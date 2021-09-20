Third-ranked JMU heads into bye week on high note after important win at Weber State

“Long trip,” Cignetti said. “I'm sure everybody got good sleep [Sunday]."

Schedule wise this week, Cignetti said he gave his coaches the day off Monday, though many were in the office anyway. The Dukes will review the Weber State game tape on Tuesday.

They’ll have full practices Wednesday, Thursday and perhaps Friday. And the staff will use the week to get recruiting work done, too.

Otherwise, top of Cignetti’s list is allowing for everyone in the program to get rest. Because the meat of JMU’s CAA schedule awaits after the bye: at 21st-ranked New Hampshire (Oct. 2), vs. 11th-ranked Villanova (Oct. 9), at 24th-ranked Richmond (Oct. 16) and at eighth-ranked Delaware (Oct. 23).

But, at Weber State, JMU cleared a first major hurdle. And it could help propel them into what’s ahead.

“It should give us confidence,” Cignetti said. “But, still, every day you get better or you get worse. And we got a heck of a stretch coming up here.”

Notes: Kaelon Black, who had been starting at running back for JMU with Percy Agyei-Obese still recovering from a hamstring injury, left late in the first half Saturday. He was helped off without putting pressure on his right leg. Cignetti said that Black was scheduled to have an MRI Monday. “We don't expect particularly good news. I would not expect to see Kaelon for a long, long time.” … Agyei-Obese, who hasn’t played yet this season, is expected to be back for the New Hampshire game. … Starting wide receiver Scott Bracey (Benedictine) was seen on the sideline late in the first half Saturday with his right arm in a sling. Cignetti said JMU would know more about his injury late Monday, but hopes to have him for the New Hampshire game.