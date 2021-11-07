The road ahead: A glance at VCU's nonconference men's hoops schedule

The wait is nearly over.
Coming off a 2020-21 campaign that yielded a high level of success — a run to the Atlantic 10 tournament final and an at-large NCAA tournament berth — but that came to an abrupt end, a new VCU men’s basketball season is upon us.
The Rams carry a squad that’ll look different in a lot of ways from a personnel perspective. But it’s a group coach Mike Rhoades feels optimistic about, too. He’s spoken highly of the players’ competitiveness and camaraderie.
“I just like where we’re heading,” Rhoades said. “But, we got to go through some stuff to get there.”
The road begins Tuesday with Saint Peter’s, a 6 p.m. tipoff at the Siegel Center. Here’s a glance at that, and the rest of the nonconference opponents ahead for the Rams over the next six weeks.
Nov. 9 vs. Saint Peter’s
Tipoff: 6 p.m. TV: MASN2
2020-21 record: 14-11, 10-8 MAAC
Predicted finish in MAAC: Second Preseason KenPom.com ranking: 172
The Peacocks finished as one of the top defensive teams in the nation last season. They were third in field goal percentage defense (38.6%), fifth in blocked shots per game (5.3) and ninth in scoring defense (held opponents to 61.5 points per game).
A big piece of that is senior forward KC Ndefo, the two-time defending MAAC defensive player of the year, and the 2021-22 league preseason player of the year. Ndefo led the country with 3.6 blocks per game last season. Him included, Saint Peter’s returned all five starters.
“This is probably one of the toughest season openers that we’ve had around here in a long time,” Rhoades said.
Nov. 13 vs. Wagner
Tipoff: 7 p.m. TV: MASN2
2020-21 record: 13-7, 13-5 NEC
Predicted finish in MAAC: First Preseason KenPom.com ranking: 192
Wagner has all starters back from a team that won the NEC regular-season title last year. That includes the reigning NEC player of the year, guard Alex Morales, and reigning NEC rookie of the year, guard DeLonnie Hunt. Also, another 2020-21 NEC first teamer in guard Elijah Ford.
Nov. 17 at Vanderbilt
Tipoff: 8 p.m. TV: SEC Network+
2020-21 record: 9-16, 3-13 SEC
Predicted finish in SEC: 13th Preseason KenPom.com ranking: 79
While the Commodores struggled defensively last season, guard Scotty Pippen Jr. is a standout. The 6-3, 185-pound son of the former Bulls star, Pippen was 16th in the nation last season, averaging 20.8 points.
He’s the preseason SEC player of the year heading into 2021-22. Vanderbilt also added four transfers including a player VCU is familiar with in guard Rodney Chatman, a former Dayton standout.
This is the beginning of a home-and-home series between VCU and Vanderbilt.
Nov. 20 vs. Chattanooga
Tipoff: 4 p.m. TV: MASN
2020-21 record: 18-8, 9-7 SoCon
Predicted finish in SoCon: First Preseason KenPom.com ranking: 156
Back for the Mocs are five players who started at least 12 games last season, led by a pair of 2020-21 SoCon first teamers in guards Malachi Smith and David Jean-Baptiste. They paced Chattanooga with 16.8 and 16.1 points a game last season, respectively.
Nov. 24 vs. Syracuse
Tipoff: 5 p.m. TV: ESPN2
2020-21 record: 18-10, 9-7 ACC
Predicted finish in ACC: Seventh Preseason KenPom.com ranking: 41
This game begins a huge week in the schedule, the first of VCU’s three games in three days as part of the Battle 4 Atlantis tournament in the Bahamas.
Buddy Boeheim leads the Orange into 2021-22 after a big junior season during which he led Syracuse with 17.8 points per game. Boeheim averaged 28.3 points over four games from the team’s ACC tournament opener through its NCAA tournament second round win over West Virginia.
After Syracuse, VCU will play either defending national champion Baylor or Arizona State on Nov. 25, then have a final game on Nov. 26. The field also includes Auburn, Connecticut, Loyola Chicago and Michigan State.
Dec. 4 vs. Campbell
Tipoff: 4 p.m. TV: MASN
2020-21 record: 17-10, 11-6 Big South
Predicted finish in Big South: First in North Division Preseason KenPom.com ranking: 169
The Camels are another team on VCU’s schedule with a heap of experience back — five starters, with 98.9% of last season’s scoring and minutes back total. That percentage is fifth in the country.
Campbell was 10th nationally in overall field goal percentage last season (49.6%), and tied for 25th in 3-point percentage (37.5%).
Dec. 8 vs. Jacksonville State
Tipoff: 7 p.m. TV: MASN
2020-21 record: 18-9, 13-6 Ohio Valley (program now in ASUN)
Predicted finish in ASUN: Third Preseason KenPom.com ranking: 169
Jacksonville State, too, returned all starters. The Gamecocks won eight of 10 to finish last season. Guard Darian Adams, who led the way with 15.7 points per game last season, is a preseason ASUN all-conference pick.
Dec. 11 at Old Dominion
Tipoff: 8 p.m.
2020-21 record: 15-8, 11-5 Conference USA
Predicted finish in Conference USA: Fifth Preseason KenPom.com ranking: 132
The annual rivalry reaches its 97th edition, and first matchup in Norfolk since 2018. Forward Kalu Ezikpe, last year’s second-leading scorer at 10.3 points per game and a preseason all-Conference USA pick, returns. As does former Trinity Episcopal standout Jason Wade, who is coming back from an ACL tear that ended his 2019-20 season early and an Achilles tear that forced him to miss all of last season.
Dec. 15 vs. Florida Atlantic
Tipoff: 7 p.m. TV: MASN
2020-21 record: 13-10, 7-5 Conference USA
Predicted finish in Conference USA: Ninth Preseason KenPom.com ranking: 194
The Owls led Conference USA in rebound margin (plus-7.8) and 3-point field goal percentage (38%) last season. Leading rebounder Jailyn Ingram (six per game) is gone. But among the returners is guard Bryan Greenlee, who shot 44.2% from deep in 2020-21.
Dec. 18 vs. Penn State
Tipoff: 3:30 p.m. TV: NBC Sports Network
2020-21 record: 11-14, 7-12 Big Ten
Predicted finish in Big Ten: Tied for 12th Preseason KenPom.com ranking: 70
This completes a home-and-home series between VCU and Penn State. The Rams fell on a buzzer beater in University Park last year. The Nittany Lions have a new coach, former Purdue and Celtics staffer Micah Shrewsberry.
There was much roster turnover, but forward Seth Lundy, who scored 32 points in the VCU game last year, is one of two starters back. Lundy averaged 10.1 points total last season.
Dec. 21 vs. New Hampshire
Tipoff: 7 p.m. TV: MASN2
2021-21 record: 10-9, 9-6 America East
Predicted finish in America East: Third Preseason KenPom.com ranking: 225
Forwards Jayden Martinez and Nick Guadarrama, the Wildcats’ frontcourt duo, were first- and second-team all-conference picks, respectively, last season. Now seniors, the two combined to average 27.6 points and 14.9 rebounds last season.
Nick Johnson, America East’s rookie of the year in 2020-21, is another returner, after leading all America East freshmen in scoring (7.9 points per game).
