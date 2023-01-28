Teel: Virginia's offense continues to hum in dusting of Boston College

CHARLOTTESVILLE — As Saturday dawned, Virginia was the only ACC men’s basketball team without at least one player averaging more than 13 points per game. But as the afternoon’s 76-57 thumping of Boston College affirmed, this Cavaliers’ offense is elite and in overdrive.

Balance? UVa had four players score in double figures and six make multiple field goals.

Ball movement? Twenty of Virginia’s 30 buckets were assisted.

Offensive rebounding? The Cavaliers converted nine offensive boards into 15 points.

Long-range shooting? Guards Armaan Franklin, Isaac McKneely and Kihei Clark teamed to make 6 of 14.

Interior strength? Forward Jayden Gardner powered his way to a team-high 18 points on 8 of 12 shooting in a mere 24 minutes.

The net result is No. 7 Virginia has scored 75 or more points in three consecutive regulation ACC games for the first time in Tony Bennett’s 14 seasons as coach.

Understand this isn’t the product of Bennett morphing into Paul Westhead. The Cavaliers rank 340th among 363 Division I teams in average length of possession, according to Ken Pomeroy’s metrics.

Instead, Virginia is blending virtually everything you’d want in an offense, including opportune transition buckets off open-court turnovers and energizing dunks of offensive rebounds — take a bow, Ryan Dunn and Gardner.

“When your attack is balanced, it’s the best kind of basketball,” Bennett said.

“It’s like a slow drip,” second-year Boston College coach Earl Grant said of defending Virginia.

Remember this three-word edict from your rec-league coaches?

“Follow your shot!”

Elite basketball is more nuanced, demanding floor balance and other defensive concerns, but often the fundamental works to perfection.

Early in the second half, Clark hustled inside to grab his errant 3-pointer and missed a shot in the lane that Gardner slammed home. Late in the proceedings, Franklin rebounded his own miss and found Reece Beekman, whose acrobatic, left-handed layup off the glass rivaled Dunn’s dunk of a first-half Beekman lob as the day’s “wow” moment.

Grant tried various defenses, including a zone that should help Virginia (16-3, 8-2 ACC) prepare for Monday’s test at Syracuse, the sport’s chief zone practitioner. None of the Eagles’ adjustments mattered as the Cavaliers shot 55.2% after intermission, 50.8% for the game.

Boston College (10-12, 4-7) has not beaten a ranked opponent on the road since a 2014 conquest of No. 1 Syracuse, quite the decline for a program that from 2001-09 under Al Skinner reached six NCAA tournaments, advancing in all but one. The Eagles have not earned an NCAA bid since 2009, by far the ACC’s longest active drought.

Indeed, Boston College embodied the notion that elite academic institutions can compete at college basketball’s highest level — just as Virginia has for a decade under Bennett. This the Eagles did in the Big East and ACC with a succession of coaches: Tom Davis, Gary Williams, Jim O’Brien and Skinner.

They weren’t as consistently excellent as Bennett’s Cavaliers, and they’ve since learned how fleeting success can be. Grant is the program’s third coach since Skinner, and his teams have shown flashes.

Seven-footer Quinten Post scored a game-high 24 points Saturday, 14 in the first six minutes. But he and guard Makai Ashton-Langford (12 points) were the lone Eagles with more than four points, no match for Virginia, which led by at least eight throughout the second half and by as many as 27.

“I’m not going to dig too deep into this,” Grant said.

Wise man. Virginia’s overall superiority precluded extended analysis.

Gardner sounded like a wine connoisseur when he described the Cavaliers’ “fine balance,” and in assessing the uber-athletic Dunn, Gardner also could have been scouting the entire team.

“Scary to see what he’s going to be down the line.”