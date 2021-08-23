The four Virginia Tech players on Washington's team share a bond, even at different points on their NFL journeys

Defensive lineman Tim Settle is next in line.

Settle would likely be a starter on a number of NFL teams, but with Washington’s stacked defensive line, he’s a backup behind Daron Payne and Jonathan Allen. This is the final year of Settle’s contract, meaning he, and his signature “penguin” dance, are likely to depart after this season if he plays well.

“I haven’t been worried about it,” he said. “I just want to play ball. Whatever happens, happens. I’m just trying to play ball and trying to win and get me a little ring.”

The talent on the line is good news for Reed, who has plenty of examples to study during practice and film sessions.

“Those guys are all animals,” he said. “I mean, it’s pretty crazy seeing these guys out here every day.”

Reed said though he’s the least-tenured Hokie of the bunch, he still has fond feelings for his year in Blacksburg.

“It’s always family,” he said. “I felt very welcomed while I was there, and plan on going back whenever I can — tagging along with these guys when they go back to the games.”