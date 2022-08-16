'Terrible day' leads to extra conditioning runs for UVA's offense

CHARLOTTESVILLE – As defensive players and specialists jogged out of the indoor practice facility Tuesday evening, members of Virginia’s offense remained on the turf, running through extra conditioning work, a punishment for a mistake-laden practice.

“We had a terrible day offensively,” said offensive coordinator Des Kitchings. “Too many turnovers. Too many pre-snap penalties. And then we had a pass period with too many sacks. … We didn’t meet the challenge today. We took a step back today, offensively.”

Kitchings said the decision to make the offense do extra running was a joint one between himself and coach Tony Elliott. Wide receiver Devin Chandler said the coaches had good reason to be displeased.

“We all weren’t really on the same page,” said Chandler. “Had a lot of missed assignments, guys didn’t know what was going on. Had substitution issues, pre-snap penalties. We can’t have that. We did take a step back today.”

The turnovers the offense committed irked Kitchings the most, though he noted that hadn’t been a problem for the offense for the first two weeks of preseason practice.

“It really reared its ugly head today,” said Kitchings. “When you’re competing against each other, those things tend to happen in practice. We’re not naïve enough to think a ball might not be turned over. It’s not acceptable but when we have four interceptions and two fumbles today, that’s really, really unacceptable.”

The ragged workout comes just three days after Elliott praised the offense for outperforming the defense during the team’s first preseason scrimmage on Saturday at Scott Stadium.

Tuesday, UVA running backs Mike Hollins and Ronnie Walker were in green non-contact jerseys, as was offensive lineman Jonathan Leech. The Cavaliers also had a cast of players in yellow non-participation jerseys. That group, which spent the practice doing conditioning, included safety Coen King, defensive back William Simpkins, offensive linemen Charlie Patterson and Zachary Teter and wide receiver Sean Moore.