Teel: With fresh Keely Rochard, advantage Hokies in Game 3 of super regional against Florida

BLACKSBURG

Pete D’Amour had a succinct message for his Virginia Tech softball team after Saturday’s 7-2 loss to Florida in Game 2 of an NCAA super regional.

“We’ve got a fresh Keely tomorrow.”

Fresh, indeed, and a rested Keely Rochard gives the Hokies a powerful advantage entering Sunday’s decisive clash in this best-of-3 series against the visiting Gators (2 p.m., ESPN).

Rochard has been the pitching staff’s ace in three straight seasons, and Saturday morning she completed Tech’s rain-delayed, 6-0 Game 1 victory with three perfect innings. The win was the 97th of her career, the shutout her 37th.

No one is unbeatable — Rochard has dropped 23 career decisions, including one to Kentucky in last week’s regional — but Rochard is 26-3 this year and the primary reason the Hokies (46-9) have not lost consecutive outings since last year’s super regional at UCLA.

About those contests versus the Bruins:

Rochard pitched all seven innings in Tech’s 7-2 Game 1 victory and all seven in a 2-0 setback the following night. UCLA didn’t rock her in a 6-0 Game 3 conquest, but Rochard yielded as many earned runs in four innings (four) as she had in the previous 14 against the Bruins.

Conversely, she’s thrown only eight innings this weekend versus Florida — four Friday and four Saturday, her final frame Saturday in relief of Emma Lemley, the ACC Freshman of the Year. Moreover, in those eight innings Rochard has permitted four hits, no runs and no walks with five strikeouts.

“Yeah, that’s a big deal,” D’Amour said of Rochard’s lighter work load.

So comfortable is D’Amour with Lemley (16-6), that he stuck with her too long Saturday, especially since she, and her coaches, were irritated by the handful of illegal pitches umpires called against her for having both feet in the air simultaneously.

After pinch-hitter Morgan Overaitis’ fifth-inning RBI double gave the Hokies a 2-1 lead, they were nine outs from a sweep and a trip to Oklahoma City and the Women’s College World Series. But as Rochard warmed up in the bullpen, Lemley hit Hannah Adams leading off the fifth and then allowed back-to-back doubles to Skylar Wallace and Charla Echols, the latter scoring two runs and giving Florida a 3-2 lead.

“Wouldn’t change a thing,” D’Amour said of his decision not to summon Rochard until the damage had been done.

The Gators added runs on a fielder’s choice and squeeze bunt to make it 5-2, and with reliever Natalie Lugo throwing 2 2/3 innings of scoreless relief, Sunday’s Game 3 was assured.

Tech managed just two hits and committed three errors in Game 3 at UCLA a year ago, but this is a better team, the tournament’s No. 3 overall seed. And don’t discount the home-field advantage. Tech Softball Park was jumping Saturday, the seats nearly full for the 10 a.m. resumption of Game 1, and bank on an even more ravenous crowd Sunday.

The Hokies won three elimination games in less than 20 hours in last weekend’s regional at home, coming from behind in each, experience that should fuel confidence for Sunday, Florida’s pedigree notwithstanding.

This is the Gators’ 14th super regional since 2007, and they’re reached OKC in 10 of the previous 13. The entirety of this run, including 2014 and ’15 national championships, has come under 17th-year coach Tim Walton.

“We knew, but now we know even more, what a good team we’re facing in Virginia Tech,” Walton said. “...I’ve got a pretty good idea who we’re going to see [in the pitching circle] tomorrow.”

Appearing in the interview room moments later, D’Amour confirmed the obvious. With the Hokies one victory away from their second Women’s College World Series, their first since Angela Tincher pitched them there in 2008, their ace will start.

“So here we go,” D’Amour said. “I’ve got a lot of confidence in Keely Rochard. She’s won me a lot of big games and she gets the ball tomorrow.”