers (19-4, 11-3) overcame 9-of-22 free throw shooting, a dreadful 3 of 12 in regulation, and 4-of-14 accuracy beyond the arc to score 42 points in the paint and hold Filipowski, the conference’s best freshman at 15.5 points and 9.3 rebounds per game, scoreless. Moreover, UVa harassed the Blue Devils into a season-high 22 turnovers, five each by Filipowski and Roach.

Armaan Franklin scored a game-high 23 points and made the game’s decisive shot, a left-corner 3 late in OT that gave Virginia a 66-62 lead.

“I shoot a million of those a day,” he said.

Kihei Clark added 16 points on an array of layups that exposed the slower Blue Devils. Ben Vander Plas (13 points and 4 steals) and Dunn defended Filipowski exceptionally, while Beekman contributed 7 assists, 6 rebounds and 3 steals with nary a turnover.

We pause now for our annual reminder of what remarkable times these are for the Cavaliers.

Saturday’s victory clinches a 12th straight winning ACC season for Bennett and Virginia, the third-longest in conference history for a coach/program behind Duke’s 13 under Mike Krzyzewski from 2008-20 and North Carolina’s unrivaled 33 under Dean Smith (1965-97).

Consider some of this league’s other iconic programs and coaches. North Carolina with Roy Williams; N.C. State with Everett Case, Norm Sloan and Jim Valvano; Maryland with Lefty Driesell and Gary Williams.

None of them ran off so many consecutive winning ACC records.

Saturday was the only meeting between Virginia and Duke this regular season. Considering the drama they authored and the controversial end of regulation, a rematch in the ACC tournament would be must-see TV.

