‘This was not for her political views’: Former Hokies player defends coach over handling of teammate who declined to kneel before games

Hening’s attorneys have not responded to multiple requests for interviews. Virginia Tech, whose lawyers are representing Adair, declined to comment, as did Adair.

Hamel spent three-and-a-half years at Virginia Tech, graduating after the fall semester in 2020 and moving on. And while she described Adair as demanding and intense, she strongly refuted claims made by Hening in her lawsuit that he played politics with his lineup decisions and treatment of Hening.

During a nearly one-hour interview last week, Hamel confirmed many of the specific details found in Hening’s lawsuit, with one major difference. Hamel said none of Adair‘s comments to or treatment of Hening was politically motivated. They all centered around her play on the field, Hamel said.

“Chugger has a way of definitely getting to you,” said Hamel. “I think, with any Division I coach, sometimes it feels like you’re trying your best and he’s just not seeing what you’re seeing. I think it was common for people to feel like they were being singled out and it’s hard not to. You’re trying your best and he’s seeing something different. It got to me more than one time. So I definitely understand where she’s coming from. But I can tell you with very little doubt that this was not for her political views.”