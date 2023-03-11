GREENSBORO, N.C. — The most recent NCAA men’s basketball tournament not to include multiple Virginia teams was 2008, and to believe Seth Greenberg’s famous line, that slight was “certifiably insane.”

Depending on VCU’s fate, Sunday night may bring similarly discouraging news for state college hoops fans.

The Rams (26-7) authored an NCAA-worthy performance Saturday, dusting Saint Louis 90-78 in an Atlantic 10 tournament semifinal in New York. The league’s regular-season champs have won eight consecutive games and 21 of their past 24.

Beat Dayton in Sunday’s A-10 final and VCU earns an automatic NCAA bid. Stumble, and it joins a cluster of teams vying for the final 4-6 at-large spots — the field includes 32 conference champions and 36 at-large selections.

Entering Saturday, the Rams were ranked No. 61 by the NCAA Evaluation Tool (NET) — the lowest NET rating for an at-large squad was No. 77 Rutgers last year. But VCU has played only one game the NET classifies as Quadrant 1, or the most challenging, falling to Memphis in November, a contest A-10 player of the year Ace Baldwin missed with a wrist injury.

Moreover, 22 of the Rams’ wins are against Quad 3 and 4 opponents. In short, their at-large case would not be iron-clad.

“We certainly don’t eliminate a team that has zero Quad 1 wins,” said Chris Reynolds, chairman of the selection committee and athletic director at Bradley. “I just want to make sure I make that clear. It’s discussed. It’s debated around the table. But it’s certainly not an eliminator to not have any Quad 1 wins.”

Regardless of the committee’s decisions, someone(s) will be steamed.

Perhaps you recall the 2008 kerfuffle.

Greenberg’s Virginia Tech squad finished fourth in the ACC, earning him league coach-of-the-year honors. The Hokies then lost a riveting conference tournament semifinal to No. 1 North Carolina on Tyler Hansbrough’s last-second bucket, leaving them 19-13 and squarely on the bubble.

Speaking to media after the game, Greenberg said it would be “certifiably insane” to exclude the Hokies from the NCAA tournament. The selection committee disagreed, and Colonial Athletic Association tournament champ George Mason was the state’s lone entry in the NCAA field.

Which brings us back to this season. Virginia has been a tournament lock for weeks and is probably a top-four regional seed. But VCU is the state’s only other hope, and a loss Sunday would give the Rams more than two hours to sweat before the 6 p.m., bracket reveal on CBS.

Anxiety will certainly reign at three ACC campuses Sunday.

Virginia, Miami and Duke are secure. Pittsburgh and N.C. State appeared to be set before each dropped three of four, including lopsided setbacks in the ACC tournament.

Then there’s the fascinating profile of Clemson, which exited the ACC tournament after a 76-56 semifinal loss to Virginia.

Like Pitt and Duke, the Tigers won 14 of their 20 regular-season league games. No ACC team with a conference winning percentage of at least .700 has been excluded from the NCAA tournament since the field expanded to 64 teams in 1985.

Moreover, Clemson won at Pitt in the teams’ lone meeting and, most striking, defeated N.C. State by margins of 14, 25 and 26 points, the latter in the ACC tournament quarterfinals. The Tigers are also a solid 7-6 in Quad 1 and 2 games.

But Clemson has multiple blemishes that are usually disqualifying: a nonconference schedule the NET ranks 334th among 363 Division I teams and four Quad 3 and 4 losses — at Louisville was the most egregious. N.C. State has no Quad 3 or 4 setbacks but is 1-6 versus Quad 1 and 7-4 against Quad 2.

Valuing three head-to-head meetings more than analytics, I would prioritize the Tigers over the Wolfpack, though precedent indicates the 12-member selection committee is likely to disagree.

But given the panel’s annual partial turnover, Reynolds cautions against reading too much into precedent.

“Certainly there’s history as relates to what’s been determined each year by that particular committee, based upon the number of Quad wins a team does or doesn’t have,” Reynolds said. “But each year stands on its own.”

