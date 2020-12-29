Teel: Winning when they should, No. 24 Hokies survive Miami

Nothing about pandemic life is routine, and Virginia Tech’s late carelessness assured Tuesday’s basketball game against Miami wouldn’t defy the times.
Closing a six-game homestand, the 24th-ranked Hokies butchered virtually all of a 17-point lead before surviving 80-78 at Cassell Coliseum.
“Sometimes,” Tech coach Mike Young said, “you take a win and you keep on moving.”
All that said, this was a should-win game for Tech (8-1, 2-0 ACC). Its roster isn’t far superior to Miami’s, but it’s certainly better than what the Hurricanes had available.
Two returning Miami starters, 7-footer Rodney Miller (knee) and 6-10 Sam Waardenburg (foot) are out for the season. Senior point guard Chris Lykes, the Hurricanes' leading scorer as a sophomore and junior, missed his fifth consecutive game with an ankle injury, backcourt mate Kameron McGusty (hamstring) his third straight outing.
That foursome last season combined to average 41 points and 17 rebounds.
And for much of the evening, Tuesday bordered on routine, like the Hokies’ recent non-conference routs of Coppin State and Longwood. Tech showcased balanced scoring led by Keve Aluma’s career-high 26 points, fouled infrequently and forced 19 turnovers in leading for the final 23 minutes.
Then Isaiah Wong, the ACC’s No. 2 scorer at 19 points per game, heated up, causing the Hokies flashbacks to last February, when his 27 points lifted Miami to a 102-95 triple-overtime victory in Blacksburg.
“It was most definitely on my mind,” Tech guard Tyrece Radford said with a smile.
Radford could smile because he had just contested a step-back Wong 3-pointer in the final minute that would have given the Hurricanes (4-3, 0-2) the lead. The shot went in-and-out.
"I was just trying not to pick up a foul," Radford said, "a dumb foul."
Young second-guessed himself for not running a second defender, the 6-9 Aluma, at Wong.
“Hold your breath,” Young said. “You know what’s coming. Thought Tyrece did a nice job. He got it contested without fouling, and I exhaled so violently I thought I was going to collapse there. … Caught a break. Sometimes you need to catch a break.”
While Radford grinned during his postgame Zoom, Young looked like he had a Grade-A migraine. With good reason.
The Hokies rushed shots late and committed nine of their 11 turnovers after intermission. They missed eight free throws, including two each by Wabissa Bede and Justyn Mutts in the waning moments, Mutts’ misses with 2.4 seconds remaining.
Only when Bede then stole the ball from Nysier Brooks in the final seconds were Young and the Hokies truly able to exhale.
Each ACC victory should be relished, and none should be dismissed, even in a season such as 2020-21, when the league to date has underperformed.
A Tuesday morning glance at Ken Pomeroy’s predictive metrics showed how muddled the conference is. Projecting the ACC race, KenPom’s algorithm had nine of the 15 teams bunched at the top with league records ranging from 13-6 to 11-8, the number of games reflecting COVID postponements not expected to be rescheduled.
The pandemic almost certainly will dictate even fewer games, but were that projection to play out, it would be the second-worst winning percentage atop the standings in the ACC’s 68 seasons. The lowest was in 1985, when Georgia Tech, North Carolina and N.C. State tied for first at 9-5.
Virginia Tech is among the teams KenPom anticipates challenging for first place, quite the statement for a program that finished 7-13 in the league last season and was picked 11th by the media in 2020-21.
But when Aluma (six rebounds, four assists and three blocked shots to complement his scoring) is a post force, and Radford and Mutts (28 points and 18 rebounds combined) are slashing, and Jalen Cone and Nahiem Alleyne are scoring from the perimeter, and Bede is orchestrating it all, this is a quality team.
And quality teams win games that they should, such as Tuesday’s.
Now the Hokies prepare for their first road tests, at Virginia on Saturday and at Louisville on Jan. 6. They do so riding a four-game wave since their lone setback, to Penn State, and with plenty to address during the interim.
“I love those lessons learned,” Young said, “when winning.”
Twitter: @ByDavidTeel