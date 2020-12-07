Teel: Warts and all, be grateful for college football in 2020

Like a marathoner hitting the wall, college football’s regular season is staggering toward the finish. And it is not pretty.
The daily — or is it hourly? — scheduling drama is confusing, exhausting and frustrating. Nerves are frayed, patience is short and medical experts are warning COVID-19’s worst is yet to come.
“This is the most absurd thing I’ve ever been through,” Virginia Tech coach Justin Fuente said, “and I don’t mean bad. I just mean, you can’t make this stuff up. … I don’t see any parallels between this season and anything else we’ve ever done.”
That’s because there are no parallels. Sports, indeed life itself, amid a global pandemic and economic crisis is new to all of us.
But here’s the thing: This is what most of us college football faithful wanted.
We wanted implausible upsets, stirring subplots and harrowing finishes. We wanted — no, we craved — some semblance of normalcy.
And if we were listening, we knew it was going to be messy.
Coaches, administrators and doctors told us the virus and contact tracing would ravage depth charts and postpone/cancel games. “Nimble” and “flexible” became buzzwords.
Sure, it’s tempting to complain and criticize, and many did after the ACC’s COVID testing guidelines, crafted by medical experts, prompted game-day cancellations at Florida State on consecutive November Saturdays. Heck, it’s natural to second-guess whether playing was ever appropriate.
But here’s what we really need to do: Thank the legions of men and women who have worked their backsides off for months on end to give us the 2020 season.
Start, of course, with the athletes. Their academic and social lives already upended by the pandemic, their consciences stirred by political unrest, they have endured daily protocols and isolation that we on the outside can’t imagine.
Sure, many slipped. Like all of us, they’re human, confronting a novel coronavirus that confounds doctors and scientists. Moreover, virtually everything asked of them runs counter to the ideal college experience.
“I can barely remember going off to college,” Duke coach David Cutcliffe said, “but that’s an exciting time to get ready to play college football. They come in here in mid-July, really unprepared not knowing what to expect. … Then they start camp, but they go nowhere. They don’t really go to college. They go to class virtually. They’re not meeting new people. They’re living in a room by themselves. They don’t even have a college roommate. So, what I’m telling people, and people need to understand, this has been a unique challenge for young people.”
Coaches have sacrificed and adjusted, too, juggling program management, game strategy and protocol enforcement. Wake Forest’s Dave Clawson spent much of the season isolated from his wife and two children because his wife, Catherine, is a breast-cancer survivor whose low white blood cell count makes her more vulnerable to infection.
Then there are the support staffs: administrators, operations directors, equipment managers, cleaning crews, athletic trainers, team doctors and maintenance folks, without whom none of this is possible. Already accustomed to long hours, they dived into COVID-19 protocols that tested their patience, stamina, intellect and ingenuity.
Among those behind-the-scenes pillars was Kelli Pugh, Virginia’s associate athletic director for sports medicine. After UVA’s season-opening victory over Duke, head coach Bronco Mendenhall gave her the honor of wielding the sledgehammer the Cavaliers use to break a paver after each win.
“No matter what descriptors I use, it won’t do justice,” Mendenhall said of support staff. “The hours alone, if you were just to see that part, it is remarkable, the workload and how thin they’re all stretched.”
With 15 teams each committed to 10 leagues games and one non-conference test, the ACC in August created a flexible and ambitious schedule of 90 games. So let’s take stock.
All 15 non-conference games, and 65 of 75 league dates, have been played. Seven conference games remain on the docket, including Virginia at Virginia Tech on Saturday.
Translation: The ACC is on target to stage 87 of 90 games, which is darn near heroic.
Virginia, Clemson, Notre Dame and Florida State will have played 10 regular-season games, Wake Forest eight. The other 10 teams will have played all 11.
Everyone’s schedule has been interrupted by COVID hiccups, but Boston College, Duke, Clemson, North Carolina, Syracuse and Virginia were game-ready each week. Boston College had one player test positive the entire season, the infection occurring when he went home for Thanksgiving.
Moreover, BC and Virginia Tech played nine consecutive games without an open date in 2020, unusual for any season, extraordinary during a pandemic. And the final three weeks of the Eagles’ slog included encounters with Clemson and Notre Dame.
“Not only did we play nine straight weeks,” said Jeff Hafey, Boston College’s first-year coach and a former NFL assistant. “We played nine straight weeks [after] being [on campus] since June 28. … You could feel the wear and tear for the coaches as well as the players. …
“Yeah, that nine weeks was a grind. It kind of felt like a 16-week NFL season to me, just the mental grind of being here so long.”
Monday, I asked Fuente what he would have said in September had anyone dared to forecast this complete a regular season.
“No way,” he said. “Impossible. … [December] seemed like it was years away, you know what I mean? To make it all the way through has been a long, arduous journey to say the least.”
Twitter: @ByDavidTeel