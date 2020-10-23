Teel: W&M track advocates question dramatic change in reported endowment data in the years before sports were cut

W&M’s 2018-19 filing, the last on record, shows similar amounts to the previous year: $134,921 for men, $166,876 for women.

As a result, the men’s track shortfall of $359,176 is based on how endowment revenue should have been accounted for, overstated by about $130,000. BackTrack fears that contributed to the discontinuation of men’s track.

“I hear and recognize their concern,” Martin said. “[But] when you’re looking at William & Mary’s comprehensive sports sponsorships, and the lineup of sports we expected to have in 2021 and beyond, you’re immediately looking at achieving gender equity and know that we have ground we need to make up quickly on that front. …

“Men’s track enjoys significant support from their alumni, and I think it’s fair to say that is one of their strengths, even as we make sure we move forward on a foundation that is equitable. …

“I do understand that people are trying to pull one piece of a decision about comprehensive sports sponsorship and trying to look at just that one piece and say this aspect is a particular strength of ours. It is important to think about how you view that comprehensive lineup and how you view all the variables that we’re trying to [balance] for the entire university.”