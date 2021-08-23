The four Virginia Tech players on Washington's team share a bond, even at different points on their NFL journeys

ASHBURN — Because of injuries, Justus Reed played seven seasons of college football, capping his career at Virginia Tech in 2020.
Because of the pandemic, he could have become the NCAA’s first eight-year player.
He opted to go pro instead.
“I thought about it for a second,” he said. “But I was like, man, there’s nobody drafting a 26-year-old rookie. That’s probably not a good idea.”
He ultimately found his way to the Washington Football Team, where three Virginia Tech players are assured of roster spots this year, and Reed hopes to make it four.
(A fifth, Greg Stroman, was released last week.)
New teammate Logan Thomas, who took his own redshirt year in Blacksburg, knows what the journey is like.
“I thought five was a lot, but seven?” Thomas said with a laugh. “What’s that, three victory laps? But that just speaks to his resilience as well. ... This is a tough place to get to, just making a training camp roster. It’s the 1% of the 1%.”
Getting to the NFL is hard, but landing job security is all but impossible — a feat two of the former Hokies have managed.
Thomas just signed a three-year contract to be Washington’s starting tight end, and cornerback Kendall Fuller got his big-money deal after winning a Super Bowl with the Kansas City Chiefs.
Defensive lineman Tim Settle is next in line.
Settle would likely be a starter on a number of NFL teams, but with Washington’s stacked defensive line, he’s a backup behind Daron Payne and Jonathan Allen. This is the final year of Settle’s contract, meaning he, and his signature “penguin” dance, are likely to depart after this season if he plays well.
“I haven’t been worried about it,” he said. “I just want to play ball. Whatever happens, happens. I’m just trying to play ball and trying to win and get me a little ring.”
The talent on the line is good news for Reed, who has plenty of examples to study during practice and film sessions.
“Those guys are all animals,” he said. “I mean, it’s pretty crazy seeing these guys out here every day.”
Reed said though he’s the least-tenured Hokie of the bunch, he still has fond feelings for his year in Blacksburg.
“It’s always family,” he said. “I felt very welcomed while I was there, and plan on going back whenever I can — tagging along with these guys when they go back to the games.”
Note: Under the NFL’s new preseason structure, Tuesday marks the second of three cut days. Last week, the team cut from 90 to 85 players, and by the end of the day Tuesday, the roster has to be trimmed from 85 to 80. The last cut is the final one to 53 and a practice squad, which still takes place after the final preseason game.
Washington released wide receiver Steven Sims Jr. on Monday as offensive lineman David Sharpe returned to the team after a stint on the COVID-19 list.
Sims joined Kelvin Harmon as two receivers with NFL experience who have been cut at this year’s camp in one of the most intense roster battles. There are now three players with an eye on the presumed final spot at the position — Antonio Gandy-Golden (Liberty), Dax Milne and DeAndre Carter.
(804) 649-6546
Twitter: @michaelpRTD