The latest in a line of successful coaches at Randolph-Macon, Josh Merkel could be the first to win a game in the D-III Final Four

Josh Merkel joined the staff at Randolph-Macon the year after the Yellow Jackets made their first-ever appearance in the Division III basketball Final Four. As an assistant to then-coach Nathan Davis, Merkel got to see, up close and personal, the kind of expectations that surround the program and how the run to the sport’s final weekend only ratcheted up the pressure.

“I said, ‘Man, I would not want to follow this guy,’” said Merkel, who five years later decided the opposite and took over R-MC when Davis went to Bucknell.

Now, Merkel has guided the Yellow Jackets back to the D-III Final Four. They’re ranked No. 1 in the nation and face Marietta on Friday in Fort Wayne, Ind.

“It was like I forgot my own advice,” Merkel said this week. “But I was drawn to the program because of the way that they do things. I just saw the rich tradition of guys making sacrifices, putting in the work, developing while they were here. It has a really good culture of winning behaviors.”

That culture, in addition to producing 18 NCAA tournament appearances since R-MC moved to Division III in 1990, has helped the last two coaches – Davis and Mike Rhoades before him – land Division I jobs. Is that a path Merkel, a 2001 Salisbury graduate, plans to follow?

“Because the last two guys have moved up, you get that question,” said Merkel. “It’s certainly nothing that I think about. I’m trying to be a master coach, get better every day. I tell the guys all the time, bloom where you’re planted, be where your feet are. I don’t want them thinking about, if I have a good year where can I transfer up to. I want them to be about the team and that’s my approach.”

The experience of leading Randolph-Macon, Merkel’s predecessors said, uniquely prepares a coach to make the jump from Division III to Division I, something Paul Webb did in 1976 when – after 19 years with the Yellow Jackets – he became the coach at Old Dominion.

It’s what Rhoades did, leaving in 2009 to become a VCU assistant before getting hired at Rice and then returning to take over the Rams in 2017. And it’s what Davis did when he took over at Bucknell in 2015.

“I think the program at Macon is run in such a way that, it’s Division III, but it’s like a Division I program,” said Davis, who was 141-39 in six seasons at R-MC, making six NCAA appearances and taking the Yellow Jackets’ to the program’s first D-III Final Four in 2010. “It matters. The school’s into it. They want you to be good. They give you the resources to be successful. It matters to the alums. It’s just not as talented a player there, as Division I.”

Davis had been an assistant at Bucknell – as well as at Colgate and Navy – giving him familiarity with the D-I level. Macon gave him the experience of running his own program, on and off the court. It did the same for Rhoades, who went straight into coaching after college, getting his first job on the Hal Nunnally’s staff at Randolph-Macon.

“I cut my teeth there,” said Rhoades. “Being a head coach at that age and for the next 10 years, we had great success. But I also learned a lot of how to do things, at a place where winning is really important but doing it the right way was most important. So it was a special place. It's a basketball school with high standards on and off the court. And it shaped everything that I'm about.”

Davis believes the stigma of hiring a coach from the Division III level has faded in recent years. Similarly, he thinks more coaches now see that as a viable path for their careers.

“I think you’re foolish not to,” said Davis. “You get the chance to be a head coach and to run your program. You can say what you want about being an assistant, it’s not the same until you get to do it. You’re going to make mistakes. You’re going to learn. But if you’re at a quality division III program where it matters, you get a chance to, kind of behind the scenes learn and find yourself.”

Which brings things back to Merkel, who has Division I experience as a graduate assistant at West Virginia under John Beilein and as an assistant to Jeff Neubauer at Eastern Kentucky. Merkel is 146-38 with the Yellow Jackets and a chance to notch the program’s first-ever Final Four win on Friday night.

He’s trying to live by the advice he gives his players – be where your feet are. Right now, that’s Fort Wayne for an opportunity to win a national championship.