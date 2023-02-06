VCU stands atop the Atlantic 10, while Hunter Cattoor’s return has revived Virginia Tech. Radford owns Division I’s fourth-longest active winning streak, Liberty is contending for homecourt advantage in the Atlantic Sun tournament, and Norfolk State will compete in the MEAC tournament about a mile from campus.

Those are the best bets to join Virginia in March Madness and give the state multiple teams in the NCAA bracket for a 14th straight tournament.

Ranked among the Associated Press’ top 25 since preseason, the Cavaliers are a virtual lock to make the field and are trending toward a top-four regional seed. Inside of five weeks from Selection Sunday, the unknown is which, if any, Virginia team(s) will join them.

Let’s break down the primary suspects.

In most seasons, the A-10 leader at this late date is well-positioned for an at-large NCAA bid. Not so this year, the price of the league’s collective shortcomings during non-conference play.

VCU (18-6, 9-2) has won 13 of its last 15 games, including notable road conquests of Dayton and Saint Louis. But at No. 78 in the NCAA Evaluation Tool (NET) rankings and a No. 244 non-conference schedule rating, the Rams probably need to win the A-10 tournament.

That said, if Ace Baldwin and Co., were to finish, say, 15-3 in the league and lose in the A-10 final, they might slide in. For what it’s worth, the lowest-ranked team in the NET to receive an at-large bid was No. 77 Rutgers last season.

Virginia Tech (14-9, 4-8 ACC, No. 50 NET) lost the four games Cattoor missed with a fractured left elbow, which the NCAA selection committee would consider during potential at-large deliberations about the Hokies. But with or without Cattoor, Tech is winless on the road (0-7), a liability it must correct.

The Hokies should win their next three outings, versus Boston College, Notre Dame and Georgia Tech, the latter two on the road. Those opponents are a combined 8-30 in ACC play.

Then comes a defining stretch: home dates with Pitt and Miami, followed by a trip to Duke, teams that entering Monday had a 26-11 ACC aggregate.

Liberty (19-6, No. 49 NET) shares the A-Sun lead at 10-2 with Kennesaw State and faces the Owls on the road Feb. 16. That test could determine the regular-season title and homecourt advantage throughout the conference tournament, which the league does not stage at a neutral site.

Given the Flames’ 13-1 home record — their lone setback at Liberty Arena is to a quality Southern Miss bunch — that’s a large deal, since their one realistic path to the NCAA field is to win the A-Sun tournament. Indeed, impressive NET ranking aside, Liberty, headlined by guard Darius McGhee (20.8 points per game), has beaten just one top-100 team (Bradley).

While the Flames saw their seven-game winning streak end Saturday at Lipscomb, Radford (16-9, No. 151 NET) extended its run to nine games with a victory over Winthrop. The only teams with longer active streaks are Eastern Washington (14 games), Saint Mary’s (12) and Louisiana (10).

The Highlanders are tied atop the Big South with UNC Asheville at 10-2 and will look to avenge a home loss to the Bulldogs on Feb. 16. Guard DaQuan Smith, Radford’s leader in scoring (13.3 points per game) and minutes played, was a key reserve last season on a 31-3 Murray State club that reached the second round of the NCAA tournament.

Norfolk State (16-7, No. 180 NET) is hunting its third consecutive MEAC championship and NCAA appearance, and having the league tournament at Norfolk Scope for the 10th straight year won’t hurt the Spartans’ cause.

Senior guard Joe Bryant is the reigning MEAC Player of the Year and has Norfolk State at 5-2 in the conference, one game behind co-leaders Maryland-Eastern Shore and Howard.

None of this precludes any of the state's eight other Division I teams from winning their conference tournaments — the Big South's Longwood and Sun Belt's James Madison are tied for third in their leagues — and accompanying NCAA bids.

But the hunch here is the best bets to join Virginia in the bracket are VCU and Liberty.

If you prefer a mathematical formula to a balding scribe, teamrankings.com pegs Liberty with a 65% chance to make the field, Virginia Tech 42% (seems high), Norfolk State 34%, JMU 28%, VCU 25%, Longwood 24% and Radford 21%.

Wager accordingly.

