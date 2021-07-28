Teel: With rare late-season road slog, Hokies hope for a break from ESPN

The long-standing practice is inconvenient for spectators who travel long distances — should we book a hotel for Friday, Saturday or both? — and is a stark contrast to professional sports, even college basketball. A vast majority of those starting times are known far in advance.

The billions that networks pay annually for various broadcasting rights certainly merits them influence — they have an obligation to their audiences and advertisers — but how much is too much?

As in previous years, the networks, primarily ESPN, released game times for the ACC’s opening three weeks in late spring. That’s a large help and represents more than a third of the season, but what about October and beyond? What about Thanksgiving weekend, when some folks are juggling plans to see family and their favorite team?

Say what you will about his ruthless heist of the Big 12’s Texas and Oklahoma, SEC commissioner Greg Sankey advocated for his league’s fans in a new contract with ESPN that starts in 2024.