Teel: 'Yard dog' Hokies dominate Boston College for first victory under Brent Pry

BLACKSBURG — Elbows at 90 degrees, palms skyward, Boston College quarterback Phil Jurkovec trudged toward the sideline late in the second quarter Saturday night at Virginia Tech. The Eagles’ opening seven possessions had netted minus-6 yards and nary a first down, and Jurkovec’s body language spoke volumes.

His message was clear: What in the name of Doug Flutie and Matt Ryan do you expect me to do?

Here’s an idea: Duck.

Indeed, there was little else Jurkovec could do. The Hokies’ defense was that ravenous, that overpowering in a 27-10 victory.

This was Brent Pry’s home debut as Tech’s head coach, and given the sterling reputation he forged as a defensive coordinator at Penn State, his team’s dominance on that side of the ball was fitting.

“We knew we had to get after the quarterback,” Pry said.

The Hokies (1-1, 1-0 ACC) did far more. They sacked Jurkovec five times for 37 yards in losses. They also were credited with five hurries, four by TyJuan Garbutt.

A senior defensive end, Garbutt was the best player on the field, and it wasn’t particularly close. The stat sheet shows him with three tackles, all behind the line of scrimmage, a sack, pass break-up, forced fumble and the aforementioned four hurries.

But the numbers don’t do him justice.

With leverage and brute strength, Garbutt and fellow end Jaylen Griffin, both of whom weigh about 255 pounds, repeatedly planted 300-plus pound offensive tackles Jack Conley and Nick Thomas on their backsides.

“I’m pretty satisfied with my performance,” Garbutt said.

As was Pry, who added that a “minor injury” limited Garbutt’s practice time during the week.

Thanks in large measure to the sacks, Tech limited BC to 4 yards rushing, the fewest by a Tech opponent since Florida State’s minus-15 in 2012. Remarkably, the Seminoles won that contest behind EJ Manuel’s 326 passing yards and three touchdown throws.

The Eagles (0-2, 0-1) would have needed divine intervention to win Saturday — or a rash of Hokies errors similar to Week 1, when 15 penalties and five turnovers at Old Dominion sentenced Tech to defeat.

Saturday, the Hokies were turnover-free and penalized five times. It wasn’t pristine, but it was close.

The evening’s lone turnover unfolded on the second play from scrimmage, when Armani Chatman intercepted Jurkovec and raced 31 downs to the Eagles’ 14-yard line. Seven plays later, yes seven, Jalen Holston plunged into the end zone from the 1 on fourth down.

“Like I told [Chatman] on the sideline: ‘You started this thing,’” Garbutt said.

Most everyone else on defense then compounded BC’s misery.

Stellar for the second time in as many games this season, linebacker Dax Hollifield had a team-high eight tackles, including a 13-yard sack. Keonta Jenkins continued his seamless transition from safety to Sam linebacker, and his open-field tackle of Cam Barfield after a second-quarter reception was textbook.

Though he hired Chris Marve to coordinate the defense, Pry is calling defensive signals, and though neither ODU nor Boston College will be confused with the Joe Burrow-led LSU attack of 2019, he clearly has a gift.

The Eagles did not make a first down until 4:00 remained in the opening half, this on their 22nd play. They did not cross midfield until more than a minute later.

Moreover, their 54 yards at intermission were the fewest the Hokies had allowed in a half since limiting Georgia Tech to 48 first-half yards in 2019.

Through two games, Virginia Tech is yielding 3.2 yards per play and 1.5 yards per rush. Rare is the opposing receiver running free, and rarer still is the glaring missed tackle.

“Tackling’s a lost art,” Pry said.

Yet for all of their defensive excellence, the Hokies led only 17-10 after Jurkovec’s 17-yard, third-quarter touchdown pass to Jaden Williams. Scoreless on its previous six possessions, Tech counter-punched with a 78-yard touchdown drive, keyed by Grant Wells’ 43-yard pass to Kaleb Smith and finished by Wells’ 2-yard flip to Smith.

Leading again by two scores, Garbutt and the defense weren’t about to tolerate any further drama.

“We were hitting them from the beginning to the end,” he said.

Garbutt proudly wears a dog tag awarded by defensive line coach J.C. Price to those he considers “yard dogs,” and Garbutt certainly played to that standard Saturday.