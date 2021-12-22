Teel: Yes, bowls have become glorified exhibitions, but ACC's football image sure could use a few wins

Playoff obsession has neutered most college football bowls, rendering them made-for-TV exhibitions that some players training for the NFL, or entering the transfer portal, deem unworthy of the time, effort and risk.
And that’s fine. As much as we’d like to see teams at full-strength, as counter-intuitive as not finishing the season feels to many of us, opting out of bowls is a personal choice. When you’re exploring transfer options or positioned to accrue considerable wealth in the NFL, even a New Year’s Six game can feel pointless.
All that acknowledged, and despite not having a College Football Playoff team for the first time, the ACC sure could use some bowl victories in the next two weeks, the pandemic willing.
The reason is image repair.
Not to suggest that a winning bowl record would prompt comparisons to the SEC, but after a disheartening regular season, this on the heels of an 0-6 postseason last year, the worst ever by a Power Five conference, the ACC needs some positive vibes.
During the regular season, ACC teams went 6-15 in non-conference games versus Power Five peers. One of those victories, Pitt’s at Tennessee, came against an opponent that has a winning record — the Vols are 7-5 entering their Music City Bowl matchup with Purdue.
Worse yet for the ACC: The league is a collective 0-9 this year versus non-conference opponents that were ranked by the Associated Press at kickoff. If you include non-conference foes among the current top 25, the mark dips to 0-11.
Now if you prefer to contort reality, North Carolina’s victory over Wake Forest was a non-league game, staged because the state rivals meet so infrequently via the ACC’s flawed scheduling rotation. But that doesn’t mask the conference’s subpar regular season.
Granted, the ranked teams the ACC lost to aren’t top-25 stragglers. Alabama, Georgia (twice), Notre Dame (five times), Ole Miss, Michigan State and Brigham Young are top-15 outfits with at least 10 victories each. They are a combined 65-9.
Virginia Tech, Florida State and North Carolina extended Notre Dame deep into the fourth quarter, or beyond — the Seminoles lost in overtime — but none could close.
Indeed, after going 0-3 versus ranked non-conference opponents last season, all in bowls, an ACC team hasn’t defeated a top-25 squad from outside the league since Clemson’s 2019 Fiesta Bowl victory over Ohio State.
The last ACC program other than Clemson to beat a ranked non-conference opponent was Pitt in September 2019, over Central Florida.
This postseason offers the ACC its fewest top-25 matchups since 2012: Wake Forest plays No. 25 Texas A&M in the Gator Bowl — TexAg.com reports the Aggies have COVID issues — and Pitt faces No. 10 Michigan State in the Peach Bowl.
But Virginia Tech-Maryland in the Pinstripe, Miami-Washington State in the Sun (the Hurricanes announced Tuesday they are in COVID protocols), North Carolina-South Carolina in the Dukes Mayo, N.C. State-UCLA in the Holiday and Clemson-Iowa in the Cheez-It are five additional opportunities against Power Five opponents.
The Fenway (Virginia-Southern Methodist), Military (Boston College-East Carolina) and First Responders (Louisville-Air Force) bowls match ACC teams against Group of Five opponents.
If early wagering is any indication, the conference will enjoy a prosperous bowl season. Virginia Tech, Pitt and Wake Forest are the only underdog ACC bowl teams, the Hokies and Panthers in large measure because of player attrition.
Pitt quarterback Kenny Pickett, the ACC Player of the Year and a Heisman Trophy finalist, opted out of the Peach Bowl to prepare for the NFL draft, as did five Virginia Tech starters: receiver Tre Turner, offensive lineman Lecitus Smith, defensive tackle Jordan Williams, defensive end Amare Barno and cornerback Jermaine Waller.
Moreover, Hokies receiver Tayvion Robinson is transferring to Kentucky, and quarterback Braxton Burmeister has entered the portal.
Virginia Tech’s plight is similar to North Carolina’s in the Orange Bowl last season, the Tar Heels’ most prestigious postseason game since the January 1950 Cotton Bowl. Four All-ACC players — running backs Michael Carter and Javonte Williams, receiver Dyami Brown and linebacker Chazz Surratt — opted out to prepare for the draft, and UNC subsequently lost to Texas A&M 41-27.
Conversely, Hokies such as center Brock Hoffman, running back Raheem Blackshear and offensive tackle Luke Tenuta are leaving early to pursue the NFL, but not until playing in the Pinstripe Bowl, the team's last game under interim coach J.C. Price — Tech dismissed Justin Fuente late in the regular season and subsequently hired Brent Pry.
UVA's Jelani Woods, the first-team, All-ACC tight end, has taken a similar approach, declaring for the draft but playing in the Fenway Bowl.
“For me, there was no decision,” Hoffman said Tuesday. “I’ve never played in a bowl game. ... There’s no way I wasn’t going to play.”
Thanks to them all for being so blissfully old school.
