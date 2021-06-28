Teel: What might N.C. State baseball fiasco portend for fall college sports?

North Carolina State was the talk of college baseball — for all the right reasons. Despite a ragged ACC start, despite a 19-run thrashing in a super regional, the Wolfpack was one victory away from the College World Series finals, and three shy of a national championship.
Today, N.C. State continues to trend — for jarring reasons that could foreshadow another chaotic fall.
Confession: I thought that maybe, just maybe, COVID-19 disruptions of sports were in our rear-view mirror. Vaccination rates are rising, and social staples such as dining out and attending church have returned to many lives.
Alas, in the predawn hours of Saturday, a virus outbreak led the NCAA to remove N.C. State from the College World Series. This, in typical fashion, the NCAA did with the transparency of mud.
We’ve been here before. Sort of.
COVID derailed VCU men’s basketball, Michigan, Notre Dame and St. Lawrence men’s ice hockey, and Rice women’s volleyball, all before their opening NCAA tournament competitions.
This was different.
The Wolfpack, which overcame a 1-8 ACC start to earn an NCAA bid, was 7-2 in the tournament. Drawing the top overall seed, Arkansas, in a super regional, N.C. State rebounded from a 21-2 Game 1 defeat to beat the Razorbacks on consecutive days and advance to Omaha.
In one stunning stretch, and thanks to clutch performances from the likes of Jose Torres, Jonny Butler, Sam Highfill and Evan Justice, the Wolfpack defeated three All-America pitchers in as many games: Arkansas’ Kevin Kobbs, Stanford’s Brendan Beck and Vanderbilt’s Jack Leiter.
Prior to facing N.C. State, that trio was a combined 31-4.
Then, COVID. Then, rampant confusion.
Reporting from Omaha, D1Baseball.com’s Kendall Rogers has written the most comprehensive account of what transpired, and here’s what he discovered:
NCAA protocol called for testing only of unvaccinated players and coaches, and prior to Friday’s 1 p.m., game against Vanderbilt, four State players tested positive over the course of several days. The NCAA’s medical team then determined that only the 13 vaccinated Wolfpack athletes would be permitted to play.
Its roster decimated and with much of the lineup playing out of position, State competed valiantly in a 3-1 setback, forcing a Saturday afternoon rematch with Vanderbilt. The winner would advance to the best-of-three championship series.
Prompted by the four positive tests — at least three of the four players displayed COVID symptoms — the NCAA on Friday night tested the Wolfpack’s vaccinated players for the first time. Results were slow to arrive, but eventually, four vaccinated athletes were deemed positive, doubling State’s total to eight.
That’s when the NCAA Division I baseball committee ruled Saturday’s game a no-contest, advancing Vanderbilt and removing N.C. State. Via Twitter, the announcement came at 2:10 a.m., EDT.
“At that point, when you’re talking about a travel roster of 27 players, with contact tracing and everything else, the numbers that we had that were positive, there were no other options,” Wolfpack athletic director Boo Corrigan said Monday morning on the ACC Network’s “Packer and Durham” show.
But the timing was beyond bizarre, and worse yet, the NCAA didn’t offer a shred of detail. Instead, the NCAA statement hid behind “privacy issues.”
Puh-leeze.
No one was clamoring for names or information that would violate individuals’ privacy. All reasonable folks wanted was a coherent outline of what transpired.
“It’s really tough when you have a press release coming out at 2 in the morning and not much else on top of that,” Corrigan said on the ACC Network.
To confirm its tone-deafness, the NCAA’s College World Series Twitter account waited a scant 17 minutes after the grim N.C. State news to trumpet Vanderbilt advancing to the championship series.
Given NCAA testing standards, the next question is: Why were only 13 of 27 Wolfpack players vaccinated?
“Since vaccines were not available until after the start of the season, some of our players decided to wait until the completion of the season in case of side effects,” Corrigan said in a Saturday statement. “We respect their rights to make personal healthcare decisions.
“We have confirmed that a number of our players who tested positive had previously been vaccinated. While rare, we know that breakthrough infections are possible for individuals who have been vaccinated.”
Fair enough, and many athletes on other CWS teams probably were/are unvaccinated. But those individual decisions imperiled teams’ postseasons, and sadly for N.C. State, that risk proved costly.
It’s also fair to knock the optics of the NCAA testing College World Series participants while collecting ticket revenue from near-capacity crowds. Indeed, CWS Twitter gleefully announced Saturday night’s crowd of 21,833.
But again, every program understood that its unvaccinated personnel would be screened for COVID, with testing for those vaccinated in the event of an outbreak.
With college football stadiums soon be packed as well, in Virginia and across much of the nation, it’s now incumbent upon conference and schools to establish protocols for fall sports.
Will all essential personnel be tested? Only the unvaccinated? And with far more rigid schedules than last year, what happens if a team is unable to play? Will the contest be considered a forfeit?
In the ACC, a medical advisory group comprised of one member from each school will continue to determine protocols. Athletic directors, if not university presidents, will regulate matters such as potential forfeits.
Adding to the intrigue is the divide among schools that are requiring on-campus students to be vaccinated, with exceptions for medical and religious reasons, and those that are not. For example, seven ACC schools — Virginia, Virginia Tech, Boston College, Syracuse, Duke, Wake Forest and Notre Dame — require the COVID vaccine, while the remaining eight do not.
Among NCAA Division I members in Virginia, Liberty and Norfolk State are the lone schools without a COVID vaccine requirement. The University of Richmond's and William & Mary's requirements do not start until one of the vaccines receives full FDA approval, which could be months away.
Regardless of impending testing and vaccine baselines, N.C. State's pain won't soon ease.
"It’s a shame, it’s brutal, it’s beyond words that they weren’t able to complete their season, and we’re angry about that," Corrigan said on ACC Network. "We wanted to play."
The virus had other ideas.
Twitter: @ByDavidTeel