Teel: What does the 'amazing shift' at Duke and North Carolina portend for ACC basketball?

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — When their teams clashed March 6, 2021 at the Smith Center, Duke’s Mike Krzyzewski and North Carolina’s Roy Williams had a combined 2,690 games of college basketball head-coaching experience. Little did anyone know that the icons would never compete against one another again.

When the Tar Heels and Blue Devils collide next Feb. 4 at Cameron Indoor Stadium, UNC’s Hubert Davis and Duke’s Jon Scheyer will have a combined 83 games on their head-coaching resumes, a fascinating contrast to what the sport’s premier rivalry has witnessed over the decades.

Moreover, these regime changes represent an unprecedented changing of the guard for the ACC’s signature sport.

“The responsibility is great,” Scheyer said Wednesday at the conference’s preseason media gathering, “and I feel that responsibility.”

Scheyer succeeds Krzyzewski, who retired in April as the winningest coach in men’s college basketball history. He played for Krzyzewski, winning the national title as a senior in 2010, and served on his staff, earning another ring in 2015.

Similarly, Davis followed Williams at Carolina, promoted from the staff when Williams retired in 2021. He played for Smith, starting on the Tar Heels’ 1992 Final Four squad, and as an assistant coach was part of Williams’ third national championship, in 2017.

As a rookie head coach last season, Davis rallied UNC from five lopsided defeats to the NCAA tournament final.

Two alums, two first-time head coaches, two storied programs.

“It’s been an amazing shift,” said Notre Dame coach Mike Brey, a former Krzyzewski assistant. “... I thought Hubert managed his group magnificently [last season] after a really tough start. And now Jon’s on the clock, and I think he’ll be really good.”

Since joining the ACC as charter members in 1953, Duke and Carolina have been steered by five Collegiate Basketball Hall of Fame coaches: Vic Bubas and Krzyzewski at Duke, Frank McGuire, Dean Smith and Williams at UNC.

At only one other stage have the Blue Devils and Tar Heels been led by big whistles as inexperienced as Scheyer and Davis. The two programs, not to mention the ACC, can only hope the second time unfolds as well as the first.

It was entering the 1961-62 season. UNC had just promoted Smith from assistant coach to succeed McGuire, while Bubas, formerly an N.C. State assistant, was preparing for his third year at Duke.

Over the next eight seasons, until Bubas’ 1969 exit from coaching, the Blue Devils and Tar Heels owned the ACC. They each won three conference tournaments and reached three Final Fours. Their combined league winning percentage during that eight-year run was a sterling .748.

Through hiccups for both, Carolina and Duke have remained the league’s premier basketball brands, with Smith, Williams and Krzyzewski totaling 96 ACC seasons and 10 national championships.

So after more than a half-century of Smith and Bubas, Krzyzewski and Smith, or Roy and Coach K, it’s now Davis and Scheyer.

“I love this job,” Davis said, “and I’ve always wanted to be a part of this program. And to say I’ve been able to be a part of it as a player, as an assistant coach and now as a head coach is a really cool deal.”

As if the plot weren’t irresistible enough: Davis’ team defeated Duke in Krzyzewski’s last game at Cameron and in a Final Four semifinal.

“I have admiration for what he did last year,” Scheyer said of Davis. “It’s not like it was smooth sailing. ... He just stuck with it, and really, that’s what I plan on doing, no matter what. We ran into each other on the road and shared a good laugh. I think there’s a lot of empathy we feel for one another.”

Richmond native Armando Bacot, UNC’s first-team, All-ACC forward, said Davis showed his chops a little more than halfway through last season by scrapping the Tar Heels’ traditional, structured offense in favor of a freelance approach predicated on ball screens.

“It was risky, but it worked out,” Bacot said, “and I think that was huge for him, showing how great a coach he is, because it’s hard to take a leap like that.”

Overlapping the shifts at Duke and UNC is a coaching transition at another ACC program with multiple national championships: Louisville.

And like the Tar Heels and Blue Devils, the Cardinals this offseason turned to one of their own with no head-coaching experience.

Kenny Payne was a freshman on the 1986 Louisville team that defeated Duke in the NCAA final and arrives with 17 years of assistant coaching experience in college and the NBA, most recently with the New York Knicks.

Payne inherits the worst situation of the three. Louisville is bracing for NCAA sanctions, searching for a new president and reeling from its worst season in 21 years.

“I just want these kids to have the Louisville I experienced,” Payne said.

Scheyer and Davis aspire to the same at Duke and Carolina. How will they fare? Will other ACC programs emerge if they stumble?