Teel: Who drew most difficult hand in ACC's revised football schedule?

At the risk of violating current sportswriter code, some ACC football observations unrelated to conference realignment:

Two days prior to Southern California and UCLA’s move to the Big Ten commandeered the headlines, the league unveiled its new football scheduling model, relegating the Atlantic and Coastal divisions to the mothballs. The format is ideal for a 14-team conference, tripling the frequency of matchups such as Virginia Tech-Clemson and Virginia-Wake Forest.

Starting in 2023, you’ll play three rivals annually and the remaining 10 twice every four years. Contrast that to the current divisional structure, in which you face seven opponents annually and the remaining six twice every 12 seasons.

But as expected, the assigning of each team’s three annual rivals was imperfect. The labyrinth to balancing fairness, tradition and television appeal was always going to end in roadblocks.

That reality aside, please excuse those of us lamenting the demise of annual Virginia Tech-Miami and N.C. State-Wake Forest clashes.

The Hokies and Hurricanes have met in each of the last 30 seasons, the second-longest continuous series for both programs. Tech has played Virginia every year since 1970, while Miami has encountered Florida State each season since 1969.

Moreover, Tech-Miami often matters.

The 0-2 Hokies’ 1995 upset of the Hurricanes in Week 3 ignited their run to the Big East title and Sugar Bowl. Frank Beamer has often called that victory the most important of his Hall of Fame coaching career.

Six seasons later, No. 1 Miami survived a late 2-point conversion attempt by Tech to win the regular-season finale at Lane Stadium 26-24. ’Twas the only game decided by a single-digit margin for the eventual undefeated national champs.

The Hokies authored the only top-five conquest in their history with a 2003 rout of the No. 2 Hurricanes and a year later clinched their first ACC title in the 2004 regular-season finale at Miami.

And how’s this for competitive? The Hokies went 6-6 versus the Hurricanes as Big East members and are 9-9 against them in the ACC, 6-6 all-time when both are ranked.

Yet rather than protecting Tech-Miami’s annual status, the new model, approved by a majority of conference athletic directors, designates Virginia, Pittsburgh and Wake Forest as the Hokies’ yearly rivals. The Hurricanes’ are Florida State, Boston College and Louisville.

But for all of its history, Tech-Miami is an infant compared to N.C. State-Wake Forest.

Dating to 1910, the Wolfpack and Deacons have met in each of the last 112 seasons. Four of the series’ last five contests have been one-score affairs, with N.C. State prevailing 45-42 in 2020, Wake by the identical score last year.

For what it’s worth, the pairings I suggested in May while covering the ACC spring meetings preserved Virginia Tech-Miami and N.C. State-Wake. They also matched Virginia with Wake Forest, an annual opponent that I imagine most Cavaliers faithful would prefer instead of Louisville — UVA’s assigned rivals are Virginia Tech, North Carolina and Louisville.

As investment advisors always warn, past results do not guarantee future performance, but compiling each ACC program’s aggregate conference record since 2014, when membership took its current form, at least offers an idea of how challenging each team’s three annual opponents will be.

Given Clemson’s dominance during that span, it’s no surprise that the Tigers’ three yearly rivals — Georgia Tech, Florida State and N.C. State — have, on paper, the toughest draws. The remaining pairings appear quite balanced, though Wake Forest, UNC and Pitt might have caught some breaks.

What follows is each program’s ACC regular-season record since 2014. The number of games vary because of pandemic cancellations in 2020.

CLEMSON: 58-7

MIAMI: 40-25

PITTSBURGH: 40-26

FLORIDA STATE: 35-29

VIRGINIA TECH: 36-30

N.C. STATE: 34-32

NORTH CAROLINA: 33-33

LOUISVILLE: 33-33

VIRGINIA: 28-37

GEORGIA TECH: 27-38

WAKE FOREST: 26-37

BOSTON COLLEGE: 25-41

DUKE: 20-46

SYRACUSE: 18-48

Now here are the aggregate ACC records since 2014 for each team’s three annual opponents.

GEORGIA TECH: 117-77 (Clemson, Louisville and Wake Forest)

FLORIDA STATE: 116-80 (Clemson, Miami and Syracuse)

N.C. STATE: 111-86 (Clemson, Duke and North Carolina)

VIRGINIA: 102-96 (Louisville, North Carolina and Virginia Tech)

SYRACUSE: 100-96 (Boston College, Florida State and Pitt)

BOSTON COLLEGE: 98-99 (Miami, Pitt and Syracuse)

CLEMSON: 96-99 (Florida State, Georgia Tech and N.C. State)

LOUISVILLE: 95-100 (Georgia Tech, Miami and UVA)

VIRGINIA TECH: 94-100 (Pitt, Virginia and Wake Forest)

DUKE: 95-102 (North Carolina, N.C. State and Wake Forest)

MIAMI: 93-103 (Boston College, Florida State and Louisville)

WAKE FOREST: 83-114 (Duke, Georgia Tech and Virginia Tech)

NORTH CAROLINA: 82-116 (Duke, N.C. State and UVA)

PITTSBURGH: 79-119 (North Carolina, Syracuse and Virginia Tech)