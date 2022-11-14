Teel: Words secondary, fellowship essential as UVa mourns fallen football players

The torrent of senseless death in our world can numb even the most compassionate among us. But then it strikes close to home, and we weep, rage and pray anew.

We ask myriad questions related to why and how, many of which won’t ever be answered.

We wonder when the madness will cease, but then pivot to the sobering truth that it probably won’t.

Many of us awakened Monday to news of a shooting Sunday night at the University of Virginia: Three victims died, two others were wounded, and the suspect, then still at-large, was a UVa student and former Cavaliers football player, Christopher Jones.

Within hours officials revealed that all those killed were current players: Lavel Davis, Jr., D’Sean Perry and Devin Chandler. They did not identify the others wounded.

Jones, a graduate of Petersburg High, was apprehended in Henrico County and charged with three counts of second-degree murder.

All had traveled to Washington, D.C., via charter bus Sunday on a class trip, and the shooting occurred when the bus returned to a UVa parking garage.

Madness, indeed.

This is why we tremble when the phone buzzes unexpectedly, especially after hours. This is why we remind ourselves to hold our loved ones closer.

Life is that random, that fleeting.

The profiles that my colleagues Mike Barber and Greg Madia crafted about Davis, Perry and Chandler will touch your heart. As athletes, they were more renowned than most college students, but football was not their essence.

They were smart, curious, spiritual and fully engaged in the college experience.

“These were incredible young men with huge aspirations and extremely bright futures,” Virginia coach Tony Elliott said in a statement.

Perry was a studio art major whose Instagram profile referenced Philippians 4:6. “Don’t worry about anything; instead, pray about everything; tell God your needs and don’t forget to thank him for his answers.”

An honors student in high school and a transfer from the University of Wisconsin, Chandler also cited a Bible verse on his Instagram: Philippians 4:13. “For I can do everything God asks me to with the help of Christ, who gives me the strength and power.”

Davis was active in “The Groundskeepers,” a group orchestrated in 2020 by Virginia receivers coach Marques Hagans in the wake of racial violence in Charlottesville. His Twitter banner is a neon sign that, in cursive, simply reads: “Blessed.”

“My family had the privilege of knowing and loving these young men off of the football field," former Cavaliers assistant coach Jason Beck said on Twitter, "and as a coach, I had the opportunity to not only interact with them each day, but watch them develop into amazing student-athletes and members of the community."

“We lost three talented and bright young men,” Virginia athletic director Carla Williams said in a statement. “We will never see what their impact on the world would have been, but we will never forget their impact on us.”

As The Times-Dispatch’s Eric Kolenich’s reporting shows, the suspect’s past adds to our confusion and grief.

Jones overcame a troubled childhood to become an A student. He graduated fifth in his class at Petersburg, was elected president of the Key Club and earned a $2,500 scholarship in an annual program sponsored by the T-D and Richmond Sports Backers.

But he was also known to UVa’s threat assessment team after a third party reported in October that Jones might have a gun.

Again, so many questions, so few answers.

Now, family members, teammates and friends cling to memories. Those on the bus process the horror they witnessed.

No wonder the UVa community packed the Lawn on Monday night for a vigil that began in silence before the singing of “Amazing Grace.” Words were secondary. Fellowship was essential.

“I miss Lavel, D’Sean and Devin,” Williams’ statement closed. “I pray for peace, comfort and hope for their parents and loved ones. For their teammates, coaches and friends, I pray for strength and a peace that surpasses all understanding.”