Third stop in Takal Molson's collegiate journey comes with role of key contributor for JMU

He sat out the 2019-20 season due to transfer rules at the time. Then he played in all 27 of the Pirates’ games last season. But his playing time dipped the second half of the year — after playing at least 20 minutes in 10 of Seton Hall’s first 13 games, he played at least 20 minutes just four times in the team’s last 14 games.

Molson wasn’t keen on transferring to a third school at first. But considering the trajectory he wanted his career to take, he wasn’t comfortable with possibly having another season of decreased playing time.

“And just knowing what type of player I am, I know that I can contribute to any team that I'm on, as long as I'm on the court,” he said.

Meanwhile, at JMU, Byington and Co. needed an experienced scorer with Lewis gone, now in the NBA G League with the Iowa Wolves, an affiliate of the Timberwolves. The Dukes’ staff studied what Molson did at Canisius.

They talked to coaches at both Canisius and Seton Hall, and came away feeling like the 6-4, 210-pound guard was the “perfect fit,” Byington said.

“The first thing that came out of everybody's mouth was that he's very competitive and wants to win,” Byington said.