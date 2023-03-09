GREENSBORO, N.C. — North Carolina had caused Virginia immeasurable ACC tournament pain here at Greensboro Coliseum over the decades. Thursday night in a fierce quarterfinal that distinguished both teams, the Cavaliers flipped the script.

Their 68-59 victory not only advanced them to Friday’s late semifinal but also, barring a Selection Sunday upset, sentences the Tar Heels (20-13) to NCAA tournament exclusion.

This the Cavaliers (24-6) accomplished with varied contributions from all eight who played and without starting forward Ben Vander Plas. He sustained a season-ending broken right hand Wednesday in practice, an injury that forced Tony Bennett to juggle his rotation.

Jayden Gardner, Kadin Shedrick and Francisco Caffaro carried heavier burdens in Vander Plas’ absence, and each responded.

Gardner scored 17 points and snared 10 rebounds, both team-highs. Shedrick blocked five shots and added two resounding dunks, the latter in the final minute to seal the result. Caffaro contributed four points and two rebounds in 13 bruising minutes.

Behind RJ Davis’ scoring (24 points) and a frantic press, North Carolina rallied from an 11-point, second-half deficit, but veterans Gardner and Kihei Clark kept Virginia poised. So unfazed was Clark that he bounced a late inbounds pass between Puff Johnson’s legs to Isaac McKneely.

As well-oiled as the Tar Heels were on offense in beating the Cavaliers two Saturdays ago, they were better in Wednesday’s second-round bashing of Boston College. But would Davis, Caleb Love and Pete Nance sustain their top-shelf 3-point shooting against the ACC’s best defense?

The answer was a resounding “no.”

The plan was essentially Reece Beekman on Love, Clark on Davis, Gardner on Nance and every warm body on Armando Bacot, visibly compromised by a sprained ankle he sustained Wednesday. Carolina was equally combative, and the near-capacity crowd at Greensboro Coliseum roared in approval.

So unyielding were both teams that when the 6-11 Nance leveled the 5-10 Clark with a clean first-half screen, a dazed Clark simply got up and ran back into the flow.

Neither Nance nor Love scored until the second half, and along with Bacot, they managed only 22 points among them. Meanwhile, Beekman was sublime with 15 points, five steals, five assists and no turnovers.

Please excuse anyone invested in UVa basketball for cursing the program’s late-season injury/illness misfortune. Othell Wilson in 1982, Joe Harris and Malcolm Brogdon in 2012, Justin Anderson in ’15, Isaiah Wilkins in ’17, De’Andre Hunter in ’18 and Justin McKoy in ’20 to name just seven.

But for one night at least, the Cavaliers made it work.

Virginia’s previous 0-6 futility against Carolina in Greensboro included two ACC tournament finals.

The first, in 1977, denied the Cavaliers a second consecutive tournament championship and propelled Phil Ford and friends to the Final Four, where they lost the title game to Al McGuire’s Marquette team.

Five years later, UVa was better equipped to play UNC.

This was Ralph Sampson’s junior year, and Wilson and Tar Heels James Worthy and Sam Perkins were among his fellow All-ACC first-teamers. Oh, and North Carolina had a freshman named Michael Jordan.

With all that talent on the floor, who would even consider spoiling the rubber match between the league’s regular-season co-champs? Well, hello there, Dean Smith.

The Tar Heels’ legendary and occasionally diabolical coach employed his four-corners delay tactics, producing a 47-45 victory and the second-lowest scoring final in event history.

Not coincidentally, college basketball adopted a 45-second shot clock three years later.

Such history is irrelevant to current players and legions of fans. To others, it remains vivid.

But regardless of age, all UVa faithful could agree that dashing North Carolina’s 2023 NCAA tournament aspirations would be glorious for the orange and blue crowd.

If, indeed, the NCAA selection committee excludes North Carolina, history will be made on two fronts.

The Tar Heels would become the first preseason No. 1 Associated Press team to miss the tournament since the field expanded to 64 teams in 1985. Moreover, they would be the first UNC squad with a winning ACC record (11-9) bypassed.

Perhaps that will ease some of Virginia fans’ age-old pain.

Photos from the UVa men's basketball season