The Washington Commanders flagship radio network is leaving, cites need to provide 'honest, objective information'

Audacy, a media company which runs The Team 980 and 106.7 The Fan in DC, as well as Richmond's 910 The Fan, will no longer carry Washington Commanders games.

The team's flagship station, 980 AM in Washington D.C., has been the home of the team for many years, and was owned by team owner Dan Snyder before being sold at a reported massive loss in 2018.

Kevin Sheehan, who hosts the morning sports talk program on 980, made the announcement on Wednesday morning.

The station released a statement: "The organization and the company disagreed on the value of the broadcasts and the station believed it was also important to continue to be able to provide honest, objective information, analysis, and commentary about the Commanders."

Sheehan elaborated on that, noting the importance of being able to speak truthfully about the team.

"It was important for us to continue to provide what we provide on our talk shows," he said on the air. "Which is honest, objective analysis about the team."

The news leaves the team homeless in the Richmond region once again, as the Commanders have now been dropped by both area stations in the span of less than a year.

Richmond's ESPN Radio, which was formerly a Red Zebra station, switched to carrying the national game of the week at the start of the 2021 season.

Sheehan said the Audacy stations would continue to provide extensive game-day programming, even without the rights to the games themselves.

The news comes days after Anheuser-Busch, the nation's largest beer company, elected to stop sponsoring the team.

Snyder has been under congressional investigation for alleged rampant sexual harassment by team executives.

One of those people is longtime radio announcer Larry Michael, who retired after a Washington Post report detailing a "toxic" work environment at the team's Ashburn headquarters. The radio broadcast is now done by Julie Donaldson, Bram Weinstein and DeAngelo Hall.