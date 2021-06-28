Teel: What might N.C. State baseball fiasco portend for fall college sports?

But again, every program understood that its unvaccinated personnel would be screened for COVID, with testing for those vaccinated in the event of an outbreak.

With college football stadiums soon be packed as well, in Virginia and across much of the nation, it’s now incumbent upon conference and schools to establish protocols for fall sports.

Will all essential personnel be tested? Only the unvaccinated? And with far more rigid schedules than last year, what happens if a team is unable to play? Will the contest be considered a forfeit?

In the ACC, a medical advisory group comprised of one member from each school will continue to determine protocols. Athletic directors, if not university presidents, will regulate matters such as potential forfeits.

Adding to the intrigue is the divide among schools that are requiring on-campus students to be vaccinated, with exceptions for medical and religious reasons, and those that are not. For example, seven ACC schools — Virginia, Virginia Tech, Boston College, Syracuse, Duke, Wake Forest and Notre Dame — require the COVID vaccine, while the remaining eight do not.