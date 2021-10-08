Third-ranked JMU's stout run defense will meet challenge in Saturday's showdown with No. 11 Villanova

JMU is coming off its best outing in terms of stopping the run since the Morehead State opener. It held then 25th-ranked New Hampshire to a net total of 37 yards rushing last Saturday. New Hampshire averages 105.8.

That included 13 yards lost on a first-down sack by Carter in a big spot, with JMU holding on to a 10-7 lead in the second quarter.

Carter transferred to JMU this past spring, with four years of CAA experience at Towson under his belt, where he was a captain. And he’s started for the Dukes throughout the fall.

He’s been a spark where the run stopping starts, along a deep defensive line that already included All-American defensive tackle Mike Greene (Highland Springs), and other returning talent like defensive end Isaac Ukwu and defensive tackles James Carpenter and Tony Thurston. Carpenter hasn’t played in JMU’s last two games, but is expected to be back Saturday.

Carter leads the Dukes in tackles for loss with six, and in quarterback hurries with three. He’s fourth on the team in total tackles, at 18.

“He gives great effort," Cignetti said of Carter. "You watch him every play, he's flying around, snap of the whistle. Been very consistent for us.”