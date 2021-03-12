The NCAA canceled the Division III tournament, so Randolph-Macon is scheduling its own big games

The concept began with D3hoops.com considering the formation of a DIII tournament in the absence of an NCAA field.

“When I saw all the pieces that it involved, it just didn’t seem to me that they were going to be able to get it done with all of the protocols that would need to be in place for our level,” said Burns. Miller concurred.

Burns discussed with R-MC coach Josh Merkel the possibility of independently scheduling nationally respected opposition following the completion of the ODAC tournament. The Yellow Jackets won at Lynchburg Thursday night to capture their second consecutive league championship. R-MC had contacted Yeshiva, located in New York, about playing. Trine, located in Angola, Ind., then got in touch with R-MC and invited the Yellow Jackets to play at Trine.

That was going to be difficult given the timing of R-MC regular-season games and the ODAC tournament, Burns said. Trine agreed to visit Macon, which will provide a financial guarantee to offset a portion of Trine’s travel costs.

This will be Trine's final game, according to Miller. His team planned to leave Friday, stop in Gettysburg and tour the battlefield Saturday morning, and then travel to Ashland later Saturday.