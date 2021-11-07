The road ahead: A glance at VCU's nonconference men's hoops schedule

The wait is nearly over.

Coming off a 2020-21 campaign that yielded a high level of success — a run to the Atlantic 10 tournament final and an at-large NCAA tournament berth — but that came to an abrupt end, a new VCU men’s basketball season is upon us.

The Rams carry a squad that’ll look different in a lot of ways from a personnel perspective. But it’s a group coach Mike Rhoades feels optimistic about, too. He’s spoken highly of the players’ competitiveness and camaraderie.

“I just like where we’re heading,” Rhoades said. “But, we got to go through some stuff to get there.”

The road begins Tuesday with Saint Peter’s, a 6 p.m. tipoff at the Siegel Center. Here’s a glance at that, and the rest of the nonconference opponents ahead for the Rams over the next six weeks.

Nov. 9 vs. Saint Peter’s

Tipoff: 6 p.m. TV: MASN2

2020-21 record: 14-11, 10-8 MAAC

Predicted finish in MAAC: Second Preseason KenPom.com ranking: 172