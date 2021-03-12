The NCAA canceled the Division III tournament, so Randolph-Macon is scheduling its own big games

What the NCAA is not doing, a pair of Division III premier teams are. A third may also become involved.
No. 1 Randolph-Macon (11-0) and No. 2 Trine (17-0), as ranked in the D3hoops.com poll, will meet in Ashland Sunday at 2:30 p.m. The winner won’t be recognized by the NCAA as the DIII champion, because the game isn’t culminating a national tournament. The NCAA is not conducting a DIII tournament this year. An insufficient percentage of DIII schools played during this pandemic season to do so, according to the NCAA.
Trine-at-Macon serves as a bonus game between champions of the Old Dominion Athletic Conference (R-MC) and the Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association (Trine), and may not be the last of its kind for the Yellow Jackets. Heading into weekend activity, four other DIII teams are undefeated and ranked in the D3hoops.com Top 15, determined by voting among coaches, sports information directors and media members.
Jeff Burns, R-MC’s director of athletics, on Friday said the Yellow Jackets are exploring the possibility of playing another of those undefeated teams, Yeshiva (7-0), next week.
“We just wanted to play national quality opponents,” said Burns.
Trine's coach, Brooks Miller, said the Thunder staff was thinking along the same line.
"In this COVID deal, you had to create your own opportunities," Miller said Friday. "So, we were trying to play against the best team we could possibly play against, in like a bowl format."
The concept began with D3hoops.com considering the formation of a DIII tournament in the absence of an NCAA field.
“When I saw all the pieces that it involved, it just didn’t seem to me that they were going to be able to get it done with all of the protocols that would need to be in place for our level,” said Burns. Miller concurred.
Burns discussed with R-MC coach Josh Merkel the possibility of independently scheduling nationally respected opposition following the completion of the ODAC tournament. The Yellow Jackets won at Lynchburg Thursday night to capture their second consecutive league championship. R-MC had contacted Yeshiva, located in New York, about playing. Trine, located in Angola, Ind., then got in touch with R-MC and invited the Yellow Jackets to play at Trine.
That was going to be difficult given the timing of R-MC regular-season games and the ODAC tournament, Burns said. Trine agreed to visit Macon, which will provide a financial guarantee to offset a portion of Trine’s travel costs.
This will be Trine's final game, according to Miller. His team planned to leave Friday, stop in Gettysburg and tour the battlefield Saturday morning, and then travel to Ashland later Saturday.
NOTES: Because of the pandemic, no fans will be allowed at R-MC for Sunday’s game … Trine, with an enrollment of 4,646, changed its name from Tri-State College in 2008 to honor trustees Ralph and Sheri Trine … The game features star guards, R-MC’s 5-foot-11 Buzz Anthony (17.7 ppg, 6.4 apg, 4.9 rpg), and Trine’s 6-1 Nick Bowman (22.2 ppg, 3 apg, 3.5 spg, 43.1% on 3-pointers).
The Thunder won their league championship on March 6, and haven't played since.
