The NFL came to Lynchburg on Tuesday, a moment that has been years in the making

LYNCHBURG - Mike Tomlin, Dan Rooney and Malik Willis walk into a sports bar.

There's no punchline. It's a thing that happened on Monday night near Liberty University.

Willis, a quarterback who is likely to be one of the top selections in this year's draft, was meeting with Tomlin and Rooney, of the Pittsburgh Steelers.

"It was cool. I mean, he's a normal dude," Willis said of Tomlin. "He's eating his chicken wings, and I'm like, 'Mike Tomlin eats chicken wings?'

"I love chicken wings, so I was eating those myself. With the crab fries."

Quarterbacks are the most important players in the NFL, and all 32 teams sent at least one representative to watch Willis go through practice drills at his pro day on Tuesday, which was broadcast live on ESPN and NFL Network. Several teams, like the Steelers, also scheduled private meetings.

The event was held in the palatial Liberty Football Center, and Flames coach Hugh Freeze took in the festivities alongside athletic director Ian McCaw and school president Jerry Prevo.

"You got ESPN here, and when they leave here, the word of mouth says, 'Man, I haven't been there before, but that's a pretty special place,'" Freeze said. "And you know, we think we have a great product at Liberty University, and we're excited that Malik's day here is hopefully going to help a lot of others."

Among those others were the Liberty seniors also auditioning for NFL scouts, who were able to perform on a far brighter spotlight than they would have had otherwise.

Because Willis threw 70 passes, he also brought in two other wide receivers to help - Tre Turner of Virginia Tech and Jonathan Johnson of Richmond.

Johnson met Willis for the first time on Friday night, but they worked through the weekend to develop a rapport, and Johnson was able to perform in the national TV spotlight.

"It was really cool, really exciting," he said. "I really took full advantage of the opportunity, and met some good people."

Willis's rise to the top of the draft was a winding road. Highly recruited out of high school, he signed on with Auburn University, but during two seasons threw only 14 passes as he struggled to crack the lineup.

Liberty took him in, at the time a school without a conference, as Freeze was willing to take a chance on a talented player with virtually no experience.

"It was not, 'Do I believe that Malik Willis can end up on draft day, going in the draft?'" Freeze said. "That never even crossed my mind.

"Fast forward ... about Game 5, now we start having a different discussion. It's like, there's something to this young man. And not just as a player. He's an incredible teammate."

A video of Willis at the NFL Combine went viral, showing him helping out a homeless woman by giving her some of his clothing from the event.

Over the past two years, Willis has become the face of Liberty football, which has invested tens of millions of dollars over the past decade to rise to prominence and provide an entry point to the school.

Some donors and fans were there for Thursday's event, as well as most of the current team, which cheered Willis on in front of the assembled scouts and media.

Midway through the workout, Willis threw the ball 67 yards in the air, on the move, straight into the arms of receiver Kevin Shaa, and the building erupted.

"That's as good of a pro day throw as you're going to see," analyst Daniel Jeremiah gushed on the NFL Network.

Whether Willis can do it on Sundays, with players like Aaron Donald and Chase Young running full speed after him, remains to be seen. But for one day, he brought some of the NFL's most important power players to Lynchburg, a win in and of itself.