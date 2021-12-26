Third stop in Takal Molson's collegiate journey comes with role of key contributor for JMU

When Takal Molson was just a freshman in high school, a Division I basketball coach told him something that placed a chip squarely on his shoulders.
It was the kind of doubt that the Buffalo, N.Y., native took on as a challenge. The coach told Molson that he would never play Division I basketball.
The words fueled Molson — who, growing up, put football first. He began to take basketball more seriously.
“And then, after that, it was all uphill from there,” Molson said.
While football was something that came naturally to Molson, basketball filled his free time. He played every day after school, and every day over the summer.
He blossomed into an all-state performer at St. Mary’s High School, just outside of Buffalo. And, after a prep season at TAAG Academy in Tampa, Fla., Molson found himself in position to prove the coach he spoke with years earlier wrong.
A productive stint back home at Canisius, followed by a spell at Seton Hall that wasn’t so fruitful, led Molson to look for another opportunity to contribute. That steered him to the program at James Madison, drawn by the freedom and trust he saw that coach Mark Byington gave his players.
Now, on a team that lost the Colonial Athletic Association player of the year in Matt Lewis, Molson has come in and assumed a role more reminiscent of the one he held at Canisius. He’s leading the Dukes in scoring, a group that’s gotten off to a 9-2 start, the best of any CAA team.
He already carved out a place in JMU lore, too, scoring the go-ahead and insurance baskets in the Dukes’ Dec. 7 win against UVA — the program’s first win over the Cavaliers in 12 tries.
And Molson is just scratching the surface, Byington said.
“Because he's now, I think, finding his way, finding his habits,” Byington said. “Understanding his teammates, what we need from him. So I think what he's done right now is good, but I think he's going to do much better coming up."
Molson first picked up basketball while in middle school. For him, basketball presented more of a challenge than football, something he had played since he was 5.
But he fought through the highs and lows of that challenge, the words of the coach he met in his memory.
He was part of a talented generation of Buffalo hoopers, including current George Mason guard Davonte Gaines, former Louisville and current Milwaukee Bucks guard Jordan Nwora, and former Syracuse guard Howard Washington.
The players pushed each other, with friendly competition.
“It was like [let’s] all try to make each other better, but be better than each other at the same time,” Molson said.
Molson went on to average 19.1 points and 7.1 rebounds his final season at St. Mary’s in 2015-16, then 20.9 points, 5.6 rebounds and 2.7 assists at TAAG Academy in 2016-17.
He garnered interest from schools, but didn’t want to be a second option. It was Canisius, back in Buffalo, that recruited him the hardest. So Molson chose the Griffiths, and returned home.
It turned out to be a great decision — Molson scored 25 points in his first collegiate game, a Canisius record for a true freshman in his debut. And that was the beginning of a 2017-18 season that ended with Molson being named Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference rookie of the year. He started all 33 games, and averaged 12.6 points, five rebounds and 2.6 assists.
Molson then backed that up by leading the Griffiths with 16.9 points and 5.4 rebounds a game as a sophomore in 2018-19, earning all-MAAC first team honors.
“I was definitely grateful to get the chance to play right away,” Molson said of his experience at Canisius. “To make a big impact in that way, especially back home. With parents watching, family, friends.”
But, as well as things went at Canisius, Molson had in his mind even before he left prep school that he was a high-major-caliber player. And eying better resources, too, he made the move to Seton Hall in 2019.
He sat out the 2019-20 season due to transfer rules at the time. Then he played in all 27 of the Pirates’ games last season. But his playing time dipped the second half of the year — after playing at least 20 minutes in 10 of Seton Hall’s first 13 games, he played at least 20 minutes just four times in the team’s last 14 games.
Molson wasn’t keen on transferring to a third school at first. But considering the trajectory he wanted his career to take, he wasn’t comfortable with possibly having another season of decreased playing time.
“And just knowing what type of player I am, I know that I can contribute to any team that I'm on, as long as I'm on the court,” he said.
Meanwhile, at JMU, Byington and Co. needed an experienced scorer with Lewis gone, now in the NBA G League with the Iowa Wolves, an affiliate of the Timberwolves. The Dukes’ staff studied what Molson did at Canisius.
They talked to coaches at both Canisius and Seton Hall, and came away feeling like the 6-4, 210-pound guard was the “perfect fit,” Byington said.
“The first thing that came out of everybody's mouth was that he's very competitive and wants to win,” Byington said.
Molson was looking for an opportunity to play freely, like he did at Canisius. And he found that in JMU.
He was one of eight newcomers, including four transfers, this offseason for a Dukes squad that claimed the top seed in the CAA tournament last season for the first time since the 1993-94 campaign. ‘
Molson is so far averaging a team-best 11.2 points, plus 5.3 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 1.5 steals for JMU, which is off to its best start since the 1986-87 team began 10-1.
"I think what we've seen so far is definitely his talent level,” Byington said of Molson. “He has ability to make big shots in big moments. Nothing's really too big for him.”
Those qualities proved valuable for JMU against UVA. Molson, with 1:10 to play, hit a go-ahead turnaround jumper in the lane. Then he added another, off-balance jumper with 22.1 seconds to go, and the Dukes won 52-49 before JMU fans stormed the court at the Atlantic Union Bank Center.
And it was a performance that happened to come on Dec. 7, which was the birthday of his grandmother, who passed away a couple of years ago.
"I seem to always have a game on her birthday,” Molson said. “And that just was a special moment for me, to kind of give her."
The Dukes close nonconference play on Tuesday at Penn.
And Molson, who has an additional year of eligibility available, figures to be key in Sun Belt-bound JMU’s efforts to get the most out of its last run through CAA play, starting at Towson on Friday.
He’s long since shown that not only is he Division I caliber, but that he also has the ability to be a key contributor for a program — quelling the doubt he heard early in his career.
What continues to drive Molson is a shot at the next level, to be able to provide for his family with basketball.
And so, for him, the journey continues.
“Until that's done,” Molson said, “I won't lose that motivation really."
