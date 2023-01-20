'They're like sharks': VCU uses second-half run to knockout Richmond, continue A-10 ascension

As the red and blue thunder sticks permeating the student section led the UR faithful in a roar of approval about midway through the second half of Friday's 90th Capital City Classic, it was gut-check time for visiting VCU.

The Rams had led since early in the first half, but Richmond cut the deficit to 53-49 after senior wing Tyler Burton hit a 3 from the top of the key. Spiders fans smelled a comeback. The 9,000-plus in attendance, a raucous sellout crowd, had reached their maximum decibel level.

Then VCU junior point guard Ace Baldwin drove the lane and kicked to sophomore guard Jayden Nunn for a catch-and-shoot 3 from the left wing.

Sophomore forward Jalen DeLoach further quieted the crowd with an emphatic block of UR senior center Neal Quinn's attempt in the lane.

Out of the under-8-minute stoppage, Rams redshirt-sophomore wing Jamir Watkins drove to the basket with authority, finishing through contact for an and-1.

Graduate transfer forward Brandon Johns bullied his way to the line and hit a couple free throws.

Watkins sank a 3 from the wing. Nunn added a layup. Johns ripped down a board and sank the put-back attempt.

And a crowd that had only moments ago been at a fever pitch groaned, and groaned again amid a knockout blow of a 15-0 run to put the visitors from across town up 68-49.

The air had left the Robins Center in a trice, and a handful of Richmond fans began filing out of the upper tiers along with it as surely blasphemous "VCU" chants began emanating from the black and gold faithful, clearly audible even amid the thickest of enemy territory.

A glowing moment of emotional maturity, perhaps, for VCU coach Mike Rhoades' ascendant, first-place Rams on their way to a 74-62 victory.

"We made that run there because I thought we played really good team defense, got some clean rebounds," Rhoades said of the turning point, which included a slew of second-chance opportunities.

"And we just did a better job of playing with pace on offense, getting downhill and sharing the ball. A lot of guys contributed, I'm really proud."

The VCU sharks had smelled blood in the UR water, said Burton, the Spiders leading scorer who finished with 14 points on 5-of-13 shooting, plus a game-high six turnovers.

Burton was frustrated all night by a defensive combination of Watkins and sophomore wing Nick Kern. He said, coming into the game, UR knew VCU would pressure them and speed the game up to force mistakes.

"I think we played into that a little bit today, myself included, leading the team in turnovers," Burton said.

"It was nothing unexpected. A huge part of that is my fault, not taking care of the basketball. But nothing happened tonight that we didn't plan for, that we didn't expect."

Live-ball turnovers were key in allowing VCU to regain the momentum and stave off Richmond's comeback attempt, Burton and Spiders coach Chris Mooney said. Such miscues kept UR from finding and sustaining an offensive flow.

"It's a team that feeds off of live-ball turnovers," Burton said.

"They just kind of ran away with it, they feed off of that little bit of energy. They're like sharks when they smell blood in the water, a little bit gets them going. That's what got them going tonight, they pulled away and it happened quick."

Baldwin, who finished with 14 points, five assists, four rebounds, two steals and just two turnovers, said Rhoades, in moments such as Richmond's surge of momentum, reminds his Rams to stay calm through adversity.

"We've just got to fight adversity, it's the game of basketball, of course they're going to make runs," Baldwin said with a grin. "We've just got to keep our composure and keep playing."

Keep their composure the Rams did, something that seems to be coming much easier than early in the year following last Friday's conference-hierarchy-altering win at Dayton.

Baldwin said the momentum from that victory has helped VCU reach another level collectively.

"The Dayton game really gave us an extra step, our defense got better, our sharing the ball got better," he said. "Everything, all together got better."

The win moved VCU to 15-5 overall, 6-1 in Atlantic 10 play, the best start through seven games of a conference slate in the Mike Rhoades era.

The Rams sit atop the A-10 alone, at least for Friday night, with Dayton (13-6, 5-1) and Saint Louis (13-6, 5-1) both in action Saturday afternoon.

"Relax," Rhoades said of what he told his Rams when Richmond cut the deficit to 4.

"Relax, it's a typical VCU-Richmond game. Somebody gets the lead or comes back to tie it and the game goes the other way for awhile, relax. Don't lose it. Come together, get tougher, stay together and figure it out.

"They're a good team, and good teams are going to make runs on you, especially in their own arena. You've got to fight through that. That type of adversity is what we need to continue to get better, and we responded the right way."