Teel: With 'wind in the sails,' Longwood chasing its first March Madness appearance

Gather ’round, all, to meet the most improbable regular-season champions of this college basketball season. Behold the spiritual journey of a lawyer-turned-CFO-turned-coach who relates to oil moguls and power forwards alike. Marvel at the talent he recruited to a program that hadn’t experienced a winning season in more than a decade.

As important in these globally turbulent times, take a moment to smile at how small-town Farmville has embraced its Longwood Lancers, turning claustrophobic Willett Hall (1,900-seat capacity) into a raucous home-court asset and helping them earn the top seed for this week’s Big South Conference tournament.

University president W. Taylor Reveley IV and then-athletic director Troy Austin yearned for a program that energized students and townsfolk alike when they hired Griff Aldrich as coach. But four short years later, everyone’s expectations have been surpassed.

“To be honest it’s been a little bit surreal,” Aldrich said. “... To see the joy in the students, and their engagement, and their pride in Longwood. ... And then the community. [One] game the community side was full, and students were still filing in. It reminded me of my wedding. We got married in Houston, and my wife’s side was packed already and the groom’s side was still trying to fill the first couple rows.”

As you’ll see, the 47-year-old Aldrich is nothing if not self-effacing. But don’t mistake that for meekness.

Graduating from University of Virginia law, earning partner status in Houston’s largest international firm, building a private oil and gas enterprise and serving as chief financial officer for an investment house requires large doses of confidence, fire and ambition, traits quite evident during Longwood practices and games. But Aldrich’s career arc precluded the seasoning that most college head coaches get on the assistant circuit.

Sure, he spent one year working for Tony Shaver at Hampden-Sydney after his playing days with the Tigers, and yes, he founded a faith-based youth basketball program, HIS Hoops, in Houston’s Third Ward while thriving in the corporate world. But until he and Julie — she earned a theology degree from Oxford while Griff practiced law for Vinson & Elkins in London — ditched comfort and headed to Catonsville, Md., Griff hadn’t fully committed to the business of college basketball.

This was 2016, and Maryland-Baltimore County, UMBC, had just hired Aldrich’s close friend and former Hampden-Sydney teammate, Ryan Odom, as head coach. Odom promptly appointed Aldrich, a Virginia Beach native and Norfolk Academy graduate, as director of recruiting and program development.

You know what happened next. In Odom’s second season, 2017-18, the Retrievers won the America East tournament and, as a No. 16 seed, ambushed top-seeded UVA in the first round of the NCAA tournament. Weeks later, Aldrich was the head coach at Longwood, a 10-minute drive from his alma mater.

Transitioning to Division I in 2004, and full-fledged members since 2007, the Lancers had compiled a 130-312 record over the previous 14 seasons. But Aldrich was all in.

“One thing I really admire about Griff is, he’s followed his heart,” Shaver said. “He’s followed his passion. I think it was a leap of faith for Griff, and a leap of faith for Longwood as well, to make a move like that. My counsel to him was, ‘You can get your basketball fix [in Houston] and continue the life you’re living.’ But when we were having those conversations I could tell it just wasn’t enough for him.

“Remarkable is the only way I know to describe it.”

Out of coaching since his 2019 separation from William & Mary, Shaver has enjoyed a front-row seat as Aldrich, and his program, have matured. Indeed, Shaver’s son Austin is Longwood’s director of basketball operations.

Tony Shaver’s 17 seasons at nearby Hampden-Sydney, 1987-2003, combined with his current role as Aldrich’s untitled advisor give him a unique perspective on Longwood’s trajectory from Division III to Division II to Division I independent to, since 2012, Big South member.

The Lancers clinched the league’s regular-season title with a 71-66 home victory over Radford last Wednesday. They are 23-6 overall, 15-1 in the Big South, 16-1 at home, and if they stumble in the conference tournament, they are still assured of competing in the postsesason National Invitation Tournament.

Taking to the public-address microphone to thank fans Wednesday, Aldrich called the moment “a massive deal.”

“It’s just magical to be in Farmville and Willett Hall and see those games,” Shaver said.

Did Aldrich, honored Tuesday as the Big South’s Coach of the Year, see this coming? After all, Longwood finished .500 in the Big South in 2020 and ’21, returned key veterans Justin Hill, Deshaun Wade and Leslie Nkereuwem, and added transfers Isaiah Wilkins (Virginia Tech and Wake Forest), DA Houston (College of Charleston) and Jordan Perkins (North Carolina Central).

Well, sort of. This is Aldrich’s biggest, strongest and most skilled roster, but he wasn’t sure how the newcomers would mesh with his holdovers.

“I wish I could say I’ve figured out all the magic sauce on this,” Aldrich said, “but I certainly haven’t. ... I do think we pay keen attention to the character of the guys we recruit. That doesn’t mean we get it right all the time or even evaluate well at times, but I ... really think it’s helped the locker room. I think that the guys all really love each other, and I think it’s a credit to each individual person.”

Aldrich and his wife are devout Christians and the parents of three adopted African-American children from inner-city Houston: Scott, Ford and Laura Lee, ages 10, 9 and 7. Griff said he and Julie felt “called” to have a multi-racial home and called to coach at Longwood, but while faith informs their worldview, the only preaching to players revolves around the program’s stated values of excellence, grit, humility, gratitude and service.

Well, that and taking good shots and playing sound defense.

Hill, the son of former UVA All-American Donna Holt Hill, leads the Lancers in scoring, while Wilkins paces them in rebounding, and both made first-team all-conference. Wade is the best 3-point shooter on a squad that ranks 35th nationally in accuracy beyond the arc and, according to Aldrich, he’s Longwood’s “spiritual leader” and “most passionate player.”

In that regard, Wade reflects his coach, who’s always pushing for more, who frets that winning 13 conference games by eight points or less is a sign of weakness rather than poise. So animated is Aldrich that his staff, Austin Shaver in particular, has to occasionally rein him in.

“Come to our practice, and you might go, ‘Wow,’” Aldrich said of his intensity. “I’m a Christian but it’s because I need a savior, not because I’ve got life figured out. It’s good that His mercies are new every morning.”

“I know his intensity comes from how much he cares about us, how much he cares about the program, how much he loves the game and wants to see it played right,” said senior forward Zac Watson, the Lancers’ most accurate shooter. “He’s just a passionate guy, and I think we feed off that, and I respect that, because there’s never a day he doesn’t have it, and there’s never a time he’s going to ask us to do something he’s not willing to do.”

Aldrich’s 24/7 drive has assisted fundraising as well, helping raise money for a transformation of the university’s basketball facilities. Within two years, Longwood (enrollment 5,000) will have constructed a 3,000-seat arena and adjoining performance center, while converting Willett Hall to a practice gym.

“For a place like Longwood, we’re never going to be VCU, and we’re not trying to be VCU,” Aldrich said. “But it just feels like there’s a lot of wind in the sails right now.”

The Lancers’ task is to channel that momentum into a Big South tournament championship and automatic NCAA bid, a quest that begins with a quarterfinal Friday at noon in Charlotte, N.C.

“I’ve thought about those three games in three days,” Watson said. “... It’s really going to be a test of our physical, and also mental, toughness. It’s probably going to be gritty, because it’s just that time of year, but if there’s a team that can do it, I think it’s us.”