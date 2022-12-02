Teel: Will Clemson affirm dominance or UNC earn relevance in ACC title game?

Last season marked the first ACC championship game irrelevant to the College Football Playoff. But that buzzkill had been evident since early November, when Wake Forest, the league’s lone and longshot hope, stumbled at North Carolina.

This year’s void is fresh.

Though both had lost to Notre Dame, Clemson and North Carolina were fringe playoff contenders when their matchup in Saturday’s ACC title game was finalized Nov. 12. The CFP selection committee ranked the Tigers ninth and the Tar Heels 13th that week, and the prospect of two 11-1 teams colliding in Charlotte was real.

Had that transpired, the ACC would have staged the only conference championship game this weekend in which both contestants were 11-1 or better.

But North Carolina promptly lost at home to a sub-.500 Georgia Tech squad quarterbacked by reserve Zach Gibson. Then on Black Friday, again at home, the Tar Heels crashed against another backup quarterback, N.C. State’s Ben Finley, in double-overtime.

Punctuating the league’s grim Thanksgiving weekend, Clemson, then sitting eighth in the CFP rankings, gift-wrapped a rivalry game Saturday that South Carolina gleefully accepted, Shane Beamer and the Gamecocks’ 31-30 upset ending the Tigers’ ACC-record, 40-game home winning streak.

Clemson (10-2) and UNC (9-3) are playing for a championship — the Tar Heels haven’t won the ACC since 1980 — and the league’s Orange Bowl bid, but neither will sniff the playoff. Conversely, once the CFP expands to 12 teams for the 2024 season, a Power Five conference title will virtually assure playoff inclusion.

Clemson earned six consecutive CFP appearances from 2015-20, and the program’s standard was evident when Tigers coach Dabo Swinney logged onto to an ACC media Zoom late Sunday afternoon. Visible in his office was a large cardboard poster of the seating configuration for SoFi Stadium in suburban Los Angeles, site of January’s playoff final.

Swinney said his operations staff procured the stadium layout during the summer but insisted that losing to South Carolina for the first time in nine years does not force his team to recalibrate its goals.

“That’s not a goal,” he said. “There’s nothing in here that says win the national championship.”

Swinney doubled down by saying that a seventh ACC title in the last eight years, an Orange Bowl victory and a 12-2 record would equate to “another great year here.”

Call that spin, call it perspective, but the numbers don’t lie.

The Tigers’ offense last season was their worst in 11 years, and their defense this year is the program’s worst in seven seasons. Quarterback DJ Uiagalelei is erratic, and the talent at receiver and defensive back has declined markedly.

An obstinate traditionalist, Swinney has run counter to other elite programs by disdaining the transfer portal. But he’s too smart, and surrounded by too many smart people, to continue down that path as his roster erodes.

Clemson has won three national and 13 ACC championships since North Carolina’s last conference title 42 years ago, and while the Tar Heels have squandered many subsequent opportunities, they haven’t had a quarterback like freshman Drake Maye.

UNC’s first league Player of the Year since Lawrence Taylor in 1980, Maye leads the nation in total offense at 373 yards per game. Moreover, with 35 touchdown passes, he’s in range of the ACC-record 42 that Pitt’s Kenny Pickett threw a year ago.

Given their recent defeats, the Tar Heels are 7-point retrievers Saturday, but here’s a peculiar bit of history to give their fans hope:

Carolina is only the third team to enter the ACC title contest on a multi-game losing streak, and the others, Florida State in 2005 and Clemson in 2011, stunned Virginia Tech squads that were ranked fifth nationally to claim the championship.

College Football Hall of Famer Mack Brown is in the fourth season of his second tenure as the Tar Heels’ coach and said he came out of retirement because “I wanted North Carolina football to be relevant again.”