This could be a marquee season for ACC quarterbacks, with a talented group returning

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – In his three seasons playing in the middle of Virginia’s defense, the best quarterback Nick Jackson said he’s faced was Clemson’s Trevor Lawrence. While Lawrence’s physical tools, his arm strength, accuracy, size and athleticism, were a challenge, it was his near-perfect decision making that elevated Lawrence, in Jackson’s estimation.

“There weren’t any times when you were like, ‘He missed that play,’” said Jackson. “If you left something open, if you showed your disguise, it was going to get exploited. Everything was mission critical that you did it right.”

This year, in an ACC absolutely loaded with experienced, talented quarterbacks, it figures to be mission critical, week in and week out. And while it’s the defenses tasked with stopping this outstanding crop of signal callers, the quarterbacks themselves are always conscious of how they’re faring against their counterparts.

Just ask Virginia star Brennan Armstrong. One of the games that stands out most to him from his record-setting 2021 season was the team’s loss to Pittsburgh and its star QB, Kenny Pickett.

“I was like, ‘I’ve got to outplay Kenny Pickett,’” Armstrong said Thursday. “And I thought I did. But we didn’t end up winning. You do have those little battles.”

This season, Armstrong is one of 10 returning starting QBs in the ACC. The league had five quarterbacks throw for at least 25 touchdowns. Four of them – Armstrong, Wake Forest’s Sam Hartman, North Carolina State’s Devin Leary, and Miami’s Tyler Van Dyke.

Seven passed for over 2,900 yards last year, and five of them return – the group above, plus Louisville’s Malik Cunningham.

All of those quarterbacks warrant consideration for preseason all-conference status.

“I think this is a heck of a quarterback league,” said Virginia Tech coach Brent Pry, a former defensive coordinator at Penn State. “I don't know that there's more depth at that position in any other league in the country.”

Pry’s team will face returning starting QBs in five of its eight ACC games – against Boston College, Miami, North Carolina State, Georgia Tech and UVA.

In the Coastal Division, where the Hokies play, only three of the seven teams return last year’s starter, but the transfer portal means teams were able to add experienced replacements. The Hokies are likely to start Marshall transfer Grant Wells at the position and Pittsburgh brought in USC transfer Kedon Slovis to take over for Pickett.

In the Atlantic Division, all seven teams have their starter back, led by Hartman at Wake, Leary at State, and Louisville’s Cunningham. Additionally, Boston College brings back Phil Jurkovic, Clemson returns D.J. Uiagalelei, Florida State has Jordan Travis again, and Syracuse has Garrett Shrader returning.

“I have never seen it,” said North Carolina State coach Dave Doeren of the league’s quarterback depth. “I think you're going to see a slugfest. We know. If you are playing a team whose quarterback is not savvy and doesn't have experience and yours is, you have a great advantage. We don't have that in any game, as far as playing against a nonstarter.”

Doeren’s quarterback, Leary, threw for 3,433 yards and 35 touchdowns last season, has been the Wolfpack’s starter for the past two and a half seasons. That level of experience, Doeren said, helps how quickly an offense can make progress in the preseason, an advantage most ACC teams will be enjoying this fall.

“As you watch quarterback growth, it's the driver of any offense,” said Florida State’s Mike Norvell. “I'm so excited about that room and the future that Jordan has because that definitely pushes everything within our offense forward at an accelerated rate.”

A returner behind center also provides coaches invaluable intel for game planning. It’s a role Hartman, who holds Wake Forest’s record for career touchdown passes (72) and ranks second all-time in passing yardage (9,266), has expanded each year in the Demon Deacons offense, under the tutelage of coordinator Warren Ruggiero.

“The more knowledgeable a quarterback is, he gives them more freedom,” said Wake coach Dave Clawson. “So, when Sam was a freshman or John Wolford was a freshman, not a lot of freedom. You’re just trying to get them to execute post snap. The older they got, the more they see, the more knowledge they have, it’s a constant how much room and how much flexibility you give them. The older they are, the more you give them.”

And that figures to tax defensive coaches around the ACC.

“We’ve got our work cut out for us,” said Pry.