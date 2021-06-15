Teel: What will rookie coaches Jon Scheyer and Hubert Davis face in ACC? Jeff Jones knows

At 29, Jones was the youngest head coach in ACC men’s basketball history. He inherited a program that had reached eight of the previous 10 NCAA tournaments and returned all-conference talents Bryant Stith and John Crotty, a core that led Virginia to another NCAA bid in Jones’ debut season.

But the most difficult challenges for a fledgling head coach, Jones said, were away from the court. University politics, department politics, office politics. Parents, donors, fans. Team chemistry, scheduling, recruiting.

“I told Coach Holland after my first season that there are 100 brush fires going on at all times, and you can’t put them all out,” Jones said. “There’s always something going on. But what you try to do is make sure that nothing turns into a raging inferno.”

Krzyzewski and Williams delegated considerable responsibilities to their protégés, grooming them for the succession in command.

“Jon’s done everything, and in the last few years, we’ve taken it up to another level,” Krzyzewski said.

“I’m sure they’re aware,” Jones said, “but until you’re the one making the call — you gotta go through it to really understand.”