Teel: Welcomed back by Tony Bennett, Kihei Clark believes UVA can have 'special' season

Kihei Clark wasted little time. As soon as Virginia returned home from a 20-point loss to North Carolina in the ACC tournament, a setback that erased the Cavaliers’ faint NCAA postseason hopes, he met with head coach Tony Bennett.

Prefacing his remarks with “if you’ll have me,” Clark said that he would like to return for a fifth season.

“Of course,” said Bennett, moved by Clark’s humility. “But why?”

Clark outlined his motivation. He wanted to lead Virginia back to the NCAA tournament, mentor new teammates and enhance his chances of making an NBA roster.

To assure that Clark wasn’t making a “heat-of-the-moment” decision, Bennett suggested they wait before announcing publicly. Wait they did, but there was no dissuading Clark.

“I think with the group we have coming back, we could do something special,” he said in a phone interview this week.

The Cavaliers did not approach special in 2021-22. They were as inconsistent collectively as Clark was individually, and they missed the NCAA field for the first time since 2013.

Still, as the team staggered during November and December, Clark told Bennett that his fourth season would likely be his last at UVA. With that in mind, more than two dozen family members traveled to Charlottesville for the Cavaliers’ regular-season home finale, when Clark was feted during pregame Senior Day festivities.

But Virginia lost that afternoon to a pedestrian Florida State squad, and 12 days later came the ACC tournament thrashing from North Carolina. The starting point guard for 108 of his 128 games as a Cavalier, Clark played poorly in both of those defeats.

Even Bennett, who prides himself on ignoring external noise, has noticed how rough some fans and commentators can be on the 5-foot-9 Clark. The barbs were especially pointed late last season and again last month when UVA announced Clark’s return for his COVID-bonus season.

“I don’t follow much stuff media-wise, social-media wise,” Bennett said, “but sometimes they’ll put undue criticism on him. He’s had a full, robust college career. He’s improved his game, he’s a wonderful young man, he’s going to get his degree.”

Indeed, Clark graduates Saturday with a degree in sociology. Among five players in program history with at least 1,000 points and 500 assists, he was an essential component of Virginia’s 2019 national championship and regular-season ACC titles in ’19 and ’20.

Clark will be the first to acknowledge that his size can be a liability and that his shot is erratic — his career accuracy is 38.3%. But those flaws don’t merit the accompanying disparagement.

“I try to stay away from it,” Clark said of Twitter, “but sometimes it’s unavoidable. So, yeah, I do see the comments. But I don’t really care what other people have to say.

“I know here with this team and this family, we all trust each other and believe in each other. I think that’s all that matters. I know who the people are that support me, and that’s who I play for.”

An elite defender, Clark aims to be more consistent as a shooter and playmaker next season, and if he is, bank on Virginia regaining national prominence. The Cavaliers return their top six scorers for the first time since 2006-07 and welcome the likes of four-star freshman Isaac McKneely and accomplished Ohio transfer Ben Vander Plas.

A 6-4 guard, McKneely could ease the burdens on Clark and Reece Beekman, who averaged 36 and 35.1 minutes per game, respectively, last season.

The roster makeup is similar to 2013-14, when Virginia returned its top five scorers, plus Malcolm Brogdon off an injury redshirt season, and added South Carolina transfer Anthony Gill and freshman guard London Perrantes.

Headlined by Joe Harris, Justin Anderson, Brogdon and Gill, that group led the Cavaliers to their first outright ACC regular-season title since 1981, first conference tournament championship since ’76 and first NCAA regional semifinal since ’95.

Bennett clearly believes this team has similar potential. He’s crafted a non-conference schedule that includes visits from Houston and Northern Iowa, plus a tournament in Las Vegas with UCLA, Baylor and Illinois.

“We’ve all had a year together,” Clark said, “so the chemistry’s there, and bringing guys along like Ben to make them feel included, of course, and then showing the young guys coming in, especially this offseason, what it takes to play at this level. ...

“I know we have some places we want to get to as a team, so being the guy with the most experience, I think I can give some insight on that because I know what it takes to get there.”