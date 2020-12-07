Teel: Warts and all, be grateful for college football in 2020

But here’s what we really need to do: Thank the legions of men and women who have worked their backsides off for months on end to give us the 2020 season.

Start, of course, with the athletes. Their academic and social lives already upended by the pandemic, their consciences stirred by political unrest, they have endured daily protocols and isolation that we on the outside can’t imagine.

Sure, many slipped. Like all of us, they’re human, confronting a novel coronavirus that confounds doctors and scientists. Moreover, virtually everything asked of them runs counter to the ideal college experience.

“I can barely remember going off to college,” Duke coach David Cutcliffe said, “but that’s an exciting time to get ready to play college football. They come in here in mid-July, really unprepared not knowing what to expect. … Then they start camp, but they go nowhere. They don’t really go to college. They go to class virtually. They’re not meeting new people. They’re living in a room by themselves. They don’t even have a college roommate. So, what I’m telling people, and people need to understand, this has been a unique challenge for young people.”