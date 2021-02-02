Teel: Wabissa Bede is Hokies' most important player

Head coach Mike Rhoades said the uncertainty has been harder on his staff than players.

For example, after Wednesday’s date with Massachusetts was postponed, coaches worked late hours scouting a potential opponent for Thursday that didn’t pan out. Also Wednesday, the Rams learned they would host Fordham on Sunday. Three days later, the game was scrubbed.

That’s considerable sleep deprivation with no reward for the coaches. But the players, younger and less wedded to routine, shrug off the uncertainty.

“Players are resilient,” Rhoades said. “… They just want to put the uniform on.”

Each of VCU’s schedule changes has been prompted by COVID concerns with the opponent, but Rhoades knows there’s a large degree of luck involved there. He’s just happy his players are addicted to video games.

“I get mad when my [children] are always playing video games,” Rhoades said. “Now I’m glad our team, they are. They go right back after practice, right to their rooms and play video games with their friends from home or their teammates. That’s sort of a good thing right now.”