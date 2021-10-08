Third-ranked JMU's stout run defense will meet challenge in Saturday's showdown with No. 11 Villanova

Perhaps the strongest component of what’s been an overall stout James Madison defense to this point of the season has been the Dukes’ ability to thwart the run.
It’s been a recurrent highlight of JMU’s play over a course of years now. The program ranked third in the country in average rushing yards allowed in both the 2019 season (74.8) and the 2021 spring season (72.4).
It’s what defensive coordinator Corey Hetherman’s schemes are designed to do, along with pressuring the quarterback.
“And we've done a really good job of that,” said Cignetti, who hired Hetherman from fellow Colonial Athletic Association foe Maine after he was named JMU’s coach in December 2018.
Particularly to this point of this fall. The Dukes are currently second in the nation, limiting teams to just 33 yards per game.
It’s a number propped in part by the team’s season-opening performance, setting a program record in pushing Morehead State into a final tally of minus-57 yards on the ground. Still, the group has held each team it’s played to this point to well below its rushing average.
But that strength will get tested on Saturday, in an important home game against Villanova.
Villanova carries a group of running backs Cignetti called excellent, part of the strongest overall run unit JMU will face to this point of the season, averaging 174 yards, third in the CAA.
The third-ranked Dukes (4-0, 2-0 CAA) and 11th-ranked Wildcats (3-1, 1-0) kick off at 2 p.m. Saturday at Bridgeforth Stadium in a game that’ll be broadcast on NBC Sports Washington — the teams’ first meeting since a 2019 top-five thriller.
Cignetti believes Villanova to be his team’s toughest challenge so far — “no question.”
“Really good football team coming in here, playing really, really well,” Cignetti said.
When asked about it this week, JMU defensive end Bryce Carter distilled the Dukes’ run-stop effectiveness to three key points up front.
One is that JMU defenders have been able to generate effective push at the line of scrimmage, to break into opponents’ backfields. The Dukes have secured 9.2 tackles for loss per game, which is fourth nationally.
Two is that Carter and JMU’s other defensive linemen have kept the Dukes’ linebackers at the second level clean from blockers, freeing them to make plays. JMU’s top two tacklers to this point are its two starting linebackers, former Monacan standout Kelvin Azanama (29) and Diamonte Tucker-Dorsey (25).
Third is communication.
“Everybody's doing a good job of communicating and getting the plays so all 11 of us are shining, doing what we're supposed to do,” Carter said.
JMU is coming off its best outing in terms of stopping the run since the Morehead State opener. It held then 25th-ranked New Hampshire to a net total of 37 yards rushing last Saturday. New Hampshire averages 105.8.
That included 13 yards lost on a first-down sack by Carter in a big spot, with JMU holding on to a 10-7 lead in the second quarter.
Carter transferred to JMU this past spring, with four years of CAA experience at Towson under his belt, where he was a captain. And he’s started for the Dukes throughout the fall.
He’s been a spark where the run stopping starts, along a deep defensive line that already included All-American defensive tackle Mike Greene (Highland Springs), and other returning talent like defensive end Isaac Ukwu and defensive tackles James Carpenter and Tony Thurston. Carpenter hasn’t played in JMU’s last two games, but is expected to be back Saturday.
Carter leads the Dukes in tackles for loss with six, and in quarterback hurries with three. He’s fourth on the team in total tackles, at 18.
“He gives great effort," Cignetti said of Carter. "You watch him every play, he's flying around, snap of the whistle. Been very consistent for us.”
Against Villanova, JMU will face a run game led by Justin Covington, who was pacing the country in rushing yards (727) through six games in 2019 before he suffered a torn ACL. This season, Covington is fourth in the CAA with 80.5 rushing yards per game, 322 total in four games, with two touchdowns.
The Wildcats’ second-leading rusher is former Thomas Jefferson star Jalen Jackson, who has 136 yards and a touchdown. DeeWil Barlee has 106 yards.
“We're not going to just come in there and all of a sudden, because of what they've been able to do against the run in previous weeks, abandon our run game,” Villanova coach Mark Ferrante said.
There were fireworks the last time JMU and Villanova played, in October 2019, when the Dukes were ranked No. 2 and the Wildcats No. 5. JMU scored 21 points in the fourth quarter of that matchup to come from behind and win 38-24 in front of a sold-out Family Weekend crowd.
How many fireworks there are Saturday will depend in part on how JMU’s sharp run defense performs against Villanova’s strong run game.
Another sold-out, Family Weekend crowd will be waiting.
“It'll be a great atmosphere. That game in '19 was a great atmosphere, too,” Cignetti said. “And the fans are going to be loud, and I know it's going to get our guys juiced up, ready to play.
“It'll be a great day for football."
