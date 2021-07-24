Teel: With realignment returning to college sports, how will the ACC respond?

Mere hours before the Texas-Oklahoma news broke Wednesday afternoon, Phillips was asked about Notre Dame during his Kickoff presser. As a former assistant AD there and father of two current students, Phillips “gets” Notre Dame like few others.

“I think we all got a glimpse of what it would be like to have Notre Dame in the conference this past fall,” he said. “That was a really beautiful and beneficial relationship to both Notre Dame and the ACC. They had a chance to play a fantastic schedule. They had a chance to vie for a national championship and compete in the CFP. We have a real-life example of what that could look like. …

“They know the ACC’s interest. It’s been less than bashful. It’s been less than bashful since I’ve been here. But I also respect where they’re at. I respect where we’re at. Our concentration right now is on our 14 schools. Who knows where the future’s going to go. But I love the group of schools that we have. You always have to be ready to add.”

Those 14 football schools, and Notre Dame, are bound by a grant of media rights that extends through the 2035-36 academic year. So absent a mutual settlement otherwise, any institution seeking to exit the ACC would forfeit its media rights through that date, virtually precluding the SEC and/or Big Ten from poaching.