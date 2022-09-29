Teel: With a Saturday doubleheader showcasing four ranked teams, ACC Atlantic 'is real'

If Hurricane Ian permits, and if the competing coaches are prophetic, the ACC Atlantic will stake its claim as college football’s strongest division Saturday.

The SEC East and Big Ten East may prove superior by season’s end. Moreover, as the Power Five conferences prepare for an expanded playoff, divisions could be extinct by 2025.

But Saturday afternoon and evening, a rare doubleheader will showcase the ACC Atlantic, with both games commanding national television coverage from ABC.

At 3:30, No. 22 Wake Forest kicks off at No. 23 Florida State. Four hours later, No. 5 Clemson hosts No. 10 N.C. State.

This marks the first time since the ACC split into divisions in 2005 that either the Atlantic or Coastal has featured two clashes of ranked teams in the same week.

Discounting COVID-ravaged 2020, when polls and teams were a mercurial mess, Saturday is the first time in five years that the entire ACC, let alone one division, has had two ranked-on-ranked contests. That November 2017 day found Miami dispatching Virginia Tech, and Clemson beating N.C. State.

Florida State’s football heritage and brand power aside, the Seminoles (4-0, 1-0 ACC) are the surprise of Saturday’s foursome.

They are ranked for the first time in four years, an unfathomable drought for a program that resided in the top 25 for at least one week of 42 consecutive seasons from 1977-2018. They also are only the second team in ACC history to start a season 4-0 after opening the previous year 0-4.

The other was Virginia in 1983, George Welsh’s second season with the Cavaliers, when he earned the first of his four ACC Coach of the Year awards.

“The [Florida State] team we’re watching right now on tape doesn’t look anything like the team that we saw last year,” said Wake Forest coach Dave Clawson, whose Deacons waxed the Seminoles 35-14 en route to the 2021 Atlantic Division championship.

Indeed, third-year FSU coach Mike Norvell and his staff have blended veterans such as quarterback Jordan Travis and running back Treshaun Ward with transfer portal gems like Arizona State receiver Johnny Wilson and Albany defensive end Jared Verse. The Seminoles opened 2022 with an upset of LSU in New Orleans and join Atlantic rival Syracuse as the only Bowl Subdivision teams this year with three Power Five victories.

Wake Forest (3-1, 0-1 ACC) showed more in defeat last week than in wins over VMI, Vanderbilt and Liberty. Seeking their first top-10 conquest since 1946, and their first of Clemson since 2008, the Deacons fell to the Tigers 51-45 in double-overtime.

Wake’s Sam Hartman (six) and Clemson’s DJ Uiagalelei (five) threw 11 touchdown passes, neither team committed a turnover, and the Tigers’ defense authored late stops.

“They showed us what they can do and how they can prepare and how they can play,” Clawson said of his players. “Now let’s do it every week. ... I know it hurts to do all that and not win. But if you didn’t do all that, we never would have had a shot. ... There’s going to be a bunch of games like that between teams in the Atlantic.”

N.C. State-Clemson, the first collision of top-10 squads in Wolfpack history, has that potential. N.C. State toppled the Tigers in double-OT last year at home but hasn’t won at Death Valley since its milestone season of 2002.

That was the year Philip Rivers quarterbacked the Wolfpack to a school-record 11 victories and a Gator Bowl rout of No. 11 Notre Dame. That was also the most recent season in which N.C. State cracked the top 10.

Come November, we may look back on Clemson-N.C. State as the de facto Atlantic title game. Both are 4-0 and teeming with talent on their defensive front sevens. Uiagalelei is surging after a tepid 2021, while the Wolfpack’s Devin Leary, the ACC preseason Player of the Year, has thrown 44 touchdown passes in his last 16 games.

“We expected to be in this position,” N.C. State coach Dave Doeren said. “We expected to be 4-0.”

Few, if any, expected that the Wolfpack’s next two opponents, Florida State and Syracuse, also would be 4-0.