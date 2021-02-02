Teel: Wabissa Bede is Hokies' most important player

Thirty-five seconds into Virginia’s basketball game at Virginia Tech on Saturday, Kihei Clark made a 3-pointer from the right wing. Moments later, with the shot clock about to expire, the Cavaliers’ point guard buried a deep 3.
’Twas enough to give Hokies faithful, not to mention head coach Mike Young, flashbacks.
Last February at Cassell Coliseum, Clark’s 3-pointer with two seconds remaining lifted UVA to a 56-53 victory. In the teams’ first encounter of last season, Clark scored a game-high 18 points in a 65-39 demolition of the Hokies. Moreover, he recorded a combined 12 assists last year versus Tech.
Wabissa Bede made sure there wasn’t a recurrence.
Oh, Clark scored 11 points, a tick above his average. But he missed 9 of 13 shots and, most notably, did not have an assist in the Hokies’ 65-51 upset.
Saturday marked the 75th UVA game in which Clark played at least 20 minutes, the first in which he had no assists. Credit Bede, who shadowed Clark for most of the evening.
“Watch Bede play,” Young said, “watch him defensively, and how physical he is, just how perceptive he is. He’s got an incredible basketball IQ defensively. … I thought we did a really good job of just gumming things up, clogging driving [lanes]. … We know what kind of player Clark is. He’s just terrific. But I thought Wabissa’s work … was a significant part of the game.”
A 6-foot-1 senior, Bede is shooting only 39.3% for his career. But his assist-turnover ratio is an exceptional 2.65-to-1, and his defense is unrivaled among the Hokies.
Bede excels not only as an on-the-ball defender, but also in help situations. Indeed, Young said Bede was essential to how Tech defended Virginia forwards Jay Huff and Sam Hauser, and he’s likely to play a similar role Wednesday night when the No. 16 Hokies play Pittsburgh and Justin Champagnie, the ACC’s leading scorer and rebounder.
Combine Bede’s defense with his maturity and leadership, and it’s little wonder Young considers him the most important player of his two seasons as the Hokies’ coach.
“He is awesome,” Young said. “It’s his team.”
Some other college basketball morsels:
FLEXIBLE RAMS: When its opening tournament at Tennessee was canceled, VCU flew to South Dakota on short notice to compete against a completely different field. Last week, Rams coaches prepared scouting reports for two games that didn’t happen.
But VCU (12-4, 5-2 Atlantic 10) has navigated this season’s frequent hairpin turns admirably and stands one game in the loss column behind league-leading St. Bonaventure entering Wednesday’s game at Rhode Island.
Head coach Mike Rhoades said the uncertainty has been harder on his staff than players.
For example, after Wednesday’s date with Massachusetts was postponed, coaches worked late hours scouting a potential opponent for Thursday that didn’t pan out. Also Wednesday, the Rams learned they would host Fordham on Sunday. Three days later, the game was scrubbed.
That’s considerable sleep deprivation with no reward for the coaches. But the players, younger and less wedded to routine, shrug off the uncertainty.
“Players are resilient,” Rhoades said. “… They just want to put the uniform on.”
Each of VCU’s schedule changes has been prompted by COVID concerns with the opponent, but Rhoades knows there’s a large degree of luck involved there. He’s just happy his players are addicted to video games.
“I get mad when my [children] are always playing video games,” Rhoades said. “Now I’m glad our team, they are. They go right back after practice, right to their rooms and play video games with their friends from home or their teammates. That’s sort of a good thing right now.”
DEVILS ARE SOFT: Miami had lost four consecutive games by a combined 74 points and had only seven healthy scholarship players. Duke had just authored its signature performance of the season, a Saturday rout of Clemson.
So what happened Monday night in Coral Gables, Fla.?
Miami 77, Duke 75.
The setback angered Blue Devils coach Mike Krzyzewski, further dimmed his team’s NCAA tournament prospects and again exposed how fragile this bunch is.
“I didn’t think we competed,” Krzyzewski said. “I thought we were soft, and I saw it in practice yesterday and tried to take steps to change that and we were not able to change it. I’m really disappointed in our team. They did not play like a Duke basketball team tonight, and obviously I’m responsible for that.”
The Devils (7-6, 5-4 ACC) are 66th in the latest NCAA Evaluation Tool (NET) rankings and do not have any victories that the NET classifies as Quadrant 1. Duke hasn’t missed an NCAA tournament since 1995, but much like No. 74 Kentucky and No. 96 Michigan State, the Devils need a strong late-season push to earn a place in the 68-team bracket.
Their push could begin this weekend at Cameron Indoor Stadium, where one of sports’ most remarkable streaks will end. Saturday’s Duke-North Carolina clash will be the first between the neighbors since 1960 in which neither team is ranked by the Associated Press, a run of 153 consecutive meetings.
The Tar Heels also lack a Quadrant 1 victory and at No. 48 on the NET are hardly NCAA tournament locks. The last time Duke and North Carolina missed March Madness was 1974, when only conference champions and independents qualified for the 25-team field and North Carolina State won the national championship.
