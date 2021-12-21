Third VCU women's basketball game canceled due to COVID-19 protocols

VCU women’s basketball has canceled a third game in a row due to COVID-19 protocols.

The program announced Tuesday afternoon that it will not play its nonconference schedule finale against Delaware State on Dec. 29.

According to VCU, no decisions have been made on more of the Rams’ upcoming games.

VCU had already canceled a game this past Saturday against Tennessee State and a Wednesday game at Delaware due to COVID-19 protocols. Both Tennessee State and Delaware cited COVID-19 protocols within the Rams program as the reason for the cancellation of their games against VCU.

The next game on the Rams’ schedule is their Atlantic 10 opener, at La Salle on Jan. 1.

Both VCU’s women’s and men’s programs have been hit with schedule interruptions due to COVID-19. The Rams’ men’s team and Penn State canceled their scheduled matchup, set for this past Saturday, due to positive COVID-19 test results within the Nittany Lions program. And the men’s team’s game against New Hampshire, scheduled for Tuesday, was also canceled. VCU would not confirm, but Stadium’s Jeff Goodman reported that, according to a source, Tuesday’s game was canceled due to COVID-19 protocols within the VCU program.