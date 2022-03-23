The Washington Commanders are switching radio homes, won't be on Audacy stations anymore

Audacy, a media company that runs The Team 980 and 106.7 The Fan in DC, as well as Richmond's 910 The Fan, will no longer carry Washington Commanders games.

The team's flagship station, 980 AM in Washington D.C., has been the home of the team for many years, and was owned by team owner Dan Snyder before being sold at a reported massive loss in 2018.

The Commanders released a statement noting that Audacy, among other companies, submitted a bid for the rights to air the games, but the team chose to go a different direction.

"Based on the evaluation process, we selected a new partner who will bring a significantly larger deal, as well as new creativity and broader reach and scale, to programming," the statement said. "We're very excited about our new radio broadcast partner, who we will be announcing soon, and anticipate this being the largest radio deal in the team's history."

Audacy released a statement: "The organization and the company disagreed on the value of the broadcasts and the station believed it was also important to continue to be able to provide honest, objective information, analysis, and commentary about the Commanders."

Station hosts have historically always been given broad latitude to criticize the team during daytime talk shows, even when they were under Snyder's ownership, but the team has generally had a hand in the pregame and postgame radio broadcasts.

The news leaves the team homeless in the Richmond region once again for now, as the Commanders have now been dropped by both area stations in the span of less than a year.

Richmond's ESPN Radio, which was formerly a Red Zebra station, switched to carrying the national game of the week at the start of the 2021 season.

Audacy host Kevin Sheehan said the company's stations would continue to provide extensive game-day programming, even without the rights to the games themselves.

Snyder has been under congressional investigation for alleged rampant sexual harassment by team executives.

One of those people is longtime radio announcer Larry Michael, who retired after a Washington Post report detailing a "toxic" work environment at the team's Ashburn headquarters. The radio broadcast is now done by Julie Donaldson, Bram Weinstein and DeAngelo Hall.