CHARLOTTESVILLE – The biggest difference Virginia senior Coen King has noticed since moving from safety to cornerback this spring has been that his new position entails a lot more running.

How much? Coen said he’s lost six pounds in the first two weeks of spring practice thanks to the increase.

“That changed immensely,” Kind said. “I was up to like 199 pounds when I came in. And I was down to 193 yesterday. It’s the amount of running. It’s less physical, so I wouldn’t say one is more exhausting than the other. It’s less thinking. It’s all route recognition. Your vision is less. You’re not focusing on as much at corner as I was at safety.”

All that running appears to be paying off. During the first scrimmage period of Tuesday morning’s practice, King ran stride for stride with Malachi Fields, blanketing one of the team’s top wide receivers and preventing a deep completion.

That was one of the few bright spots for the secondary during that period, a segment that saw Tony Muskett connect with Malik Washington for a long touchdown pass, and Anthony Colandrea hit Demick Starling for a deep score.

While UVa is deep at safety, where King, Antonio Clary, Lex Long and Jonas Sanker all played last season and where North Carolina transfer Cam’Ron Kelly could factor in this year, it is painfully thin at corner.

Starters Anthony Johnson and Fentrell Cypress II formed the best cornerback duo in the ACC last season, with Johnson earning first-team all-conference honors and Cypress making the second team.

After the season, Cypress transferred to in-conference foe Florida State and Johnson declared for the NFL draft.

Johnson has been a regular visitor to practice this month. Tuesday, he even held a video camera for a staffer who needed to retrieve a different lens.

“Anything to help the team,” Johnson joked.

To help at his old position, Virginia added Iowa State transfer cornerback Tayvonn Kyle, and coach Tony Elliott said the team would pursue another starting-caliber corner from the transfer portal after spring ends.

For now, UVa is making do with what it has, part of the reason that King and fellow safety Aidan Ryan have been working with the corners, a group that includes Will Simpkins, David Herard, Ant Fisher and Micah Gaffney. Elijah Gaines is currently out with an injury.

“We have a lot of great athletes who can do a lot of different things,” Long said. “We’re not afraid to move people around and see what they can do in multiple different facets of the game. So, I don’t think we’re worried about that. At the end of the day, I know our back end is very talented and we’re going to get the job done regardless of experience.”

King said defensive coordinator John Rudzinski and defensive backs coach Curome Cox approached him during winter workouts about spending at least part of the spring working at cornerback. Having played all three safety positions at points over the past two seasons, King said he was eager to add corner to his resume.

“If I was doing good at it they said they’d possible keep me there for the entire spring but I’m really excited about it, to show scouts, to show my coaches that I can be a versatile player, that I can play all over the field, any position that you put me at.”

Last year, in its first season under Rudzinski and the new coaching staff, Virginia saw marked improvements on the defensive side of the ball. It gave up 24 points per game, seventh in the ACC, ranked seventh in total defense (357.6 yards per game) and fourth in pass defense (204.4 ypg.).

It gave up the fewest passing touchdowns in the ACC (10).

Johnson and Cypress were a big part of that success, and for Virginia to continue that trend, replacing them will be a major key.

“We’ve definitely got able bodies,” coach Tony Elliott said. “We just have to evaluate them, develop them here during spring ball, so that by the time we get to the fall, we’re ready to roll. … Right now it’s just evaluating to see what we have.”

After all, Virginia still has the rest of spring and all of preseason to find those answers.

“We have so many opportunities before we’ve got to figure out who’s going out there,” Cox said.

