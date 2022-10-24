Teel: Virginia's nonconference hoops schedule reminiscent of Sampson's final season

With Ralph Sampson returning for his senior year in 1982-83, Virginia officials crafted a diabolical nonconference schedule to test college basketball’s top-ranked team.

Terry Holland and Dick Schultz, then the Cavaliers’ coach and athletic director, respectively, agreed to games against Georgetown and Patrick Ewing (road), Houston and Akeem Olajuwon and Clyde Drexler (in Tokyo), Louisville and Rodney McCray (home), and Missouri and Steve Stipanovich and Jon Sundvold (in East Rutherford, N.J.).

The Cougars and Cardinals eventually reached the Final Four, and each of those players, like Sampson, earned All-America honors.

Oh, and UVa also had its annual clash with Virginia Tech, staged that season at Richmond Coliseum. The Hokies featured a promising freshman guard named Dell Curry.

If opponents play to projections, always a monster if, the 2022-23 Cavaliers may encounter the program’s most ambitious non-conference docket since four decades ago.

Scheduling is volatile — the opponent you expect to be a chore can be a dud, and vice-versa — but 14th-year coach Tony Bennett, in concert with trusted lieutenant Ronnie Wideman, devised this calendar intentionally.

“No matter what, you have to put your team in [difficult] spots,” Bennett said. “... But I feel like this team does have experience. ... Guys want to play in those games, and there’s probably more plusses from those than minuses.

“If you win, there’s a huge advantage. If you can’t win some of those, it’s not the greatest thing, but your team’s going to grow.”

The Cavaliers’ experience has been well-documented. They return their top six scorers from last season’s NIT quarterfinalists and add accomplished transfer Ben Vander Plas, who played in 120 games during four years at Ohio.

Add a well-regarded freshman class and you have the No. 18 team in the Associated Press’ preseason poll, one projected to finish third in the ACC behind North Carolina and Duke, both of which reached the 2022 Final Four.

After opening the season at home versus quality mid-majors North Carolina Central, Monmouth and Northern Iowa, Virginia heads to a tournament in Las Vegas, where it plays co-No. 5 Baylor and either No. 8 UCLA or No. 23 Illinois.

The Cavaliers close November at No. 22 Michigan in the ACC-Big Ten Challenge and host No. 3 Houston in mid-December. If each of those opponents is ranked at tip-off, UVa will play at least four top-25 non-league foes for the first time since 1982-83.

Remarkably, that Sampson-led squad went 5-0 against ranked non-conference opponents during the regular season, besting No. 3 Georgetown, No. 14 Houston, No. 17 Virginia Tech, No. 8 Louisville and No. 12 Missouri. Virginia also defeated No. 11 Boston College, then of the Big East, in the NCAA West Regional semifinals before stumbling against ACC rival N.C. State in the Elite Eight.

The last regular season in which the Cavaliers faced three top-25 teams from outside the ACC was 2002-03, when in succession they encountered No. 15 Kentucky, No. 19 Indiana and No. 21 Michigan State, the first two at the Maui Invitational.

Not to suggest Bennett shied away from testing his 13 previous UVa teams beyond the ACC. For five consecutive seasons, from 2014-18, the NCAA’s Rating Percentage Index (RPI) ranked Virginia’s non-conference schedule among the nation’s top 50.

The NCAA’s new mathematical formula, adopted in 2018 and called the NET, has been less kind to the Cavaliers’ non-league schedules, with rankings from No. 133 to No. 222. Still, Virginia has clashed recently against Gonzaga, Dayton, Houston and South Carolina, plus its annual ACC-Big Ten Challenge contests.

“You sometimes experiment with different ways,” Bennett said. “Our staff does a lot of it — I always have the final say — unless it doesn’t go well, and then it was someone else’s decision. It’s collaborative. Ronnie Wideman does a great job. ... Anybody who understands scheduling [knows] that’s one of the hardest jobs. Trying to negotiate, get dates to fit.”

Working on his father’s staff at Wisconsin, Bennett watched the Badgers and Big Ten rival Michigan State take on virtually all comers. Indeed, when Dick Bennett coached Wisconsin to the 2000 Final Four, the RPI ranked the team’s non-conference schedule No. 6.

Virginia may well return to that top-50 club this season.