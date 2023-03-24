The unsettled nature and unpredictability of athletics is not new to VMI graduate Jack Castleberry (Class of 2007).

His father, John, is the respected former play-by-play man for the Old Dominion Monarchs and the Norfolk Tides, and he was also a TV broadcaster in the Norfolk area.

Jack Castleberry, 38, grew up riding to games with his father, spending time in and around locker rooms, and appreciating the weird ways sports often works. His path to becoming Fairleigh Dickinson’s coach this week underscores that serendipity.

“I’m not really sure how I’m here,” Castleberry said at his introductory press conference Thursday at FDU, in Hackensack. N.J.

Here’s how:

2007: Castleberry graduated from VMI. He arrived as a walk-on guard from Virginia Beach’s Cape Henry Collegiate and became a scholarship player, two-year starter, and captain under Coach Duggar Baucom. Castleberry left VMI with a degree in Economics and Business, and became a basketball coach.

2008-14: First at Tennessee-Martin and then VMI, Castleberry was an assistant. Upon his return to VMI, Baucom recognized Castleberry’s “tremendous energy, unwavering work ethic and outstanding leadership.” Castleberry moved to the staff of the women’s team at Siena 2012-14, and while there became friends with a Siena men’s assistant, Tobin Anderson. Remember that name.

2015-16: Castleberry left hoops to become a financial planner. He also helped coach a high-school team and realized he missed college coaching.

2016-22: Baucom, now The Citadel’s coach, offered Castleberry an entry-level position, director of basketball operations, and he accepted. Castleberry worked his way up to assistant coach, and then associate head coach. Baucom and his staff were dismissed in March of 2022. A month later, Castleberry joined the staff at Queens University in Charlotte, but only briefly.

2022: Tobin Anderson, who had become the ultra-successful head coach at Division II St. Thomas Aquinas, in May became FDU’s head coach and hired Castleberry, his friend from their Siena days. Three transfers from St. Thomas Aquinas accompanied Anderson to resuscitate an FDU program coming off a four-win season. The Knights, with seven transfers and three freshmen, this season lost to Longwood, beat VMI and fell at Richmond 77-48 after trailing 24-1, 27-3, and 42-9 at halftime.

2023: FDU finished second to Merrimack in the Northeast Conference at 10-6 and lost to Merrimack in the league’s title game. But Merrimack was ineligible for the NCAA tournament because it is in the midst of a reclassification from Division II. The Knights headed to the NCAA tournament as a No. 16 seed and defeated Texas Southern in a First Four game before shocking No. 2 Purdue. The Knights’ run was stopped by Florida Atlantic. FDU ended 21-16.

In short order, Anderson was hired as Iona’s coach. FDU elevated Castleberry.

“It’s surreal,” Castleberry said Thursday at his introductory event at FDU. “It’s a little bit like the NCAA tournament run was. Like people ask you how you feel, and you don’t have words for it. There’s not a way to fully articulate the emotions you’re going through.

“There’s a little bit of nervousness. There’s tons of excitement.”