Teel: W&M checks all the boxes in 45-12 demolition of Villanova

WILLIAMSBURG — A team’s most-lopsided victory doesn’t always equate to its finest performance. Stakes, efficiency, balance and caliber of opponent all must be considered.

William & Mary checked all those boxes, and then some, in Saturday’s 45-12 demolition of Villanova at Zable Stadium.

“A good win,” Tribe coach Mike London said before quickly upping the ante. “A great win for us.”

Coupled with Richmond’s 21-13 escape at Delaware on Saturday, W&M’s victory arranges an irresistible Capital Cup game next Saturday at Robins Stadium. The Spiders, Tribe and New Hampshire are deadlocked atop the Colonial Athletic Association standings at 6-1, and the W&M-UR survivor is assured of at least a share of the league championship.

While Richmond and UNH staged fourth-quarter comebacks Saturday — the Wildcats defeated Rhode Island 31-28 on a last-minute touchdown — the No. 8 Tribe (9-1 overall) dominated.

W&M produced season-highs in points, total offense (582 yards) and rushing yards (371). The Tribe did not commit a turnover and did not yield a touchdown until the waning minutes.

“Yards after contact” was the operative phrase for W&M as quarterback Darius Wilson, running backs Bronson Yoder and Donavyn Lester, receiver Tyler Rose and tight end Lachlan Pitts broke tackles for XL gains.

Indeed, seven of the Tribe’s first 34 snaps netted at least 22 yards.

The largest were Wilson’s 55-yard touchdown run, on which he pinballed off multiple defenders near midfield, and his 87-yard pass to Rose, who outworked cornerback Tyrell Mims for the ball and then sprinted the final 45 yards to the end zone.

The most athletic may have been Pitts’ 24-yard, second-quarter reception on which he caught a Wilson pass off his shoe tops, somehow retained his balance and rumbled down the sideline.

“I saw three dudes converge on me,” Wilson said of his rushing score, “and I just prayed.”

The Tribe averaged a staggering 9.5 yards per play and 8.1 yards per rush. They’ll almost certainly encounter more resistance from Richmond’s salty defense, but their combination of speed and strength is striking.

“Running game-wise, it was phenomenal,” London said. “... I believe our offensive line is as good as there is out there.”

“When we gash them,” Yoder said, “it fires everyone up.”

W&M is riding its first six-game winning streak since 2015, which coincides with the program’s most recent CAA championship and Football Championship Subdivision playoff appearance. That latter drought is about to end.

Here’s how strong the Tribe’s playoff credentials are: From 2010-21, a stretch of a dozen seasons, 19 CAA teams finished 6-2 in conference play. The only two that didn’t make the postseason were Richmond and Towson, both in 2012, when the field included 20 teams, four fewer than the current bracket.

Since the FCS expanded the playoffs in 2013 to 12 automatic qualifiers and 12 at-large selections, each of the 10 CAA squads that went 6-2 in league play made the tournament.

A 1983 Richmond graduate, London is quite accustomed to competing against his alma mater. As a W&M and Virginia assistant, and as the big whistle at UVa, Howard and W&M, London is 8-4 versus the Spiders.

None of those contests decided a conference championship.

“The guys smell an opportunity to do something that hasn’t been done here in a while,” London said.

As is customary for regular-season home finales, the Tribe honored 20 seniors prior to kickoff. The group included cornerstones of this team such as defensive end and W&M Law student Carl Fowler, the only three-time captain in program history, offensive line anchor Colby Sorsdal and receiver Caylin Newton, whose brother Cam, the 2015 NFL MVP, was in attendance.

Fowler harkened back to 2017, his true freshman season, when the Tribe went 2-9 and lost their final eight games.

The reversal of fortune, he said, “is incredible to be a part of.”

And now W&M is playing its fiercest rival for not only a CAA title but also an almost-certain home playoff game.

But as overpowering as the Tribe against Villanova (5-5, 3-4), Fowler knows higher stakes demand more.