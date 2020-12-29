Teel: Winning when they should, No. 24 Hokies survive Miami

Only when Bede then stole the ball from Nysier Brooks in the final seconds were Young and the Hokies truly able to exhale.

Each ACC victory should be relished, and none should be dismissed, even in a season such as 2020-21, when the league to date has underperformed.

A Tuesday morning glance at Ken Pomeroy’s predictive metrics showed how muddled the conference is. Projecting the ACC race, KenPom’s algorithm had nine of the 15 teams bunched at the top with league records ranging from 13-6 to 11-8, the number of games reflecting COVID postponements not expected to be rescheduled.

The pandemic almost certainly will dictate even fewer games, but were that projection to play out, it would be the second-worst winning percentage atop the standings in the ACC’s 68 seasons. The lowest was in 1985, when Georgia Tech, North Carolina and N.C. State tied for first at 9-5.

Virginia Tech is among the teams KenPom anticipates challenging for first place, quite the statement for a program that finished 7-13 in the league last season and was picked 11th by the media in 2020-21.