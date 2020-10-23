Teel: W&M track advocates question dramatic change in reported endowment data in the years before sports were cut

In explaining recent plans to axe seven varsity sports, William & Mary called the athletic department’s financial deficits “unsustainable.” The aftermath of that decision has created a shortfall far less tangible but no less damaging — a shortfall of trust.
The latest suspicions emerged Thursday afternoon when advocates for the targeted men’s track program unveiled what they believe is evidence of misappropriated funds from restricted endowments, which in turn inflated the program’s budget deficit — no W&M sport generates a surplus.
Via email, BackTrack Inc., detailed its findings to W&M President Katherine Rowe, Board of Visitors Rector John Littel and interim athletic director Jeremy Martin, and called for faculty oversight of an external audit to ensure that distributions of endowment income have been consistent with donors’ written terms.
“BackTrack is concerned that various internal studies and external consulting reports leading to the recommendation to terminate the seven sports, including men’s track and field, [were] based on incorrect and/or misleading data,” the letter says. “We do not accept the argument that provision of misleading data and reporting would have had no change in outcome to the termination of the seven sports.”
During an interview Friday, Martin said he has directed W&M’s internal and independent auditor, Kent Erdahl, to make BackTrack’s concerns a focus of the athletic department’s already planned audit.
“Anytime a donor has concerns over use of funds,” Martin said, “we want to make sure that we’re quick to follow up.”
Martin described Erdahl, a W&M employee who reports directly to the Board of Visitors, as “an appropriate oversight body” and acknowledged that the expense of an outside audit would further stress department finances.
An internal audit won’t appease BackTrack, a group that includes Randy Hawthorne, class of ’67. A former Tribe track athlete enshrined in the W&M Athletics Hall of Fame, he has raised more than $15 million for men’s track in the last 30 years.
“Every time you get figures from them,” Hawthorne said, “you get different figures and different explanations. … To be quite honest with you, we don’t trust the college very much anymore.”
According to BackTrack, restricted endowments for men’s track total approximately $7.1 million, for women’s track $293,000. W&M’s annual financial filings with the NCAA from 2015-17 reflected that disparity.
In fiscal 2016-17, for example, W&M reported $205,961 in endowment income for men’s track, $27,056 for women’s track.
But for 2017-18, the first year managed by since-deposed athletic director Samantha Huge, the Tribe’s NCAA report showed remarkably different allocations: $103,933 in endowment income for men’s track, $140,188 for women’s track. That’s a 49.5% decline for the men, a 418% increase for the women.
W&M’s 2018-19 filing, the last on record, shows similar amounts to the previous year: $134,921 for men, $166,876 for women.
As a result, the men’s track shortfall of $359,176 is based on how endowment revenue should have been accounted for, overstated by about $130,000. BackTrack fears that contributed to the discontinuation of men’s track.
“I hear and recognize their concern,” Martin said. “[But] when you’re looking at William & Mary’s comprehensive sports sponsorships, and the lineup of sports we expected to have in 2021 and beyond, you’re immediately looking at achieving gender equity and know that we have ground we need to make up quickly on that front. …
“Men’s track enjoys significant support from their alumni, and I think it’s fair to say that is one of their strengths, even as we make sure we move forward on a foundation that is equitable. …
“I do understand that people are trying to pull one piece of a decision about comprehensive sports sponsorship and trying to look at just that one piece and say this aspect is a particular strength of ours. It is important to think about how you view that comprehensive lineup and how you view all the variables that we’re trying to [balance] for the entire university.”
W&M consolidated the traditionally separate men’s and women’s track budgets in 2017-18, the year reported endowment revenue first became suspicious. Martin said he does not know whether that change caused the numbers to fluctuate so drastically.
Regardless, W&M’s NCAA filings for 2017-18 and 2018-19, which carry Rowe’s name, appear to have been misleading.
