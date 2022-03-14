The All-804 college basketball teams: Celebrating the area's best performers this year

The NCAA Tournament is upon us, and there’s only one thing left to do – celebrate the best players of the season with our All-804 teams. This selection process was not easy and many players left on the cutting room floor had reasonable arguments to be included. However, there can only be five for each team. What’s not up for debate is the performance of our men’s and women’s Player of the Year – Armando Bacot and Jennifer Coleman. Both set team records this season while flirting with the top of the NCAA leaderboards all season. Let’s learn more about them, and the rest of the teams:

Men’s Player of the Year

Armando Bacot (Trinity Episcopal), North Carolina

“Armando has been extremely consistent this year scoring and rebounding at a very high level. HE has also really improved defensively and has had some big blocked shots.” – Adam Lucas, columnist, GoHeels.com

“Bacot has been the player of the year in our conference, and he showed that today.” – Mike Krzyzewski, Duke head coach, following Bacot’s 23-point, 7 rebound-game against the Blue Devils on March 5

Bacot made a huge leap into the national spotlight during the 2021-2022 season. The junior jumped from third-team All-ACC last season, to a first-teamer, conference player of the year runner-up, and likely All-American this season. Heading into the NCAA Tournament, the big forward owns North Carolina’s single-season double-doubles record with 25. That number includes 10 in a row between Dec. 14 and Jan. 24.

Bacot has more double-doubles this season than his two nearest competitors (N.C. State’s Dereon Seabron, 12 and Duke’s Paolo Banchero 10) combined. His 14.1 rebounds per game in ACC play is the most since Tim Duncan averaged 14.7 rebounds against conference opponents in the mid-1990s. Bacot leads the Tar Heels in scoring (16.5 points per game), rebounding (12.5 rebounds per game), field goal percentage (59.8%) and blocks (56). The rebounding and field goal percentage figures lead the ACC, while his scoring and block shots are both ranked inside the top 10. Nationally, Bacot only trails Kentucky’s Oscar Tshiebwe and Utah Valley’s Fardaws Aimaq in double-doubles (both have 27) and rebounds per game. His 412 total rebounds are just four shy of tying the single-season school record held by Brice Johnson.

Men's first team

Joe Bamisile (Monacan), George Washington

“Joe is one of my best friends on the team. We room together on every road trip, so that helps create the great chemistry we have on and off the court. We recognize what we both do well on the court too. We recognize that we can make plays for each other and our unselfishness helps us succeed.” – James Bishop, George Washington guard

The facts:

Third team All-Atlantic 10

Averaged 16.3 points and 5 rebounds per game

Led GW in made field goals, 3-pointers, field goal percentage

Second leading on team, behind James Bishop

Top 10 in conference in scoring

Top 25 in conference in 3-pointers per game and 3-point percentage

Rasir Bolton (Massanutten Military Academy), Gonzaga

“Championship teams need more than just a few superstars, they need elite-level role players who can take over a game when needed. Rasir Bolton has been that dude and more for the Zags. He plays high-level defense, he’s had the best 3-point shooting season of his career when the Zags were desperate for some outside shooting and in games where the rest of the offense was listless, he stepped up and led the team.” – Adam Patton, host of Locked on Zags podcast

The facts:

Honorable mention All-WCC

Averaging 11.2 points, 2.3 assists per game

80.4% free throw shooter

Team leader in 3-pointers made (57) and 3-point percentage (46.7%)

Second in WCC in 3-point percentage

Top 20 in conference in assists (68) and assist to turnover ratio (1.8:1)

De’Monte Buckingham (Henrico), UNC Greensboro

“I’m really happy for Buck because he put in so much work over the summer and fall and throughout the season. He is great to coach because he works hard, does exactly what’s asked of him, doesn’t complain, and tries to lead. What more can you ask for of a player? We root for the success of people like him.” ¬– Mike Jones, UNC Greensboro head coach

The facts:

Third team All-Southern Conference

Averaging 12.2 points and 6.4 rebounds per game

Team leader in points per game, field goals, 3-point field goals, 3-point field goal percentage, rebounds and minutes played

Top 10 in conference in rebounding and 3-point percentage (41.9%)

Top 25 in conference in scoring and 3-pointers field goals (62)

Gibson Jimerson (Saint Christopher’s), Saint Louis

“Gibson’s unrelenting willingness to work away from the ball puts enormous pressure on the defense and ultimately puts him in position to score. He has added the ability to score at all levels as well.” – Bob Ramsey, Saint Louis basketball radio play-by-play announcer

The facts:

