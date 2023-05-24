Craig Littlepage announced his retirement as Virginia’s athletic director in September 2017. During the five previous months he appointed Andres Pedroso to direct the Cavaliers’ tennis programs and Todd DeSorbo to coach their swimming teams.

Talk about exiting with a flourish.

Sunday, UVa won its second consecutive men’s tennis national championship. In March, the Cavaliers earned their third straight NCAA women’s swimming title.

The championships not only affirm Littlepage’s hires but also continue a flurry of national team championships unprecedented in ACC history.

Discounting 2019-20, when most NCAA postseasons were canceled, this marks the fourth consecutive academic year in which Virginia teams have won multiple national championships. The litany:

Men’s basketball and men’s lacrosse in 2018-19.

Women’s swimming and men’s lacrosse in 2020-21.

Women’s swimming and men’s tennis each of the last two years.

And the Cavaliers may not be done.

Chasing a third national title in the last four postseasons, Virginia faces ACC rival Notre Dame in Saturday’s NCAA men’s lacrosse semifinals. Meanwhile, the baseball program is the No. 2 seed for this week’s league tournament and likely will host an NCAA regional as it aspires to a sixth College World Series appearance and second national championship.

“You see men’s tennis doing it, and women’s swimming and diving, and certainly Tony Bennett (in men’s basketball) four years ago, it just helps you believe,” said men’s lacrosse coach Lars Tiffany, yet another Littlepage hire.

Virginia, North Carolina and former member Maryland share the ACC record for most national team championships in an academic year at three.

The Tar Heels set the standard in 1981-82 with titles in women’s soccer (AIAW not NCAA), men’s basketball and men’s lacrosse. The Terps followed in 2005-06 winning field hockey, men’s soccer and women’s basketball. UVa’s hat trick came in 2014-15 with men’s soccer, men’s tennis and baseball.

As R.L. Bynum noted at TarHeelTribune.com, North Carolina’s victory over N.C. State in the NCAA women’s tennis final Sunday makes this the 12th academic year in which UNC has won at least two national championships. That’s five ahead of Virginia, but the Tar Heels have never done so in more than two straight years.

Indeed, the only school churning out NCAA titles at a rate similar to Virginia these days is Stanford. The most recent academic year in which the Cardinal did not win multiple championships was 2013-14, and that includes COVID-marred 2019-20, when they hoisted fall trophies in men’s water polo, women’s soccer and women’s volleyball.

Equally remarkable for UVa: Pedroso joins Kevin Sauer (rowing), George Gelnovatch (men’s soccer), Tiffany and DeSorbo to give the Cavaliers five active coaches who have won multiple national titles at UVa.

Moreover, Virginia’s director of track and cross country, Vin Lananna, stockpiled 11 NCAA team championships at Stanford and Oregon. Bennett, baseball’s Brian O’Connor and women’s lacrosse’s Julie Myers have steered UVa to one natty each.

In 2002 and again in 2014, Littlepage outlined department goals that included 70 ACC championships and 12 national titles. Ambitious doesn’t begin to describe.

But since that most recent declaration in June 2014, made just before the ACC took on its current 15-member composition, UVa teams have won 30 conference championships and 13 NCAA championships, both league bests and most on the watch of Littlepage's successor, Carla Williams.

Virginia now boasts 32 NCAA team titles, second in ACC history to North Carolina’s 49.

“I think it is pretty inspiring just how many national championships have come through the University of Virginia,” men’s lacrosse captain Grayson Sallade said. “That’s kind of what we harp on here at the university is national championships and not so much ACC titles or regular-season titles. So I think the praise we get after winning a national championship is something that we’re always chasing...

“I remember (former teammate) John Fox saying we don’t hang banners for (lacrosse) final four appearances like other schools do. We only hang banners for national championships. I think that’s something that’s stuck in all our minds throughout the years. Not that it’s a failure if you don’t win the national championship, but that’s our expectation every year is to make that game and make that run that people remember.”