Former W&M track athletes Juan Conde and Mark Moran, both of whom work in finance, used the Freedom of Information Act to gather these numbers. They said none of the endowments’ benefactors was informed of W&M’s accounting changes.
“Not only have we lost the traceability, but we’ve lost the original intent of how that money was supposed to be spent,” Conde said. “The entire process by which we have been negotiating, whether to be reinstated or not, assumes that we’re going to get fair data and good data, that we can basically sit there and analyze the situation from a financial perspective and then make a business decision.
“We can disagree on the business decision, but we should not be disagreeing about the data. … So how can we possibly get resolution to this if we can’t even agree on the data? … They have no credibility.”
Indeed, while dozens of NCAA Division I schools have cut sports during this health and economic crisis, few, if any, have done so more recklessly than W&M, a 327-year-old institution that revels in a deliberate, some would say plodding, manner.
But in March 2017, W&M hired Huge, an ambitious rookie athletic director. She replaced Terry Driscoll, who gracefully held the position for 21 years and embodied the school’s staid approach.
Huge attempted too much too fast, nudging, and in some cases shoving, valued department staples out the door. Then came Sept. 3, when she, Rowe and Provost Peggy Agouris announced the discontinuation of seven sports: men’s indoor and outdoor track, men’s and women’s swimming, men’s and women’s gymnastics, and women’s volleyball.
Six weeks later, Huge is unemployed — she was forced to resign Oct. 6 — W&M is a punchline, the three women’s sports have been reinstated and Martin, well-regarded in the athletic department and Rowe’s former chief of staff, is scrambling to clean up the mess.
In unveiling what they called “a wrenching decision” to drop the seven sports, Rowe, Agouris and Huge cited the growing and “unsustainable” costs of sponsoring 23 varsity programs. They released an open letter to the W&M community and an FAQ sheet explaining their rationale.
Among their claims: The department had made “a concerted effort to increase private funding” for the targeted programs. Shedding the sports “and other associated actions assures Title IX compliance.”
Most bold: They said the decision was “final.”
None of it was true, a revelation that indicts W&M’s Board of Visitors, Rowe and her leadership team for their poor oversight of a process Huge led.
Long-time supporters of swimming and track told me no one from W&M approached them about trying to save their sport with additional donations. Moreover, in reinstating women’s swimming, gymnastics and volleyball, the school conceded that the cuts would have left the Tribe far from compliance with Title IX, the federal law mandating gender equity at institutions receiving federal funds.
In their Sept. 3 letter, Rowe, Agouris and Huge said the decision “was made after an intensive and deliberative analysis” by senior athletics staff in concert with the university administration and Board of Visitors.
To be charitable, that analysis was half-baked, and a threatened Title IX lawsuit forced W&M to quickly retreat.
Legions are working to force a similar retreat on men’s swimming, gymnastics and indoor and outdoor track, and among the most vocal are W&M’s women’s teams in those sports. They have told Martin that they view the men’s and women’s programs for their respective sports not as separate, but as family.
That “does resonate,” Martin said, “and reflects that William & Mary people care deeply about those around them. … I want to honor that to the extent that I’m able, and also need to be forthright enough to say that’s not how federal law views those programs.”
Martin hopes to determine the fates of men’s track, swimming and gymnastics by Nov. 11, but Hawthorne, a Williamsburg resident for decades, is not hopeful.
“We’ve tried to be nice,” he said, “and they just keep putting us down and putting more and more roadblocks in front of us. … A lot of us feel this is not the college we remember, and it’s very sad.”
Hawthorne and his wife, Shelby, are both recipients of the W&M Alumni Association’s highest honor, the Alumni Medallion, but Hawthorne said they are prepared to disassociate with the school if it proceeds with the cuts. They will return their medallions and remove W&M from their estate plans, and Hawthorne will resign from the Hall of Fame.
Hawthorne shared those intentions with W&M officials and warned those who might believe he’s bluffing.
“Try us,” Hawthorne said, “and see.”
