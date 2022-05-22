'These are the moments you dream of': Virginia Tech softball wins three straight for regional title

BLACKSBURG — The Virginia Tech softball team persevered.

Tech won three straight elimination games in less than 24 hours to capture an NCAA regional crown at Tech Softball Park.

The jubilant Hokies mobbed reliever Keely Rochard and jumped up and down after rallying past Kentucky 5-4 in the decisive Game 2 of the regional finals Sunday.

“These are the moments you play for. These are the moments you dream of, and it was right in front of us,” Mackenzie Lawter, who belted the game-winning homer in the fifth inning of Game 2, said of the three straight wins. “We just trusted our approaches, trusted ourselves and played for each other. … We definitely knew we were capable.”

The Hokies (45-8) had advanced to the finals by rallying past Miami of Ohio 5-4 in the losers’ bracket final. That game did not start until 10:40 p.m. Saturday and did not end until 1:05 a.m. Sunday.

“We are running on probably about five hours of sleep,” Rochard said after Sunday’s finals. “So it’s been a really hard past few days. We’re fighting for each other.”

“Everyone was tired,” Bailey said after the finals. “This is a hard game — seven innings of mental and physical strain. You’ve just got to kind of use that mental side and say, ‘Hey, you’ve got to step up now.’ I mean, it’s now or never.”

Kentucky (37-19) entered Sunday’s finals without a loss in the double-elimination regional, so the third-ranked Hokies needed to beat the 15th-ranked Wildcats twice to win the regional.

Tech squashed Kentucky 9-2 in Game 1 of the finals to force Game 2.

The regional-bracket poster board was brought on the field at the end of Game 2. Jayme Bailey slapped the “Virginia Tech” sticker on the champion’s line.

“It was kind of known before each [elimination] game, it was like, ‘This is it. We have to do this for our seniors,’” said Bailey, who hit a two-run homer in Game 2. “We wanted to come together and make sure we got it done.”

Tech finished 4-1 in the three-day, four-team regional to win a regional for the second straight year and for the third time in its history.

After hosting a regional for the first time, Tech will now host a Super Regional for the first time.

No. 3 overall seed Virginia Tech will host No. 14 overall seed Florida (46-16) in a best-of-three Super Regional series for a berth in the Women’s College World Series. The Super Regional series will begin Thursday or Friday.

Emma Lemley (16-5) pitched an eight-hit complete game to get the win in Game 1. Lemley also started Game 2. She allowed two solo homers in the top of the first, but Bailey smacked a two-run homer in the bottom of the first to tie the game.

Bailey is batting just .284 this season, but she homered in both the losers’ bracket final and in Game 2.

Kentucky had a 3-2 lead in the top of the third, but the Hokies answered in the fifth. After Darby Trull and Kelsey Bennett singled, Lawter belted a three-run homer over the left-field fence to give Tech a 5-3 lead. It was her second game-winning homer in as many days.

Rochard (25-3) got the win in relief, allowing two hits and no earned runs in 3 1/3 innings. The former Warhill High School standout also pitched four scoreless innings in the losers’ bracket final, avenging her loss against Kentucky on Saturday.