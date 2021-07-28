Teel: With rare late-season road slog, Hokies hope for a break from ESPN

The last time Virginia Tech football played four of its last five regular-season games on the road was 1987. Frank Beamer was the Hokies’ first-year coach, and the program was independent, unaffiliated with a conference.
It did not go well.
Tech dropped all four of those road tests before closing with a home victory over Cincinnati, ending a 2-9 season in which venues were arguably irrelevant.
The 2021 Hokies face a similar schedule.
Six of their first seven games are at Lane Stadium, four of the last five on the road. Each of the four late-season road trips is versus an ACC opponent — Georgia Tech, Boston College, Miami and Virginia — and the closing stretch comes without an open date.
“I may love it,” Virginia Tech coach Justin Fuente said last Wednesday at the ACC Kickoff. “I don’t know. I’ve never seen a schedule that’s looked like that in my life. … It may be genius. It may be the greatest invention.”
Indeed, the glut of early home games could fuel a quick start that stamps the Hokies as Coastal Division favorites. Conversely, the late road contests could prove exhausting, or, the imbalance may be immaterial.
Burden or otherwise, the schedule is rare, and not just for the Hokies.
Only two other ACC teams in the last 25 years — Boston College and Miami in 2019 — have ended the regular season with four of five on the road. The last ACC program to do so without an open date during that stretch was Wake Forest in 1991.
To be clear: This is not the league office targeting Virginia Tech. Working around non-conference dates and television obligations, assembling the schedule, even with computerized assistance, is a thankless chore.
“I’ll tell you what would help,” Fuente said, “is if those [closing road] games weren’t at 8 o’clock at night. … That’s when you really get into it. You start to roll in at 6 in the morning.”
Depending on duration of the game, distance of the flight/drive home and any travel hiccups, 6 a.m., is not unheard of. Fuente recalled a cursed 2017 trip home from Miami, where Tech lost a game that ended at 11:24 p.m., and didn’t return to campus until mid-afternoon Sunday.
Their next outing, on the road against Georgia Tech’s option offense, also ended in defeat.
But those consecutive road games were bookended by home dates. The 2021 schedule is different, and the onus falls to ESPN, in concert with the ACC office, not to make the Hokies’ final five games any more difficult.
That onus is most pronounced at the start of their road grind.
The date is Oct. 30 at Georgia Tech, after which Virginia Tech has a short week prior to a Friday night contest at Boston College. If ESPN saddles the Hokies with a prime-time kickoff in Atlanta, they will arrive back on campus in the wee hours Sunday morning, compromising preparation for the Eagles.
The last time Virginia Tech traveled on a short week after a road test was 2005, when the Hokies opened with a Sunday night victory at N.C. State — kickoff was at 7:15 — and won easily at Duke the following Saturday. Moreover, the Hokies are the only ACC program this season traveling on a short week after a road date.
Logistically, Virginia Tech’s second set of back-to-back road games isn’t nearly as arduous. Following a home game versus Duke, the Hokies play at Miami on Nov. 20, one week before their regular-season finale a week later at Virginia.
While not ideal, a late kickoff time in south Florida would be manageable entering Thanksgiving week and a casual, traffic willing, Black Friday bus caravan to Charlottesville.
All of the above segues into a larger discussion about when television executives determine college football kickoff times, usually less than two weeks before game day, occasionally less than a week before.
The long-standing practice is inconvenient for spectators who travel long distances — should we book a hotel for Friday, Saturday or both? — and is a stark contrast to professional sports, even college basketball. A vast majority of those starting times are known far in advance.
The billions that networks pay annually for various broadcasting rights certainly merits them influence — they have an obligation to their audiences and advertisers — but how much is too much?
As in previous years, the networks, primarily ESPN, released game times for the ACC’s opening three weeks in late spring. That’s a large help and represents more than a third of the season, but what about October and beyond? What about Thanksgiving weekend, when some folks are juggling plans to see family and their favorite team?
Say what you will about his ruthless heist of the Big 12’s Texas and Oklahoma, SEC commissioner Greg Sankey advocated for his league’s fans in a new contract with ESPN that starts in 2024.
“I think more than half of our games we can set up [kickoff times] during the summer,” Sankey told the Associated Press when the deal was announced in December. “There are still going to be some of the 12-day, and even maybe narrower adjustments, but those will be limited.”