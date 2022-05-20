Teel: With Notre Dame as full member in 2020-21, ACC revenue increased 16.4% to record high

Pandemic fallout battered college athletics financially in 2020-21, but courtesy of Notre Dame’s one season as an ACC football member, league revenue increased by 16.4%, the largest growth in four years.

Filed to the Internal Revenue Service last week and provided to The Times-Dispatch on Friday, the ACC’s 2020-21 tax return reported $578.3 million in revenue, a record for the conference and more than $80 million north of the previous fiscal year’s $496.7 million.

Reflecting the times, the ACC spent $2.5 million on medical testing for member schools and reported $2.3 million in legal expenses, the latter more than double the $1.1 million of 2019-20. In his final year as commissioner, John Swofford collected $3.6 million in salary and other income, a 10% cut from 2019-20.

ACC revenue has more than tripled since 2011, and this latest bump is the league’s biggest since a 23.9% increase in 2016-17. The average distribution to the conference’s 15 schools, $36.1 million, is also a record, with Virginia and Virginia Tech receiving $35.9 million and $35.8 million, respectively.

But as usual with ACC financials, the larger picture is complex and less encouraging.

The complexities are rooted largely to Notre Dame, which joined the ACC as a partial member in 2013-14 while retaining its football independence. Both parties have benefited financially and competitively, and in 2020-21 their unusual, and occasionally uneasy, alliance veered unexpectedly.

As conferences pared their 2020 football schedules in response to COVID-19 concerns, the Fighting Irish saw several of their contracted games canceled. In exchange for the school sharing its NBC television revenue with the league, the ACC welcomed Notre Dame as a one-year, football-playing rental.

Again, the relationship lifted both partners.

The Fighting Irish went undefeated during the regular season and reached the ACC championship game against Clemson, the event’s first-ever matchup of opponents ranked among the Associated Press’ top five. The Tigers avenged a November setback at Notre Dame, and both teams qualified for the College Football Playoff.

Notre Dame’s NBC money helped the ACC’s television revenue increase 19.4%, to $397.4 million, and for the first, and perhaps only time, the Irish received a full share of conference revenue. Their $34.9 million more than tripled their partial share of $10.8 million the previous year.

Despite Notre Dame’s return to football independence, the ACC’s media rights figure to grow again in 2021-22. ESPN last November contracted with the nation’s largest television provider, Xfinity/Comcast, to carry the ACC Network, and the subsequent windfall likely will offset the loss of the Irish’s NBC package.

The ACC has long aspired to add Notre Dame football, and the program’s heritage and television appeal would help the conference close a widening revenue gap with the SEC and Big Ten. But university officials steadfastly resist, and with the SEC and Big Ten poised to sign new television deals, the ACC will fall further behind.

As USA Today’s Steve Berkowitz reported, the SEC’s 2020-21 revenue was $833 million, with an average per-school distribution of $54.6 million. Big Ten shares ranged from $43.1 million to $49.1 million, Big 12 $34.7 million to $36.5 million.

Most cautious among the Power Five conferences during the pandemic, the Pacific 12 distributed an average of $19.8 million to its schools.

“The television disparity is what it is,” Miami athletic director Dan Radakovich said last week at the ACC’s spring meetings, where revenue enhancement was a primary topic. “It’s been disparate for a long time. Now the numbers will just get a little bit bigger, potentially.”

The revenue gap has not visibly damaged the ACC on the field. Its teams have won five national championships this academic year, most of any conference, and North Carolina and Duke reached the Final Four of the NCAA men’s basketball tournament.

ACC commissioner Jim Phillips last week outlined revenue-enhancement steps such as exploring new sponsorships with ESPN and hiring a chief revenue officer, and as a 50-50 partner in the ACC Network, ESPN has considerable motivation to make those sponsorships happen.

“I think for every commissioner, you’re always looking at resource acquisition,” Phillips said, “and you’re looking at whether you’re closing the gap or leading the field. ... We had a big moment with the [Comcast deal], and we’ll see a nice bump, I think. That will close the gap for us, for this iteration.

“But I’d also say at the same time, just because you have the most money doesn’t mean you win all the time either. ... That’s not an excuse not to try and close the revenue gap, but I also know that we’ve done a really good job at our schools taking the resources they’ve had and using them to have success.”