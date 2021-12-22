Teel: Yes, bowls have become glorified exhibitions, but ACC's football image sure could use a few wins

Playoff obsession has neutered most college football bowls, rendering them made-for-TV exhibitions that some players training for the NFL, or entering the transfer portal, deem unworthy of the time, effort and risk.

And that’s fine. As much as we’d like to see teams at full-strength, as counter-intuitive as not finishing the season feels to many of us, opting out of bowls is a personal choice. When you’re exploring transfer options or positioned to accrue considerable wealth in the NFL, even a New Year’s Six game can feel pointless.

All that acknowledged, and despite not having a College Football Playoff team for the first time, the ACC sure could use some bowl victories in the next two weeks, the pandemic willing.

The reason is image repair.

Not to suggest that a winning bowl record would prompt comparisons to the SEC, but after a disheartening regular season, this on the heels of an 0-6 postseason last year, the worst ever by a Power Five conference, the ACC needs some positive vibes.