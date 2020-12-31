Teel: Washington's Taylor Heinicke fails eye test but is 'special'

Alex Smith is the roster’s most-accomplished quarterback but is nursing the right calf injury that shelved him for Sunday’s 20-13 loss to the Carolina Panthers. Kyle Allen dislocated an ankle in early November, and 2019 first-round draft choice Dwayne Haskins played and behaved his way into unemployment.

The bizarre confluence could press Heinicke, signed Dec. 8 as an insurance policy, into his second NFL start, his first in two years.

After watching him steer ODU to 13 one-score victories from 2011-14, Wilder is certain Heinicke would not blink against Philadelphia, high stakes notwithstanding.

“We knew in preseason of ’11 that he was going to be special,” Wilder said.

Despite the impressive training camp, the Monarchs planned to redshirt Heinicke. But in the season’s fifth game, against No. 20 Massachusetts, starter Thomas DeMarco sustained an ankle injury that trainers quickly diagnosed as long-term.

Heinicke engineered three fourth-quarter touchdown drives against UMass and never looked back. He led ODU to the second round of the Championship Subdivision playoffs and completed the year with 25 touchdown passes and one interception.