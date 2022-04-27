Teel: With record-setting numbers and a servant's heart, Ryan Zimmerman 'earned' his UVA jersey retirement

On Valentine’s Day 2003, Ryan Zimmerman made his college baseball debut. Hitting fifth in Virginia’s lineup, he strolled to the plate in the top of the second inning for his first career at-bat.

The pitcher was right-hander Eric Brandon, who a season earlier had thrown the first perfect game in Auburn history. Unfazed, Zimmerman laced a 1-2 pitch into left field for a single, the start of a 3-for-5 afternoon that included a pair of doubles, two runs scored and another driven in.

UVA lost all three games in that season-opening series but discovered a gem far more valuable: a gifted, poised and dependable third baseman who grew into a program legend, just as he had at Virginia Beach’s Kellam High and just as he later did with the Washington Nationals.

Saturday afternoon at Disharoon Park, Virginia will retire Zimmerman’s No. 11 jersey in a ceremony prior to its game against Virginia Tech.

“He earned it,” Cavaliers coach Brian O’Connor said. “He earned it in many ways. You don’t retire players’ numbers just because they hit the ball out of the ballpark or they got a bunch of wins. There’s a lot that goes into it.”

Indeed, distilling Zimmerman’s contributions at UVA to merely boilerplate stats is an injustice.

Yes, he started each of Virginia’s 174 games during his three seasons, batting .355 with 140 RBIs. And yes, he led the Cavaliers to their first back-to-back NCAA tournament appearances and was a 2005 All-American.

But numbers don’t explain the humble way Zimmerman, from the very start, carried himself at Virginia — on the field, in the clubhouse and in the community.

“There a lot of classy guys, but I don’t know that anybody could be any classier than Ryan,” said Dennis Womack, the Cavaliers’ coach from 1981-2003. “... There are just certain guys, that without really trying, command respect. People just like him, genuinely like him.”

Though he played in a prominent travel program that showcased eventual big-leaguers such as David Wright, Mark Reynolds and B.J. and Justin Upton, Zimmerman didn’t attract widespread recruiting interest.

He wasn’t exceptionally fast and was more advanced in the field than at the plate. He had yet to fill out his 6-foot-3 frame.

“He wasn’t flashy,” Kellam coach St. Clair Jones said.

Then a Notre Dame assistant coach, O’Connor had never heard of Zimmerman. Womack was unaware of him until then-UVA assistant Steve Heon, now the athletic director at Western Albemarle High near Charlottesville, suggested that the Cavaliers immediately offer him a scholarship.

Swayed by the early offer, Zimmerman committed to Virginia over James Madison.

The question for Womack was where to play him. He was a shortstop at Kellam and on the travel circuit, but since Reynolds was entrenched there in the UVA lineup, Womack shifted Zimmerman to third.

The move was mutually beneficial, Zimmerman’s defensive instincts striking coaches, teammates and opponents.

His offense was darn good, too, witness his then-UVA record 90 hits in 2004 and 92 a season later.

“We’ve all had players that hit home runs when you’re up by eight, or they hit solo shots all the time and never with runners on,” O’Connor said. “Ryan Zimmerman was his best at the most important time and against the best pitchers.”

But the traits that convinced O’Connor of Zimmerman’s big-league potential were his baseball IQ and even temperament.

Zimmerman rarely erred on the basepaths or threw to the wrong base. He understood subtle strategies and weathered the season’s mental tolls.

“He just had a calmness and a poise about him,” O’Connor said, “and when you’re playing 162 games a year at the highest level of baseball, that’s a quality that you have to have, because [otherwise] the game eats you up.”

The fourth overall selection of the 2005 Major League draft, and the first pick in Nationals franchise history, Zimmerman rocketed to the highest level in two months. Over 16 seasons, he played each of his 1,799 regular-season games for Washington, his career cresting with a 2019 World Series title and closing last year.

The Nats will honor Zimmerman June 17-18 during a series against the Philadelphia Phillies and will retire his No. 11 on that second day.

A two-time All-Star and 2009 Gold Glove winner, Zimmerman did not produce Hall of Fame numbers in D.C. But with a servant’s heart, he is a civic treasure, in not only metropolitan Washington, but also Charlottesville and Hampton Roads.

His ziMS Foundation has raised more than $3.5 million to treat and research multiple sclerosis, a disease that struck his mother in 1995. Never forgetting his roots, Zimmerman interacts with, and donates to, the Kellam and UVA programs — he pledged $1 million to Virginia baseball in 2016.

That’s why Jones aspires to make every May 11 Ryan Zimmerman Day at Kellam, complete with t-shirt sales to benefit the foundation. That’s why Virginia selected Zimmerman as the first Cavaliers baseball player to have his jersey retired.

“What he’s done in those three communities is really, really powerful,” O’Connor said. “That just speaks to his character and what’s important to him. ... It’s no wonder he’s an icon around here. ...

“I’m incredibly excited to see what the future holds for Ryan Zimmerman, because he just has so much to offer.”