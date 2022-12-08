Teel: Virginia's 'beautiful' win showcases Gardner's and Clark's improvement

CHARLOTTESVILLE — Virginia did not resemble the nation’s No. 3 college basketball team Tuesday night. Nor No. 30, for that matter.

The Cavaliers scored a season-low in points, 20 below their average. They missed a season-high 12 free throws and were punished on the glass.

Oh, and Reece Beekman, their best defender and 3-point shooter, dinged his right hamstring and played a scant four minutes.

Still, Virginia defeated James Madison 55-50 at John Paul Jones Arena, revealing yet another trait of a quality club: the ability to win when shorthanded and out of sorts.

“It was just one of those hard-fought games that I would call beautiful,” Cavaliers coach Tony Bennett said with a smile.

Bennett craves such tests. He appreciates the marquee victories over Baylor, Illinois and Michigan that rocketed Virginia (8-0) to its lofty ranking, but understands that performing with the same intensity off Broadway, when shots don’t fall and adversity hits, is paramount.

Saturday’s 62-57 conquest of Florida State in both teams’ ACC opener somewhat fit the bill. The Cavaliers shot a grim 35.3% against a reeling opponent — the depleted Seminoles are 1-9 — but rode their defense to a 10-point lead with less than two minutes remaining.

JMU, 7-3 and poised to contend in their new conference home, the Sun Belt, presented a sterner challenge than Florida State. Trailing 44-42 late in the second half, the Dukes missed two go-ahead 3-pointers, and with 1:01 left, Takal Molson’s inside bucket drew them within 52-50.

But leaning on seniors Kihei Clark, Jayden Gardner, Ben Vander Plas and Armaan Franklin, plus freshmen Ryan Dunn and Isaac McKneely, Virginia prevailed.

“He’s got a special team here,” JMU coach Mark Byington said of Bennett. “Older guys that are mature that know how to play, how to play with each other.”

Clark and Gardner missed 10 free throws combined, and Clark committed three turnovers, but these graybeards have improved markedly from last season.

The 6-foot-6 Gardner is noticeably quicker and has become a defensive asset, able to get in a stance on the perimeter, slide his feet and deny penetration. Add that to his face-up scoring game and you have a complete player.

“We trust our slides,” Gardner said. “We just trust what we do. ... We’re going to defend.”

Always a pest on defense, Clark is averaging 11.6 points and 5.0 assists, and shooting 42.3% beyond the 3-point arc, all above his career norms.

“Kihei gave everything he had,” Bennett said, “and I had to ride him. ... Sure, he missed some free throws, made some mistakes, but you could just see how tough-minded he was.”

After JMU upset Virginia last season in Harrisonburg, Byington told Clark how much he’d always enjoyed watching him play.

“And I thought that was a goodbye,” Byington said.

But Clark returned for his COVID bonus season, and Tuesday he scored a team-high 18 points. Clark has 52 points in the Cavaliers’ last three outings, the most productive three-game stretch of his career.

“He’s seen everything,” Byington said. “Nothing you’re going to do is going to surprise him. I heard an announcer talk about that with Tom Brady. Like, there’s not a defense he hasn’t seen. There is nothing Kihei Clark hasn’t seen out there, and he’s poised.

“You can’t rattle him. We kind of have some depth and maybe we got to his legs a little bit, but then you’re seeing the last couple minutes of the game he’s quick as ever and driving the ball.”

Breaking for final exams, Virginia next plays Dec. 17, at home, versus No. 1 Houston. The Cougars are 69-10 in the last two-plus years under Kelvin Sampson, reaching the 2021 Final Four and last season’s Elite Eight.

When you compete in a conference with Duke and North Carolina, hosting the nation’s top-ranked team is not a singular event. The Cavaliers have done so nine times, most recently in 1999 against the Blue Devils and defeating the Tar Heels in 1986.

But if Houston remains atop the polls — the Cougars face No. 8 Alabama on Saturday — Dec. 17 at JPJ will be a first.

Never has a No. 1 men’s basketball team visited UVa for a non-conference clash. And if the Cavaliers rise to No. 2 in the polls — No. 2 Texas stumbled in overtime Tuesday versus Illinois — Virginia will play in a No. 1 vs. No. 2 matchup for the second time in program history.

Led by James Worthy and Michael Jordan, top-ranked North Carolina defeated Ralph Sampson and second-ranked UVa in 1982.

“It’s going to be a whole different type of game,” Dunn said, “even more physical, even more aggressive.”