CHARLOTTESVILLE – Chris Dembitz was ‘Phony Bennett,’ the Virginia alumnus who created and ran the wildly popular ‘If Tony Tweeted,’ parody Twitter account. But there was nothing fake about Dembitz, a 1995 UVa graduate who died Tuesday at the age of 49 after a two-year battle with cancer.

Mr. Dembitz, the father of two daughters, sent his final tweet on April 7. It was as real as ever, simultaneously full of heart and heartbreaking.

“Heading home from UVa after what was intended to be a 3-hour visit turned into a 3-week long stay, complete with 4 blood transfusions, a rather uncomfortable feeding tube, and care from some of the best nurses and doctors in the world,” it read.

Mr. Dembitz ended the tweet with a “still knocking” hashtag, a reference to one of Tony Bennett’s mantras – to “keep knocking” until the door to success opens.

Less than a month later, Mr. Dembitz’s wife – whom he married in February – logged on to the account to share the news of his passing.

“As Chris’s wife, this is a post I never wanted to make. I am devastated as Chris left us early [Tuesday] morning. He fought cancer bravely, with humor, and with everything he had. He had an immense love for UVa and the Hoos. Your memory and light will shine forever, my love.”

Mr. Dembitz, who was born in Los Angeles but raised in Virginia Beach, launched his account, which had 24,500 followers as of Wednesday afternoon, anonymously in 2011, after his daughter was born and diagnosed with cancer. He called the social media site a form of therapy, but also tirelessly promoted fundraisers for pediatric cancer care and research through his account.

A former photographer for the Virginia student newspaper who worked briefly as a stand-up comedian after college, Mr. Dembitz artfully blended humor and a uniquely-Virginian sports cynicism in a way that caught the attention of everyone from fellow fans to coaches and sports media personalities.

Tony Bennett’s wife and daughter were both among his followers. When news of his death broke, former Virginia Tech coach and current ESPN analyst Seth Greenberg tweeted, “My thoughts and prayers go out to the family and friends of my guy @IfTonyTweeted. He brought a community together and did [it] in a way very few could. RIP Chris.”

Whitelaw Reid covered Virginia athletics for the Charlottesville Daily Progress when Mr. Dembitz started his account.

“He was sort of a cheerleader, but at the same time not a cheerleader,” said Reid, who now works for the university. “It was an interesting dichotomy. He straddled the line between being an obsessive fan and being a realist.”

Mr. Dembitz revealed his identity in a 2018 interview with Reid for an article in UVA Today.

The actual Tony Bennett, Virginia's basketball coach since 2009, was traveling Wednesday and was not immediately available for comment. The team's social media account shared its condolences.

On Dec. 6, 2021 Mr. Dembitz announced on Twitter that he had been diagnosed with cancer a month earlier, and that he would require surgery and other treatments. He shared the news in a 2 minute, 19 second video where he called his battle with the disease “the biggest challenge I have ever confronted.”

Mr. Dembitz shared all the steps of his cancer “adventure,” as he referred to it, with his followers. When he began a clinical trial for a treatment at UVa in February, he tweeted, “Repping the memory of Dalton Fox, a young Wahoo basketball fan who was taken by cancer far too soon,” sharing a photo of himself in the hospital alongside one of him with Fox.

Then, Wednesday, his sister, Tara Dembitz-Reed tweeted, “Chris lost his battle with cancer early Tuesday morning. … Keep his mother, girls, and wife in your thoughts.”