Third team All-Atlantic 10

Averaging 16.2 points per game

82.3% free throw shooter

Team leader in scoring, minutes, field goals, 3-point field goals and free throws made

Top 10 in conference in scoring, 3-point percentage (41.9%), free throw percentage and 3-pointers per game

Women’s Player of the Year

Jennifer Coleman (Highland Springs), Navy

“Jen wants to be great and was willing to put in the work to improve her game even when the changes were uncomfortable at first. Not many people have the fortitude to make changes when they have been successful. She put in so much work this offseason when no one was watching and is reaping the rewards of that work. That mixed in with an ultra-competitive nature has led to a historic season for her.” – Tim Taylor, Navy head coach

A second team all-conference performer a year ago, Coleman proved to be one of the nation’s elite scorers and defenders as a senior. The Highland Springs graduate was named Patriot League Defensive Player of the Year and first team all-conference. As a defender, Coleman led the Patriot League with 86 steals (2.8 per contest), good for 13th nationally.

As a 5-foot-9-inch guard, she led the league with 269 defensive rebounds and 333 total rebounds. Her 10.7 rebounds per game average was just 0.2 rebounds from the conference lead. Her total rebounds number was good for 15th nationally, while her 8.7 defensive rebounds per game ranks 5th.

Offensively, Coleman led the conference at 22.2 points per game (9th nationally), finished second in assists (149, 4.8 per game) and in the top 10 in field goal percentage, free throw percentage and 3-point field goals per game. Her 21 double-doubles ranks 7th in the country.

Coleman’s 689 points shattered Navy’s single-season scoring record of 530 points, previously held by Courtney Davidson. Additionally, she broke the single-season marks for scoring average, minutes played, field goals made and defensive rebounds. Coleman finished her career inside the top 10 in Navy history in scoring, rebounding, assists and steals.

Women's first team

Taya Bolden (Highland Springs), Campbell

“Taya has been one of the top performers in the Big South Conference this season and her consistent, solid play has been vital to our success. She has established herself as one of the top rebounders in the country throughout her career and she has been the go-to player for our team on the interior as well. – Ronny Fisher, Campbell head coach

The facts:

First team All-Big South

Averaging 12.3 points and 10.2 rebounds per game

Leads Campbell in scoring, rebounding and steals (1.9) per game

Leads the Big South in rebounding

Top 10 in the conference in steals and blocks (21)

Top 15 in the conference in scoring

17 double-doubles ranks 16th nationally

With 1,197 rebounds, is Campbell’s career rebounding leader

Taya Robinson (Huguenot), VCU

“Taya has had an incredible career at VCU. She has a remarkable work ethic and leads by example on the court, in the weight room and in the classroom … Her legacy is going to live on long after she’s done playing here. Taya prepared and handles herself like a pro every single day. She works incredibly hard at doing everything right and it has paid off.” – Beth O’Boyle, VCU head coach

The facts:

First team All-Atlantic 10

Atlantic 10 All-Defensive team

Averaging 16.1 points, 5.2 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game

Team leader in scoring, minutes per game, field goals, blocks (16) and steals (41)

Fifth in A-10 in scoring

10th in A-10 in steals

Top 10 in conference in 3-point field goals per game (1.8)

Top 25 in conference in assists, blocks, free throw percentage (63.9%), and 3-point percentage (31.3%)

Grace Townsend (James River), Richmond

“Grace played at a really high level all season for us. We were infinitely better when she was on the floor, and she made every teammate more productive with her play. I am not sure there was a more dominant performance in the league this year than what she did in our huge win against Fordham.” – Aaron Roussell, Richmond head coach

The facts:

Averaged 10.4 points, 5.3 assists and 5.1 rebounds per game

Team leader in assists, free throw percentage (77.8%) and free throws made

Second on team in steals (37) and minutes played

Second in conference in assists (158) and assists per game

Top 10 in A-10 in free throw percentage and assist-to-turnover ratio

Top 25 in A-10 in field goal percentage (44.7%) and steals

Jada Walker (Henrico), Kentucky

“I have said all year that Jada is a fearless competitor. She wants to win. She had that dog mentality. I’m so proud of her. You know, the game has slowed down for her. Her confidence wavered early on … She’s had to learn, but she’s been baptized by fire, and she has answered the challenge.” –Kyra Elzy, Kentucky head coach

The facts:

SEC All-Freshman team

Averaging 10.3 points, 3 rebounds and 2 assists per game

Second on team in 3-point field goals made (32) and steals (41)

Top 20 in SEC in 3-point percentage (35.6%) and steals

Top 25 in SEC in 3-pointers made