Third-ranked JMU heads into bye week on high note after important win at Weber State

Whatever the result turned out to be, it figured to be telling.
Third-ranked James Madison, which is in its 50th season, traveled the farthest west it ever has in program history for Saturday’s clash with ninth-ranked Weber State. The school is located in Ogden, Utah.
The Dukes were tested, coach Curt Cignetti said. It was their biggest test thus far this fall, and figures to be one of the biggest they’ll get the rest of the regular season.
“And I thought we responded,” Cignetti said Monday.
JMU won convincingly, 37-24. It was 37-10 deep into the fourth quarter, until Weber State scored a pair of late touchdowns, in the final 5:38.
It only counts as one win, as Cignetti noted Monday. But for the Dukes, who would prefer to nab a high seed in the 24-team playoff bracket — and who have aspirations of making a deep postseason run from there — Saturday’s win some 2,000 miles away from home could be a shiny gold star on the playoff resume come November.
So long as they continue to find success within Colonial Athletic Association play. But first, the win at Weber State sends JMU (3-0) into its bye weekend on a high note.
“It was a good win. And I think we were tested more so than we were previously,” Cignetti said. “We found out more about ourselves.”
In Ogden, the Dukes’ defense held tight most of the night, and the offense kicked into gear in the third quarter.
Weber State (1-2) was held to a field goal in the first half. And safety Josh Sarratt, a VMI transfer, helped JMU grab a firm grasp on the game with an 88-yard scoop and score with 6:38 to play before the half.
It was a 10-3 game at the time, and the Wildcats had a 2nd down at the JMU 5 yard line, threatening a tying touchdown. But quarterback Randall Johnson fell on his dropback, lost the ball and Sarratt picked it up and sprinted to the end zone to make it 17-3.
“It was definitely the pivotal play of the game and a momentum changer,” Cignetti said.
Then JMU scored on each of its first four possessions out of halftime, two touchdowns and two field goals, to build a 37-10 advantage with 8:27 left in the game.
The Dukes didn’t finish defensively as well as Cignetti would’ve liked, allowing the late touchdowns, but the group finished with a combined total of nine tackles for loss (a combined loss of 22 yards), an interception from cornerback Greg Ross and Sarratt’s fumble recovery.
JMU returned to Harrisonburg at around 10 a.m. Sunday, Cignetti said. It was a little later than it would’ve been — the team wasn’t able to land at Shenandoah Valley Airport initially due to fog, and the flight was diverted to Pittsburgh, where JMU spent 45 minutes to an hour, before flying home.
“Long trip,” Cignetti said. “I'm sure everybody got good sleep [Sunday]."
Schedule wise this week, Cignetti said he gave his coaches the day off Monday, though many were in the office anyway. The Dukes will review the Weber State game tape on Tuesday.
They’ll have full practices Wednesday, Thursday and perhaps Friday. And the staff will use the week to get recruiting work done, too.
Otherwise, top of Cignetti’s list is allowing for everyone in the program to get rest. Because the meat of JMU’s CAA schedule awaits after the bye: at 21st-ranked New Hampshire (Oct. 2), vs. 11th-ranked Villanova (Oct. 9), at 24th-ranked Richmond (Oct. 16) and at eighth-ranked Delaware (Oct. 23).
But, at Weber State, JMU cleared a first major hurdle. And it could help propel them into what’s ahead.
“It should give us confidence,” Cignetti said. “But, still, every day you get better or you get worse. And we got a heck of a stretch coming up here.”
Notes: Kaelon Black, who had been starting at running back for JMU with Percy Agyei-Obese still recovering from a hamstring injury, left late in the first half Saturday. He was helped off without putting pressure on his right leg. Cignetti said that Black was scheduled to have an MRI Monday. “We don't expect particularly good news. I would not expect to see Kaelon for a long, long time.” … Agyei-Obese, who hasn’t played yet this season, is expected to be back for the New Hampshire game. … Starting wide receiver Scott Bracey (Benedictine) was seen on the sideline late in the first half Saturday with his right arm in a sling. Cignetti said JMU would know more about his injury late Monday, but hopes to have him for the New Hampshire game.
